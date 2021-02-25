11 Heartfelt K-Pop Songs About Friendship

Typically, one of the simplest ways to acknowledge friendship is thru an expressive message. Fortunately, there are many Okay-pop songs that handle friendship by means of heartwarming lyrics. Whereas we’d like to characteristic each potential observe that has been launched, here’s a checklist of lyrics which can be certain to make your hearts soften.

1. SEVENTEEN – “Campfire”

When issues are onerous and also you’re drained(*11*)

I’ll shine on you(*11*)

Don’t let go of my hand(*11*)

You have been subsequent to me(*11*)

I used to be subsequent to you(*11*)

We’ll shine by means of our campfire(*11*)

Evaluating the heat of a friendship to that of a campfire, SEVENTEEN talks about staying by a buddy’s aspect and providing their help by means of hardship.

2. Women’ Era’s Taeyeon – “I’m All Ears”

Inform me all the pieces(*11*)

It’s alright if it takes all night time(*11*)

So your chilly day(*11*)

Can soften by means of me(*11*)

I’m all ears(*11*)

I’m all ears, I’m listening(*11*)

Typically, all we want is a listening ear to let all of our worries out. In “I’m all ears,” Taeyeon is an instance of that candy buddy who will take heed to you till you are feeling higher.

3. Pink Velvet – “Women Evening”

Our recollections are vividly contained(*11*)

Inside these shining occasions eternally(*11*)

I’ll maintain the sensation of proper now(*11*)

Inside my coronary heart, crammed to the brim(*11*)

By the lyrics of “Women Evening,” Pink Velvet reminds us that the great thing about an eternal friendship lies in cherished recollections that nourish it all through the years.

4. ATEEZ – “Thank U”

Today, I’ve been serious about(*11*)

Perhaps I’ve been doing fairly properly, and the proof is you(*11*)

Though we pointed at one another in a tit-for-tat scenario(*11*)

We didn’t know we have been grateful(*11*)

Being grateful in direction of associates is a given, particularly once they affect one’s life vastly. ATEEZ’s music is spot-on, particularly since its Korean title interprets to “buddy.”

5. BTOB – “Good friend”

You’re my B-E to the S-T, Finest F-R-I-E-N-D buddy(*11*)

You in all probability know me higher than my household (possibly)(*11*)

In different phrases what what(*11*)

You’re my brother from one other mom, sister, from one other mister(*11*)

We’re not blood-related but it surely doesn’t matter(*11*)

Received one another’s backs it doesn’t matter what occurs(*11*)

Once I’m down, once I’m up, it doesn’t matter what(*11*)

One factor I’m positive, I can at all times rely on ya(*11*)

BTOB has lots to say about friendship. The very best half about their lyrics is that they examine their friendship’s bond to that of a household, and rightfully so.

6. Zico feat. IU – “Soulmate”

Good day, my soulmate(*11*)

The whole lot turned extra such as you(*11*)

A clear knot has been tied(*11*)

You possibly can’t depart this place, not even for a second(*11*)

Zico and IU group as much as rejoice their long-lasting friendship with this mesmerizing rendition concerning the tight bond that hyperlinks soulmates in a platonic setting.

7. BTS – “Spring Day”

How rather more do I’ve to attend?(*11*)

What number of nights do I’ve to remain up?(*11*)

Till I can see you? (till I can see you?)(*11*)

Till I can meet you? (till I can meet you?)(*11*)

You understand all of it(*11*)

You’re my finest buddy(*11*)

The morning will come once more(*11*)

Lacking a buddy is at all times a bitter feeling. Fortunately, there may be at all times hope for a reunion sooner or later. BTS certainly shares the sentiment.

8. NCT U – “With out You”

To stay and to endure(*11*)

If we’re collectively, it’ll be happier(*11*)

We’ll be endlessly related(*11*)

Can’t stay with out you(*11*)

Actual associates are at all times with you thru thick and skinny, and that bond stands the take a look at of time – and naturally, life. NCT U appears to know a factor or two about it.

9. GFRIEND – “My Buddy”

Do you bear in mind? Smooth just like the white snowflakes(*11*)

I held your arms(*11*)

There are nonetheless so many days remaining for us(*11*)

I promise you with the twinkling stars and the sky(*11*)

I’ll be your BUDDY(*11*)

This music is undoubtedly meant for GFRIEND’s fandom, Buddy. If we will be taught one thing from it, it will be the promise that two associates share about being in one another’s lives eternally.

10. Tremendous Junior – “Good Buddies”

Earlier than we knew it(*11*)

We’ve shared a lot(*11*)

Dripping sweat, tears, secrets and techniques(*11*)

I’ll at all times love all the pieces(*11*)

Even the occasions we hated one another earlier than we knew it(*11*)

We will’t develop aside(*11*)

I’ll miss seeing you, I’ll miss you(*11*)

I really like my associates(*11*)

Evidently these lyrics are a web page from Tremendous Junior’s diary about their story as a bunch. If something, that is the sweetest acknowledgment for a prolonged and wholesome friendship.

11. EXO – “Lights Out”

When even respiration feels onerous(*11*)

And tears stand up typically(*11*)

You possibly can cover in me and cry(*11*)

You are able to do that(*11*)

As a result of it’ll move(*11*)

EXO presents the last word consolation in friendship: merely being there for our family members. Typically, your mere presence can convey solace to somebody and assist them overcome tough occasions.

