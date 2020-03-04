10K Projects Names Danielle Price Senior VP of Business and Legal Affairs

Elliot Grainge, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based impartial report label 10Ok Projects, introduced immediately the appointment of Danielle Price to the place of Senior Vice President Business and Legal Affairs on the label. Based on the announcement, in her new position Price shall be a key dealmaker on the label.

Price involves 10Ok from LaPolt Legislation, P.C., the place she led the agency’s hip-hop music division, working with artists equivalent to Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, SAINt JHN, Tinashe, and others. She was an integral half of the workforce that secured 21 Savage’s launch from ICE custody final 12 months.

“Over the course of the final 4 years working in personal apply, Danielle has established herself as one of essentially the most versatile and gifted attorneys working within the music enterprise,” mentioned Grainge. “I’m thrilled to have her on our workforce as we proceed to develop the label and diversify our roster.”

Price commented, “Coming from the expertise illustration facet, it was necessary to me to work with a label that’s really artist-focused. Elliot is constructing one thing very particular at 10Ok and I’m thrilled to be becoming a member of the workforce at such an thrilling time within the label’s historical past.”

A graduate of Pepperdine College Faculty of Legislation and the College of Southern California, Price started her profession within the music enterprise as an lawyer within the Legal Affairs division of Warner Music Group the place she specialised in content material safety and pursued claims of copyright and trademark infringement.