11 iconic The Apprentice moments as Best Bits airs on BBC

The Apprentice has been a BBC staple for over 15 years, with a complete of 246 budding entrepreneurs having entered Lord Alan Sugar’s ballroom since 2005.

Whereas the basic actuality collection gained’t be airing its sixteenth collection anytime quickly because of the ongoing pandemic, BBC One is treating us to a nostalgic look again on the present’s greatest bits – from showcasing the assorted celebs who first made a reputation on The Apprentice, to remembering among the funniest, oddest and most cringeworthy pitches to be judged by Lord Sugar.

Tonight’s episode have a look at the present’s most memorable characters, from the controversial Katie Hopkins and Del Boy-figure James Hill, to cocky Vincent Disneur and formidable competitor Ruth Badger.

Forward of tonight’s programme, right here’s 11 of essentially the most iconic moments in The Apprentice historical past, from side-splitting pitches to wince-worthy boardroom clashes.

(*11*)1. Solomon will get roasted by Claude Littner in his ‘closing 5’ interview

Arguably some of the memorable moments The Apprentice has gifted its viewers lately, Solomon Akhtar’s ‘closing 5’ interview with Alan Sugar’s aide Claude Littner from collection 10 is an absolute rollercoaster of glowing reward and savage scolding.

The clip begins with Littner telling Akhtar that his CV “crammed [him] with pleasure”, lulling the contestant right into a false sense of safety together with his a number of inexperienced ticks and inspiring remarks. Nonetheless, the temper abruptly modifications when Littner turns his consideration to Akhtar’s logo-filled proposal – which he calls “a bloody shame” and kicks him out of the assembly. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t make it to the following spherical.

(*11*)2. Sumo fits Final Staff-Constructing

The Apprentice was by no means wanting ridiculous moments – living proof, Leah Totton’s unusual team-building day in collection 9, which noticed two of her teammates combat each other in sumo fits to show a gaggle of workplace employees about enterprise battle. The bewildered viewers can hardly include their laughter as eventual collection winner Leah, who’s wearing what appears like a Peter Pan costume, stands awkwardly in entrance of the staged scuffle.

(*11*)3. Simon’s ill-placed trampoline leg

Web entrepreneur Simon Ambrose might have ultimately gained The Apprentice’s third collection, however he didn’t emerge victorious with out enduring his justifiable share of embarrassment.

In one of many funniest moments the BBC collection has ever seen, poor Simon is presenting for his group in a procuring channel problem and decides to check out a £69.99 miniature trampoline, earlier than demonstrating how simple it’s to assemble by twisting its legs into place while holding the bouncer in a considerably suggestive place. “What are you bloody doing!” exclaims a bemused Alan Sugar, who’s watching from one other room. I don’t suppose any of us actually wish to know…

(*11*)4. Jason Leech escapes to the shopfront

Collection 9 contestant Jason Leech and his eccentric gross sales strategies didn’t impress his fellow teammates, who saved the historian/property entrepreneur at the back of the store throughout a problem which required them to promote produce.

Nonetheless, a lot to his teammates’ dismay, Leech continued to advance in the direction of cautious clients on the street, telling them to purchase a “unhappy pack of potatoes” to “make them pleased”. Regardless of his odd method to buyer interplay, Leech made all of it the best way to the ninth activity within the collection.

(*11*)5. Pantsman

Collection 5 of The Apprentice actually gave us the track of a era with Philip Taylor’s Pantsman – the property agent’s superhero mascot for cereal. This angel-voiced contestant solely wanted one take to file the jingle for his group’s advert, nonetheless it didn’t go away a (constructive) lasting impression with Lord Sugar, who fired Phil two weeks later.

(*11*)6. Susan is aware of nothing about France

Throughout collection seven, Karren Brady wasn’t very impressed with Susan Ma’s stream of questions on French folks. “Are the French eco-friendly?, “Do the French go tenting?”, “Are the French very keen on their kids?”, “Do lots of people drive in France?” Whereas it sounded as although she was reeling off her Google search historical past previous to leaping on the Eurostar, the skincare entrepreneur was really making an attempt to become familiar along with her market viewers, including: “I actually know nothing concerning the French and their tradition.”

(*11*)7. ‘Best vendor’ Scott makes a meal of a gross sales pitch

Collection 11’s Scott Sanders and Brett Butler-Smythe appeared as although they have been on their solution to smash their first condo pitch at Printworks in Clapham, describing themselves as “two of the most effective sellers” on the present. Nonetheless, viewers rapidly turned conscious that Scott had considerably oversold his haggling talents. In a scene that would have been taken straight from scripted sitcom Stath Lets Flats, Scott confirmed a possible purchaser across the showroom, failing to distinguish between the washer and fridge freezer, earlier than forgetting when the flats are attributable to be constructed.

(*11*)8. Rachel Grove’s weird pitch dance

Among the funniest moments from The Apprentice got here from its very first collection, such as Rachel Grove’s groovy gross sales pitch, which former aide Nick Hewer described as “some of the horrible expertise [he’s] ever needed to endure”.

The second noticed charity fundraiser Groves attempt to excite her viewers by dancing across the room, kicking off her sneakers and fling her skirt about in some of the cringeworthy scenes in Apprentice historical past. By some means, she made all of it the best way to Week 6 earlier than Lord Sugar confirmed her the door.

(*11*)9. Katie Hopkins’ dramatic exit

It’s simple to neglect that controversial media character Katie Hopkins bought her begin on The Apprentice in 2006, however what’s unforgettable is her sudden exit through the present’s semi-final. After Alan Sugar questioned her dedication following her unenthusiastic response to make it to the ultimate three, the previous Met Workplace worker determined to “stand down” and left the boardroom voluntarily.

(*11*)10. The wolf jacket

This basic clip from The Apprentice’s very first collection noticed Saira Khan and James Max kind by gadgets they have been tasked with promoting on a TV procuring channel, nonetheless it was one explicit jumper that caught their consideration – a unisex fleece with two wolves pictured on the entrance. The jumper left James Max howling with unstoppable laughter earlier than making an attempt it on for himself.

(*11*)11. Solomon’s obsession with Stevie the skeleton

Collection 10’s Solomon makes our record as soon as once more, together with his handsy method to Stevie the skeleton, a £260 mannequin skeleton which Soloman tried to haggle over. Whereas his teammate Bianca Miller wasn’t too impressed together with his lengthy, chatty negotiation, he did take dwelling the bag of bones for a barely discounted value and purchased himself a brand new greatest good friend.

The Apprentice: Best Bits airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.