11 free apps that have aged very well despite hardly being updated in years

A few months ago at Genbeta we recommended a good handful of old apps that are still as good as the first day. We are talking about software that has been with us for many yearsand that it has not undergone the thousand and one transformations that many modern applications constantly experience trying to reinvent themselves.

From the comments we get many recommendations and seeing that this type of programs were so well received, we have decided to make a second part. Again, we are not talking about abandoned apps that never received any updates, this is about those that only improve what is necessary, correct errors, optimize a little, but in essence they work the same, do the same thing and look almost exactly like the original version.





Audacity





Audacity is legendary for being one of the best open source audio editors, and although it was recently acquired by a company that changed its terms of use to collect user data, it is still possible to download older versions of Audacity that do not suffer from this unnecessary evil. Just go to the great Internet Archive and get version 2.4.2 which dates back to 2020, before the Muse Group had anything to do with the program.

Avidemux





Avidemux is a classic video editor for Linux, Windows and macOS. It’s simple and friendly, but that doesn’t mean it lacks features. You can add textures and effects, resize videos, enhance the image, and it supports multiple video and audio formats and codecs.

OpenShot





OpenShot is another extremely easy to use and cross-platform free video editor. You can use it not only on Windows, Linux and macOS, but also on Chrome OS. It offers all kinds of advanced functions and effects, its interface is basic and simple, and it is translated into more than 70 languages.

Putty





putty is a open source ssh and telnet client you can use on windows. It is a project that remains active and offers downloads of 64 and 32 bits. They usually recommend that if you have any problems with the current stable version, you try one of the “pre-release” ones as they usually have the most up-to-date code.

CDidsplay





CDisplay is a comic and manga viewer for windows optimized for DRM-free content. Its interface is extremely simple and completely focused on the reading experience. CDisplay is an ultra light program that barely weighs 1,132 KB. The web is so retro that it seems almost taken from geocities.

FreeCommander





FreeCommander is an alternative to Windows Explorer which has a few features for power users ranging from FTP/SFTP client, to MD5 and SHA code creation and verification, duplicate search, plugins, integrated ZIP management and more.

Deluge





Deluge es a client to download torrents simple and minimalist that has been one of the best options for years on Linux, Windows and even macOS. It is extremely lightweight, has a web interface, plugin system and encryption.

LupasRename





LupasRename is a free program (freeware) compatible with almost any version of Windows you can imagine, and it is used to rename a large number of files at once. The tool integrates with the shell so you can use it directly from the file explorer by right clicking on a folder.

Cobian Backup





Cobian Backup is a program of backup which can be used to make automatic backups for your directories and files. It can be run as a service or as a regular application. You can back up to another location on the same computer, on the network, and even on an FTP server. In addition, it supports compression and encryption.

Foobar2000





Foobar2000 is a audio player for windows almost as legendary and well known as the old Winamp. It is one that has been standing for all these years and receiving improvements and optimizations, and it also has a version for macOS. Little has changed and whether you used it 10 years ago or use it today you will hardly notice any difference, but it is still just as good.

Photoscape





Photoscape is a simple software image edition Easy to use. It is used to make simple modifications, correct, enhance photos, and batch edit. It also lets you create animated GIFs, convert RAW to JPG and more. This classic version that hasn’t received updates for years is more than enough for many cases, unlike its modern “sequel” called Photoscape X which is also pretty cool, but very different in interface and usage.

Cover Image | lorenzo herrera