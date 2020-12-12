103kg Gold Missing: Gold worth Rs 45 crore disappears from CBI custody in Tamil Nadu

103kg Gold Missing: In Tamilnadu, the CBI had seized more than 103 kilograms of gold worth about Rs 45 crore during the raid, which was kept in the ‘safe custody’ of the CBI, which has gone ‘missing’. Madras High Court (Madras Highcourt) has ordered the Tamil Nadu CB-CID to investigate the case. Also Read – Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accused of ‘rape’ and ‘cheating’, actor’s brother Shamas will go to court

In 2012, CBI raided Surana Corporation Limited's office in Chennai, seizing 400.5 kg of gold in the form of gold bricks and jewelery. The missing gold was part of that. He was kept in a safe under lock and seal of CBI.

The CBI said that it handed over 72 keys of safe and vaults to the Principal Special Court in Chennai. The CBI claimed that the weight of the gold was collected during the seizure. But while handing over the liquidator appointed to settle the debt case between SBI and Surana, the weight was varied and this is the reason for the difference in weight.

Refusing the submission, Justice Prakash ordered a CB-CID inquiry led by an officer of SP rank. While directing the investigation to be completed within 6 months, Justice Prakash said that the reputation would be tarnished by conducting an investigation by the local police.