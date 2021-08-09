1000’s With out Energy Following In a single day Storms, Flooding

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — 1000’s of WE Energies purchasers are with out energy Sunday, Aug. 8 after a sequence of in a single day thunderstorms and flooding.

Consistent with the WE Energies outage map, 3,659 purchasers are out of provider in Milwaukee County as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Over 1,500 purchasers are moreover experiencing an outage in Ozaukee county. Washington County has almost 1,000 purchasers experiencing an outage Sunday morning. Waukesha and Fond Du Lac counties are moreover on that report.

A Flash Flood Caution was once issued for Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. A Flood Advisory was once issued for parts of Dodge, Washington and Ozaukee counties in a single day until 2:45 a.m. A Flash Flood Watch continues until 1 a.m. Monday for Milwaukee, Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge and Fond Du Lac counties.