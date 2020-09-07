10th and 12th classes will start on trial basis in two schools of Haryana, know what is the plan

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to impose classes from 10th to 12th on the basis of tests in two government schools in Karnal and Sonepat district. Parents of most of the children studying in these two schools have agreed to hold classes. Also Read – School Reopen News: These two government schools will soon open in this state of the country, Education Department has completed all preparations …

Education department officials said on Monday that these two schools are Government Higher School located in Bazipur Saboli village of Sonepur and Government Higher Secondary School located in Nigadhu, Karnal. He said that the families of most of the children of these schools have given written approval to this decision of the government and it will be sent to the Education Department.

Significantly, schools are closed due to Kovid-19 across the country.

