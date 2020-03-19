General News

10,000 extra troops to join British army’s Covid support force

March 19, 2020
MoD doubles dimension of energy amid fears over ability of police and NHS to cope with catastrophe

The Ministry of Defence is to double the size of the military’s civil contingency unit to create a 20,000-strong Covid give a lift to energy, the defence secretary has launched.

An extra 10,000 troops shall be added to the 10,000 mechanically held at higher readiness in case of a civil emergency, and reservists is also called up, Ben Wallace acknowledged on Wednesday.

