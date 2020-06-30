11 Great Netflix Shows That Only Lasted A Single Season

Messiah (2019)

The abrupt cancellation of those sequence earlier than they will discover the voice crucial to accumulate a correct viewers requires the demand of some determine of inspiration who might act as their messiah. Mockingly, Messiah, a couple of CIA agent (Michelle Monaghan) investigating a mysterious, Center Jap man (Medhi Dehbi) who claims to be the world’s savior, is the title of one more Netflix authentic sequence that would not be saved from cancellation after one season. It’s straightforward to see why the in any other case intriguing drama was not with out its controversies, offending audiences of the Christian religion and Muslin religion alike, and the way that might inform the final word choice for Netflix to drag the plug. Stream Messiah on Netflix right here.