101 Coffee Shop Closed: Featured in ‘Swingers,’ ‘Entourage’

Hollywood writers and comedians are mourning the closure of the 101 Coffee Shop, one other restaurant sufferer of the pandemic.

“Due to the continuing pandemic, the non permanent closure of the 101 Coffee Shop has change into everlasting. This was a troublesome resolution, however we consider there’s a silver lining. It permits us to shift focus to Little Dom’s, which has change into an establishment in and of itself over the previous 13 years, and the not too long ago opened Little Dom’s Seafood up the coast in Carpinteria,” Warner Ebbink, the proprietor, mentioned in a press release, “After nearly 20 years of the 101 Coffee Shop, this closure defines the tip of an period. We’ll all the time be thankful for the shared moments and what the restaurant delivered to the LA F&B neighborhood, in addition to the unbelievable help of our loyal company in any respect our institutions.”

Often known as Cafe 101 or just “101,” the diner was liked for its superstar sightings, strong jukebox, brownie waffle sundaes and inventive milkshakes, and was a handy location for these coming from the Valley or Hollywood to take conferences or discuss store into the early hours of the morning. Open till 3 a.m. earlier than the pandemic, it was additionally a favourite cease after exhibits at Hollywood venues. Celebrities from Nicolas Cage and Ryan Gosling to Jon Hamm and Jared Leto have been usually noticed there.

Ebbink and chef Brandon Boudet opened the 101 Coffee Shop in the Finest Western Hollywood Hills motel in 2001, then went on to purchase Dominick’s and open Little Dom’s and LD Seafood. Beforehand often called the Hollywood Hills Coffee Shop, it was seen in the 1996 film “Swingers” and in “Entourage.”

Whereas dozens of eating places have completely closed all through Los Angeles through the pandemic, each Swinger’s espresso store and Nate ‘n’ Al deli finally reopened.

Patton Oswalt tweeted, “Aw man, the 101 Coffee Shop was certainly one of Alice’s favourite hangs,” together with images of his younger daughter consuming there. Director Rian Johnson replied, “So many nice nights/mornings there.” Elijah Wooden added, “Such a bummer” and Rosanna Arquette tweeted, “Oh no.”

Kat Dennings remembered the “purple haze milkshake,” whereas others recalled every little thing from interviewing with Sofia Coppola to edit “Misplaced in Translation” to first dates, breakups and auditions.

In reality, Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn wrote “Swingers” on the Hollywood Hills Coffee Shop, whereas the pilot for “All people Loves Raymond” was additionally written there.

Rattling unhappy information to listen to 101 Coffee Shop is closing. Whether or not it was a gathering a few script, a lunch with a pal, or a recap of some wonderful present we would simply seen on the Hollywood Bowl, “101” was a magical spot for a lot of necessary moments in my life. Thanks, 101. You may be missed. — Brian Udovich (@BrianUdovich) January 3, 2021