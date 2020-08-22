11 Exciting Netflix Original TV Shows Arriving in September 2020

Chef’s Desk: BBQ – 9/2

Chef’s Desk‘s newest installment is bringing its phenomenal cinematography and storytelling to probably the greatest meals genres on the market. Barbecue is large in America, however as many will level out, it isn’t prefer it originated there. Even so, this upcoming season will function Texas and North Carolina topics displaying among the most mouth-watering glazed meat you’ve got ever seen in your life, however it should additionally take viewers to Mexico and Australia to check out their BBQ as properly. I virtually need to cease writing about this as a result of it is simply making me so hungry, which I count on may also be an issue after I watch.