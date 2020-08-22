11 Awesome POC Side Characters From Movies Who Deserve Their Own Spinoff

Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) – Quick And Livid Franchise

One other beloved character originating from a gaggle of heroic outlaws is Leticia Ortiz, or “Letty” for brief, who has, arguably, had it the worst of anybody within the Quick of Livid solid. From being assumed as murdered by a lethal explosion that really gave her extreme amnesia to watching her personal husband, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), blackmailed into working towards their close-knit crew, I might not be shocked if issues really went higher for her if she went solo for a bit. If Hobbs & Shaw is any indication {that a} spin-off from this high-octane motion franchise can work, Michelle Rodruiguez’s almost twenty years because the fearless avenue racer must be greater than sufficient proof that she deserves to be the following one in line, which even Diesel appears to agree with.