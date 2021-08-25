101 Jillala Andagadu Trailer Evaluation

101 Jillala Andagadu trailer overview

101 Jillala Andagadu is an upcoming Telugu film starring Srinivas Avasarala and Ruhani Sharma in combination. A couple of days in the past, the makers of 101 Jillala Andagadu formally introduced that the movie would hit theaters on August 27. However after a couple of days, they published that the movie’s unencumber has been behind schedule and is now out on September 3. Lately the creators of 101 Jillala Andagadu introduced the trailer of Srinivas Avasarala and Ruhani Sharma, the comedy entertainer. The trailer presentations the actor’s try to conceal his baldness from others the usage of a wig. Srinivas Avasarala’s frame language and expressions like an individual affected by a bald head is noticeable.

Tipped to be a comedy entertainer, the script of this film is written by way of Srinivas Avasarala. The movie is directed by way of Rachakonda Vidyasagar and is collectively produced by way of Shirish, Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu whilst the hilarious entertainer is gifted by way of Dil Raju and Krish Jagarlamudi below the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and First Body Entertainments respectively.

Raam is answerable for the cinematography division of 101 Jillala Andagadu, whilst the modifying is by way of Kiran Ganti. The movie has the tune of Shakthikanth Karthick and the lyrics are written by way of Bhaskara Bhatla and Sri Vishwa.