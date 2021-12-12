11 games that have not stopped improving over time and that are now highly recommended

Bumpy releases, or just a lot of new content, have led these games to outperform over time.

The launch of new games on the market is one of the moments of celebration for the video game industry, but it can also turn into a drama if the game has been released in a premature or comes dragging problems. A few days ago, CD Projekt RED was confident with its next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 and the company, little by little, is regaining the public’s trust after working on numerous patches and improvements.

All of them have received tireless work from their studiesUnfortunately, the example of Cyberpunk 2077 It has not been the only one of this style that we have experienced, many games have reached the market with rough launches, lack of content or, ultimately, a lot of work to do. This has meant death for some, although others have had behind a constant work of his studies to make them what they promised to be.

Today we wanted to gather 11 games that the passage of time has done wonders. Not all of them had bad launches, in some cases, they simply needed to improve in some of their sections, but all of them have experienced progress over the years that has led them to become very different games from the ones we met in their first days.

Warframe Warframe arrived in 2013 being little more than a network of corridors accompanied by a terrible interface and a poor technical section for the time, this being an evolution from an old digital extreme project. However, the game has not stopped evolving in all aspects, becoming one of the best free-to-play proposals of all time. Street Fighter V Despite the fact that the game was built around a flawless playable core, a hasty launch made it arrive with little single-player content, a limited roster of characters and having to deal with a very irregular online. Since then, the game has not stopped adding content, new characters and the problems in the multiplayer were solved, leaving us a really solid fighting game. Destiny Bungie’s sci-fi shooter landed in 2014 with a thunderous marketing campaign. The new game from the creators of Halo, had a fascinating universe and well-polished gameplay, however, the story felt disjointed and superficial, in addition to blaming a great lack of content. Over the years and after new expansions, the title became the great game that it promised to be. Halo: The Master Chief Collection The epic of the Master Chief was released in 2014 for Xbox One, being a celebration of one of the most important franchises in the industry, however, numerous problems in its multiplayer managed to cloud the launch. But 343 Industries has not stopped working on improving the title with new content, 4K resolutions, 120 FPS and stable online, making it an essential of the genre. Grand Theft Auto Online Although Grand Theft Auto V came to the market with an excellent story and a technical section pampered down to the last corner, GTA Online has been the one that has improved the most over the years. Rockstar has not stopped adding new free content with updates, new missions with different game modes, vehicles and all kinds of accessories. A constantly growing game that has broken all records. Final Fantasy XIV It is difficult to remember the beginnings of what is today one of the best and most successful MMORPGs on the market. The release of Final Fantasy XIV more than a decade ago was so low-key and faced so many problems, that Square Enix carried out a full reboot of their game in a relaunch that carried the nickname A Realm Reborn. Since then, the game has not stopped growing in content and quality. Diablo iii Diablo III faced a very spotty release, with server issues in its early days, unsatisfactory loot management, and a truly controversial auction house. Blizzard did not stop working to improve their game, but the drastic changes came from Reaper of Souls, with the adventure mode, new classes, new act, the elimination of the auction and a better loot system. No Man’s Sky No Man’s Sky has probably been one of the most notorious cases in recent years of hasty launch and failing to live up to expectations. The game came to be a shadow of what Hello Games had promised. The studio received a barrage of criticism, but far from abandoning, they worked until they managed to turn the game into a very interesting experience with lots of new content and the arrival of a real online mode. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 The long-awaited DICE and EA title hit the market on the wrong foot and surrounded by one of the most notorious micropayment controversies in the industry. However, the game managed to overcome the rejection it initially faced thanks to an incredible playable variety and adding all the films of the franchise, convincing players with one of the biggest changes of course in terms of progression system and monetization that are remembered. Fallout 76 Its premiere was very far from the quality we expect from a Fallout video game, or from Bethesda itself, but over the years, based on updates and improvements, this post-apocalyptic survival and role-playing game has managed to win over love. of the players. That’s why even today they continue to enjoy the dangers they find in the wastelands of West Virginia. Sea of Thieves Even at its premiere, no one can deny that Sea of ​​Thieves was a very fun video game. However, this cooperative action adventure developed by Rare suffered from a significant lack of content that took it away from excellence. Like other examples on this list, based on updates and new content, today the story is quite different. Here you have one of the funniest games of the moment.

