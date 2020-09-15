11 cases of love jihad were reported in this district in a month, SIT will investigate

Kanpur: Kanpur police, eight members to investigate allegations in several cases of forced conversion on the pretext of marriage

Special Investigation Team (SIT) is formed. About 11 cases of ‘love jihad’ were reported from the same district in the last one month.

This decision was taken after arrival and Hindu organizations met IG Mohit Aggarwal of Kanpur to investigate the matter.

demanded.

The issue was raised after a woman Shalini Yadav married a Muslim man Faizal in July in Kanpur. The girl's family reportedly alleged love jihad, though the couple approached a Delhi court denying allegations of forced conversion.

Shalini also uploaded a video on social media claiming that she got married and made her own wish

Changed from religion. The officer said that the SIT was headed by Superintendent of Police, Kanpur (South), Deepar Bhukar.

Be told to look for a certain pattern or methodology behind the alleged incidents.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will also investigate the alleged role of Islamic organizations in such cases. Interesting thing

Most cases of alleged love jihad are coming from Juhi area. An official said that if any Islamic organization has a role in funding the ‘Love Jihad’ racket in Kanpur, the SIT will investigate.

The official claimed, “It is very likely that some Islamic organizations are doing such anti-national acts

Providing financial assistance to a handful of organizations involved in the project. ” Police plot to find out

The aspect is looking at whether the money is being sent to the youth involved in it from abroad.

SP Deepak Bhukar said that special SWAT team’s help has been sought for monitoring. He said that the SIT has approached the local police stations and sought details of all the alleged ‘Love Jihad’ cases registered in the last two years. Bhukar said that the investigation team is extracting records related to a dozen phone numbers to prove the link.

Bhukar said that they are recording the statements of such couples, their bank accounts and their family members. Phone numbers of his colleagues have also been removed. However, Bhukar said in the case related to Shalini Yadav that the couple had approached the Delhi High Court and later denied the charges and appeared before the magistrate in Tis Hazari court in the national capital.

SP Deepak Bhukar said that the woman had said that she had married a man of her choice. He said that the police have nothing to do in this case (of Shalini), soon a closure report will be sent to the court.

Kanpur police have also arrested two people Mohsin Khan and Aamir in an alleged ‘Love Jihad’ case. Officer

Said that Mohsin Khan allegedly befriended a girl while presenting herself as Sameer and then married her.