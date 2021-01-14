1091 Pictures Buys ‘Tazmanian Satan’

1091 Pictures has acquired worldwide and digital broadcast rights to “Tazmanian Satan,” the story of a Nigerian man who experiences tradition shock when he involves the U.S. to attend faculty.

The movie marks the feature-length directorial debut by Solomon Onita Jr. and stars Abraham Attah, the actor who first made a reputation for himself enjoying a toddler soldier in “Beasts of No Nation.” “Tazmanian Satan” can be launched on Feb. 9, when it is going to be obtainable to buy or lease.

The movie is introduced in affiliation with TigerEye Movies, Groundwurk Studios and Money Cash Movies. It was govt produced by Hip Hop videographer and filmmaker Benny Increase, Gerald Rawles and Money Cash Information co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams.

Within the movie, the protagonist Dayo (Attah) fights to outline himself inside the context of social, familial and non secular influences. As he struggles to regulate to life as a university freshman, he will get to know his beforehand estranged father (performed by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), a religious Christian pastor with strict guidelines and really excessive expectations for his son. Dayo shortly finds himself at odds together with his father just because he desires to reside the lifetime of a typical American faculty pupil. Their conflicts escalate when Dayo decides to pledge Tau Alpha Zeta, a fraternity whose members are mockingly recognized on campus as “The Devils.”

“It has all the time been necessary to me to help and encourage younger filmmakers of shade and assist them get their tales on the market,” stated Benny Increase. “‘Tazmanian Satan’ provides one other distinctive perspective of the Black expertise and I’m grateful to be part of it.”

“Working with Benny for over 20 years, I’m happy to have teamed up with him to work on ‘Tazmanian Satan.’ It’s a rare movie that’s relatable to all walks of life,” says Birdman.

In August 2020, “Tazmanian Satan” earned Onita Jr. the inaugural John Singleton Director Award for Greatest First Characteristic on the 2020 American Black Movie Competition.

“I’m so proud to be concerned in a movie that was capable of painting the tradition shock and steadiness of sustaining one’s customs whereas integrating into the American tradition that almost all immigrants of shade expertise. There’s a broad false impression that Black tradition is monolithic however it’s an important reminder to indicate how numerous our tradition is,” says Greg Maurice, director of content material acquisition for 1091 Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Tricia Woodgett on behalf of the filmmakers. Maurice represented 1091 Pictures.

Onita, Jr. is repped by Le’Ander Nicholson at Believeland Administration. Attah is repped by Nameless Content material. Mwine is repped by TalentWorks and Gallant Administration.