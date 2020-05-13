11 Exciting K-Drama Premieres In May

All kinds of dramas are premiering this month, with a pair that already began final week.

Here’s a rundown of what you’ll be able to add to your watchlist this month:

“Mother Has an Affair”

Forged: Hyun Jyu Ni, Lee Jae Hwang, Moon Bo Ryung, Kim Hyung Bum, Nam I An, Park Quickly Chun, Hong Jae Yi, Yang Keum Suk, Lee Received Jae, and extra

Premiere Date: May 4

Broadcast Particulars: Weekdays at 8:35 a.m. KST on SBS

Hyun Jyu Ni performs Pil Jeong, a single, divorced mother of two who swore that she’ll by no means get married once more. Her kids, nevertheless, beg her to get married to a wealthy man who can develop into their father. A hilarious household growth mission ensues as she works to make it occur for her youngsters.

Watch the primary episode beneath:

Watch Now

“Repair You”

Forged: Shin Ha Kyun, Jung So Min, Tae In Ho, Park Ye Jin, Joo Min Kyung, Jo Kyung Sook, Park Soo Younger, Jung Hae Kyun, Choi Jung Woo, and extra

Premiere Date: May 7

Broadcast Particulars: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Repair You” tells the story of a unusual psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon (Shin Ha Kyun) who’s enthusiastic about his sufferers however unorthodox in his strategies and an up-and-coming musical actress Han Woo Joo (Jung So Min) who struggles with anger administration points and turns into his affected person.

Watch the primary episode beneath:

Watch Now

“Oh My Child”

Forged: Jang Nara, Go Joon, Park Byung Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Kim Hye Okay, Jo Hee Bong, Lee Mi Do, Yoo Seung Mok, Jun Jin Gi, Baek Seung Hee, Park Soo Younger, Lee Han Wi, Jang Gwang, and extra

Premiere Date: May 13

Broadcast Particulars: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:50 p.m. KST on tvN

“Oh My Child” is about Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara) who needs to have a toddler with out getting married. Her plans are turned the other way up due to three males: freelance photographer Han Yi Sang (Go Joon), her shut pal and single father Yoon Jae Younger (Park Byung Eun), and the youthful man Choi Kang Eu Tteum (Jung Gun Joo).

Watch a teaser beneath:

Watch Now

“King Maker: The Change of Future”

Forged: Park Shi Hoo, Go Sung Hee, Jun Kwang Ryul, Sung Hyuk, Kim Bo Yun, Cha Kwang Soo, Kim Seung Soo, Wang Bit Na, Yoon Ah Jung, and extra

Premiere Date: May 17

Broadcast Particulars: Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST on TV Chosun

The historic drama is in regards to the battle for the throne between kingmakers with psychic talents. Park Shi Hoo performs Choi Cheon Joong, the perfect fortune teller and physiognomist (face reader) in Joseon, and Go Sung Hee performs Lee Bong Ryun, the daughter of King Cheoljong who possesses a mysterious means to learn fortunes.

“Kkondae Intern”

Forged: Park Hae Jin, Kim Eung Soo, Han Ji Eun, Park Ki Woong, Park Ah In, Noh Jong Hyun, Hong Seung Bum, Kim Solar Younger, Son Jong Hak, Go Geon Han, and extra

Premiere Date: May 20

Broadcast Particulars: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:55 p.m. KST on MBC

“Kkondae Intern” is an workplace comedy a couple of man who will get revenge on a former boss who as soon as made his life depressing. Ga Yeol Chan (Park Hae Jin) turns into the top of the advertising and marketing crew at Jun Su Meals after shifting up the company ladder at lightning velocity. Lee Man Shik (Kim Eung Soo) was as soon as Ga Yeol Chan’s boss at one other firm—however has now been employed as his subordinate at Jun Su Meals.

Watch a teaser beneath:

Watch Now

“Mystic Pop-Up Bar”

Forged: Hwang Jung Eum, Yook Sungjae, Choi Received Younger, Lee Joon Hyuk, Kim Mi Kyung, Ahn Tae Hwan, and extra

Premiere Date: May 20

Broadcast Particulars: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on JTBC

Primarily based on a well-liked webtoon, “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” tells the story of a mysterious pojangmacha (an outside consuming institution) run by an ill-tempered lady named Wol Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), an harmless part-time worker named Han Kang Bae (BTOB’s Yook Sungjae), and a former afterlife detective named Chief Gwi (Choi Received Younger). Take a look at a teaser right here!

“The place Your Eyes Linger”

Forged: Han Gi Chan, Jang Eui Su, Choi Kyu Ri, and extra

Premiere Date: May 22

Broadcast Particulars: Fridays

In the BL (Boys Love) internet drama, former “Produce X 101” contestant Han Gi Chan performs Tae Joo, a chaebol who’s a part of a “royal household” and is unpredictable. Subsequent to him shall be Gook (Jang Eui Su), Tae Joo’s pal and bodyguard who has an intimidating aura and all the time retains near Tae Joo.

Watch a teaser beneath:

Watch Now

“Group Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation”

Forged: Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Solar Bin, Jung Sang Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Ji Seung Hyun, Park Jung Woo, Park Tae San, Jang Jin Hee, and extra

Premiere Date: May 23

Broadcast Particulars: Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST on OCN

The crime-oriented motion comedy drama is a couple of screwball detective Jin Kang Ho (Cha Tae Hyun) who makes use of all means to catch his criminals and overly zealous producer Kang Moo Younger (Lee Solar Bin) of an investigative crime TV present as they crew as much as clear up unsolvable instances. Their crew additionally features a former felony profiler, a former gangster, and a former autopsist on the Nationwide Forensic Service.

Watch a teaser beneath:

Watch Now

“Candy Munchies”

Forged: Jung Il Woo, Kang Ji Younger, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Seung Soo, Kim Soo Jin, Yang Dae Hyuk, Gong Min Jung, Park Sung Joon, Shin Woo Gyum, Choi Jae Hyun, and extra

Premiere Date: May 25

Broadcast Particulars: Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on JTBC

The romantic comedy contains a love triangle by which a person and a lady struggle over the identical man. Jung Il Woo shall be starring as movie star chef Park Jin Sung, whereas former KARA member Kang Ji Younger shall be starring as selection present producing director (PD) Kim Ah Jin. Lee Hak Joo may even be showing within the drama as Kang Tae Wan, a profitable designer.

Watch a teaser beneath:

Watch Now

“Dinner Mate”

Forged: Track Seung Heon, Search engine marketing Ji Hye, Lee Ji Hoon, Son Naeun, and extra

Premiere Date: May 25

Broadcast Particulars: Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on MBC

“Dinner Mate” tells the love story of psychiatrist Kim Hae Kyung (Track Seung Heon) and internet channel PD Woo Do Hee (Search engine marketing Ji Hye) who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreak. By way of consuming dinner collectively, they ultimately recuperate their means to really feel emotion and start to search out love over meals. Lee Ji Hoon and Apink’s Son Naeun play the primary loves of the 2 leads. Watch a teaser right here!

“Lie of Lies”

Forged: Lee Yoo Ri, Yeon Jung Hoon, Lee Il Hwa, Im Joo Eun, Lee Received Jong, Kwon Hyuk Hyun, and extra

Premiere Date: May

Broadcast Particulars: Fridays and Saturdays at 10:50 p.m. KST on Channel A

“Lie of Lies” is in regards to the love story of a real romance that begins with a lie. Lee Yoo Ri shall be enjoying Ji Eun Soo, a lady who makes an attempt to develop into the stepmother of her organic daughter, whereas Yeon Jung Hoon shall be enjoying Kang Ji Min, a person who falls in love with Ji Eun Soo whereas serving to her in her quest.

