11 Best Idol-Turned Actors In 2020

Not all idols who need to act get the prospect to take action, nor are they at all times good. And that’s fully okay as a result of they will already sing, dance, and rap. It virtually wouldn’t be honest in the event that they had been additionally gifted in performing! However this previous yr, there was a fair proportion of idol actors who actually gave it their all of their respective roles and confirmed that they’re multi-talented. Listed below are 11 idol-turned-actors (in no specific order) who gave performances that may be thought of this yr’s finest.

Disclaimer: No December 2020 dramas are included on this checklist.

1. Kang Seung Yoon

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon made his drama debut within the sitcom “Excessive Kick 3,” however it wasn’t till his function as Jean Valjean in “Jail Playbook” that folks actually hailed him for his performing method. This yr, Kang Seung Yoon was capable of present his artistry as soon as once more by the function of In Gun Wook in “Kairos.” In this specific function, viewers had been pleasantly stunned to see Kang Seung Yoon actually present the desperation and baggage his character has needed to carry all through his life. Kang Seung Yoon is taking up some difficult roles and proving himself as a succesful actor!

2. Jinyoung

While Jinyoung is named the cute singer in GOT7, he first debuted as an actor in “Dream Excessive 2” and appeared in varied dramas all through the years whereas being lively as an idol. This previous yr, he had the privilege of performing alongside veteran actors Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger within the romance “When My Love Blooms.” He performed Han Jae Hyun, the youthful model of Yoo Ji Tae’s character.

The most effective half about Jinyoung on this function was his gentle gazes and romantic expression, alongside along with his intense character that made his performing so versatile and pleasurable to look at. Jinyoung has confirmed that with each function he takes on, he’s not solely a gifted idol but in addition an achieved actor.

3. Krystal

Krystal starred within the OCN army drama “Search,” and thru her function of Son Ye Rim, she actually stepped out of the standard roles she had taken on up to now. Son Ye Rim is robust, defiant, clever, and never afraid to kick some ass, which Krystal so completely portrayed within the collection.

On prime of this, she additionally starred within the heartwarming movie “Extra Than Household” as a college scholar who will get unexpectedly pregnant. It’s a heartwarming, humorous, and witty story about love and coping with life when it provides you lemons. The characters that she took on this yr had been so dynamic that it earned her a spot as one in all this yr’s finest idol actors.

4. Yook Sungjae

This previous yr, Yook Sungjae starred in JTBC’s “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” because the harmless and delicate Han Kang Bae, who has the power to see lifeless folks. He starred alongside Hwang Jung Eum and Choi Received Younger, and regardless of starring alongside well-known actors, he was capable of maintain his personal and shine in his function.

Yook Sungjae has a knack for actually turning into his characters and is constantly complimented on his easy performing skills. He enlisted within the army shortly earlier than this collection premiered, however we’re wanting ahead to seeing which undertaking he takes on when he’s discharged!

5. Seohyun

Women’ Technology’s Seohyun has had a strong checklist of Okay-dramas she’s been in throughout her profession as a Okay-pop idol and actress. This previous yr, she starred in JTBC’s “Personal Lives” because the daughter of a household of con-artists. The function was a stark distinction from the roles that she has performed up to now. Cha Joo Eun in “Personal Lives” is a badass lady who isn’t afraid to get what she desires, even when that means breaking some (minor) legal guidelines. It was refreshing to see Seohyun in this kind of function as she actually shed her good lady picture. The transformation impressed viewers and it solely confirmed her maturity as an actress. Wanting ahead to seeing her in additional roles like this one!

6. Ong Seong Wu

Ong Seong Wu has solely been in two Okay-dramas and one movie thus far, however his performing profession is a promising one. Ong Seong Wu was praised for his performing expertise in a brief movie, and his debut function in “Moments of 18” solely solidified the truth that he has pure expertise. This previous yr, he starred in “Extra Than Buddies” as Lee Soo, a boy who has beloved the identical lady since highschool. 10 years later, the 2 meet once more and Lee Soo remains to be in love together with her. The love and affection this character reveals for the lady he loves is immense, and Ong Seong Wu was capable of painting it completely.

7. Kwon Nara

Kwon Nara was initially a part of the lady group Whats up Venus, however after they disbanded final yr, she has been going full power into performing. This yr she starred within the hit JTBC drama “Itaewon Class” and can be set to star in one other drama this month known as “Secret Royal Inspector.” Kwon Nara as Oh Soo Ah in “Itaewon Class” put viewers on a rollercoaster of feelings, as she was capable of make us really feel sympathy, anger, regret, and pleasure for her character. The complexity of her character couldn’t have been simple to painting, however Kwon Nara confirmed her big selection of feelings so effortlessly!

8. Lee Jin Hyuk

This was an enormous yr for Lee Jin Hyuk as he debuted within the Okay-drama world by the MBC collection “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence.” He performed the romantic and simple Jo Il Kwon who falls head over heels in love with Kim Seul Gi. The function of Il Kwon suited him completely and it was virtually unimaginable to inform that it was his debut. There’s solely extra alternatives to come back as he’s already confirmed to be in one other drama subsequent yr known as “Pricey M.” We’re wanting ahead to seeing his infectious smile as soon as once more on the small-screen!

9. Kim Myung Soo (L)

Kim Myung Soo (L) starred in “Meow, the Secret Boy” as Hong Jo, a cat who turns into human when he’s across the lady he loves. The premise is a singular one. How is somebody speculated to act like a cat? But Myung Soo was capable of overcome this and actually show that he can tackle any problem in terms of performing. He made viewers sympathize and have compassion for his character, who’s so alone on the earth. Myung Soo’s expertise on this specific drama lies in his harmless however loving gaze in addition to the sparks of jealousy he will get when the lady he loves talks to different males. And it’s a serious bonus seeing him in that cozy knitted sweater all through the entire collection; it actually makes you need to cuddle with him to maintain heat!

10. Taecyeon

Taecyeon may be thought of an OG idol as he is part of the group 2PM. In his lengthy profession as an idol, Taecyeon has starred in lots of Okay-dramas, films, and selection reveals. His present lies in taking up roles that aren’t that typical and carry distinctive story traces. Should you check out the historical past of his character, he’s performed an aspiring singer, an exorcist, and a detective. This previous yr in “The Recreation: In the direction of Zero,” he performed Tae Pyeong, a personality who has the power to see how somebody will die simply by wanting into their eyes. Taecyeon’s versatility in selecting roles has made him an pleasurable actor to comply with.

11. Minhyun

Minhyun is a member of the Okay-pop group NU’EST and can be a former member of the group Wanna One. He beforehand had a job in a film again in 2016, however this previous yr was monumental for him in his performing profession as he was capable of tackle the lead function of Go Eun Taek in JTBC’s “Dwell On.” Though the drama remains to be airing, Minhyun is already displaying glimpses of his pure expertise. One scene specifically that had followers swooning is when he confessed his emotions to the lady he favored. The straightforwardness and conviction wherein he conveys his feelings was so plausible and sufficient to make your coronary heart skip a beat. We’re wanting ahead to seeing extra of you sooner or later, Minhyun!

