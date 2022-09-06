100 years without Georgette Agutte: rage and softness of a forgotten artist

His “Self-portrait” in front of “Cactus”

Georgette Agutte y Marcel Shout out they walk bundled up in the end of the European summer. The calendar says: September 6, 1922. There is snow on the path but there is more up the mountain, much more. It is daytime and the sun generates a delicious effect on the white of the landscape. A few years ago they bought a house in Chamonix, at the foot of Monte Bianco. A late hobby, mountain climbing, keeps them enthusiastic. She is a 57-year-old artist, he is a 59-year-old political leader. They have been married for half a century and have never separated since. Now they walk warmly, every once in a while they look up at the mountain to feel the beauty through their eyes. Breathing is deep and successive, and mixes with the noise of the wind. Suddenly he collapses: he falls on the snow, he faints. Hours later a doctor will confirm that he is dead. Brain hemorrhage, he says. Perhaps due to chronic high blood pressure, he adds. The only certainty is death.

She returns home with a fixed, irrevocable idea. She goes through the paintings that she painted in the last few days, she carefully observes them, she finds nothing. She looks out the window: the sky is overwhelmingly dark. She takes a leaf. She moves as if the world is stopped, paused. She has no children, but she does have a nephew; she thinks of that boy as a close and at the same time universal reader, as if she were speaking to the world, as if she were speaking to herself. She writes: “My life ended with him. Through him I had happiness, I had it in spades, I have nothing to complain about, but without him the light is dead. Bye”. She leaves a space, as if she were thinking for a few seconds. She concludes, “Twelve hours have passed since he left. I’m late”. She leaves the letter on the table, goes to the modular; from the drawer she takes out a revolver. She settles back on the couch, puts the gun in her mouth. One, two tears fall loose. Half a smile of hers is drawn on her face, decisive. She pulls the trigger. No one hears the shot.

“In the drawing room” (1912)

“Why, very shortly after his death, did he fall into oblivion?” Carine Chichereau in an extensive article published in the French magazine Diacritik in August of last year. But first, the principle: Georgette Agutte She was born on May 17, 1867 in Paris, France, the daughter of a married couple of artists. Her mother’s name was Marie Debladisstudied with Charles Camoni, and drew and made portraits. his father was Georges Aguttesformed with Felix-Joseph Barrias y Camille Corot, who had done some other exhibition and was part of the Barbizon School. Georgette was in the womb when her mother received the news about her: the death of her husband, father of the unborn baby. It was from one day to the next. She was born fatherless. Shortly after, her aunt, her mother’s sister, died: this fact is relevant because the tragedies unite: her mother married her sister’s widowed husband, Nicolas HervieuCouncilor of State, who had a good social position. Georgette Agutte he grew up in a blended bourgeois family full of half-siblings.

Hereditary logic would say that the obvious thing was that he dedicated himself to painting —father and mother, both draughtsmen, both painters—, but something of the childhood rebellion made the axis move a few centimeters. Maybe he didn’t want to repeat patterns. So he started studying sculpture with Louis Schroeder in a completely academic style. At the age of twenty, in 1887, she thought she was ready and presented two plaster busts at the Salon of French Artists. At that time, out of every ten of her works, only one was made by a woman; gender parity was far away but she glimpsed something on the horizon. In that artistic scene to which she approached with some shyness and curiosity, she met Paul Flata young art critic who, fascinated by the work of Eugène Delacroix. Delacroix had died almost 25 years ago, leaving a diary full of annotations with comments on travels, friendships, loves, but also on art and the evolution of his work. A diary written for forty years. Paul Flat meticulously read those manuscripts to which he had accessed with the help of the painter Rene Piot.

One night when the painter and the critic were already dating and probably already engaged, he introduces her to Piot. They talk for hours about Dellacroix, about the breaking of the academic paradigm and he invited her to some meetings with other artists. Piot, as Dellacroix’s representative in her close circle, not only “introduced her to color,” as Chichereau says, he also pulled the strings so that she would enter the National School of Fine Arts to participate in classes in color. Gustave Moreau, “the greatest professor of Fine Arts of the 19th century”. It is something much bigger than a simple favor. One can imagine her Georgette Agutte, jovial and at the same time attentive, curious and at the same time demure, at the end of the room, behind everything, alone, dressed, taking notes, drawing, with the fascination of children who enter a toy store for the first time and trying to hide the burst of emotion There she meets Henri Matisse, who talks to him about freedom —Matisse always talked about freedom—, they are only two years apart, they are practically equals, they become friends. He can no longer return to sculpture; now the painting is a prism of fire.

“Women with oranges” (undated)

When they divorced in 1894, six years after they were married, it was a sacrilege for both families. For her there was something more than a marital question. “The artistic emancipation of Georgette Agutte It also corresponds to an emancipation of her condition as a woman. Having become legal again ten years earlier, this act of breaking with the bourgeois and religious tradition is still a real scandal, especially in the milieu from which it comes”, writes Chicherau. That’s the moment when she meets Marcel Sembat; In fact, she already knew him, he was a neighbor of his aunt’s in Bonnières-sur Seine, when she was a girl she often went to that house, they played together on the sidewalk with the other kids in the neighborhood. That reunion of adults caresses strings of the past, at least in her, because he, according to what he wrote in his diary, was always in love with her.

He was an intellectual socialist, as they said then, because he was in favor of women’s suffrage, of extending the right to abortion, and he was a man committed to the working class, although he didn’t exactly come from there. They got married in 1997 and have never been apart since. They formed a combo: he was dedicated to politics, she to art, but they went everywhere together, one thought of the other, they got involved. Sembat became so involved in his wife’s discipline that they not only organized dinners where they invited artists like Georges Rouault, Edouard Vuillard o Auguste RodinHe also became an art critic and published several books on the subject. After all, they said in unison, art and politics weren’t that far apart. Agutte and Sembat considered the aesthetic avant-garde to be a profoundly revolutionary expression. They said it in all those meetings just before they raised their glass to toast.

“The coffee in the garden” (undated)

When the Salon d’Autumn was created in October 1903 as an alternative for the younger and emerging artists who could not find a place in the Salon of French Artists, Agutte made the transfer. He bet and he was not wrong. Fauvism and Cubism were born in the Salon d’Autumn. There too Frantisek Kupka he first presented abstract paintings. Later he participated in the Salon of the Independents and the Salon of the Orientalists. For specialists, this is the moment in which it matures the most and goes from a certain softness to a stronger, more powerful, more overwhelming aesthetic. There is something in the strokes, in the figures, in the way color is treated. Francis Carco he speaks of virility and “signs of strength” in his portraits. There is a letter from Rene Piot a Marcel Sembat. The subject of correspondence is another, but at one point Piot says, as if in passing, in a sort of inside joke: “I’m going to work with Georgette’s anger!” Behind the peaceful appearance of his works: strength, power, rage.

Another letter. She writes to Mattise. They argue, they used to, about the reception, about the press. Until recently no one saw anything original in Agutte. Even many of her succumbed to Sembat’s wife, as if her painting meant a hobby. She writes to Mattise, who at that time was far from being considered a genius —he was not famous, at most someone moderately talented—: “You have to work without blinking, cover your ears and produce what you feel”. In another letter dated October 1, 1911, strongly revealing her character, she writes: “Press? But what does that mean? Why worry, if war is a hundred times better than indifference. You must dare to prove it all.” The individual samples of her arrive from 1908. It makes five in total. All in respectable galleries. They praise her in newspapers like Le Figaro, Humanity y Mercury of France. For this moment, Georgette Agutte It already has the prestige it deserved. At least the one I needed.

When the First World War ended, the couple bought a house in Chamonix. Georgette discovers mountaineering and dedicates herself to painting gouache watercolors. They are landscapes full of expression although minimalist in composition: level, stones, sky. The detail moves away and the expressionism explodes in aggressiveness. As if the power of nature were reduced to a maelstrom of colors. There is “an aesthetic language that is completely her own, where she renounces the perspective inherited from the Renaissance, the treatment of the object in a realistic perspective, to transfigure it through color,” she writes. Carine Chichereau. It is at that peak of creativity, at that moment of brilliance and stridency, that the end of the road unravels: the death of her husband, the return to the empty house, the silence of the night, a farewell letter, the rummage in the mouth, two loose tears, a decisive half smile, the finger on the trigger, the shot, his orphan works.

