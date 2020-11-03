11 crore 17 lakh corona tests conducted in 2000 labs so far, recovery rate close to 92%: Ministry of Health

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates: In India, less than 40 thousand new cases of Kovid-19 in the last 24 hours have increased to 82.67 lakh cases of infection in the country. At the same time, over 76 lakh people have also become infection free. The Union Health Ministry gave this information on Tuesday. Also Read – J&K be a bridge to peace, China should do it, Pakistan, neighbor: Mehbooba Mufti

The Health Ministry said that so far more than 11 crore Kovid-19 investigations have been conducted across the country. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “With the help of 2000 labs, about 11 crore 17 lakh corona tests have been done. The overall recovery rate is close to 92%. ” Rajesh Bhushan said, “The recovery rate is continuously increasing. There were only 95000 recoveries in June and now the total recoveries have increased to 76 lakhs. Right now the active cases are around 5 lakh 41 thousand which is 6.8 percent of the total cases. ” Also Read – Talks continue with India for the operation of more flights under the Vande India Mission: China

He said that since the corona started, the total positivity rate since then is 7.4. The weekly positivity rate is 4.4. The daily positivity rate is 3.7. The Union Health Secretary said that there are 5991 corona cases per 10 lakh population. There are 89 deaths per 1 million population, which is lower than the world average of 154 deaths. Also Read – Terrorist firing in Vienna, Austrian embassy in Delhi closed for November 11

The Health Ministry said that the average daily Kovid-19 cases have decreased from 90,346 between 16 and 22 September to 45,884 between 28 October and 3 November. On the other hand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh are the top states in the declining states of Kovid-19. But in Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Manipur, the cases of Kovid-19 are seen increasing between October 3 and November 3.