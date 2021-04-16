11 K-Drama Actors Who Are Also In Musical Theater

Typically you come throughout an actor in a selected Okay-drama that actually tickles your fancy. After performing some digging, you understand that this particular person can really sing rather well, and with much more digging, you uncover that they have a historical past in musicals. Many actors are jack of all trades on the subject of leisure and expertise! Listed here are 10 actors who have been or are nonetheless energetic in musicals.

Disclaimer: No idol actors have been included on this record.

1. Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook began his profession in showbiz via musicals. He went to Dankook College the place he studied performing arts and shortly acquired into the trade after graduating. He debuted on display within the 2016 flick “Days,” however nonetheless continued to partake in musicals. When he enlisted within the army in 2017, he was even a part of a manufacturing that was affiliated with the Korean military alongside another acquainted actors and celebrities.

Here’s a clip of him displaying off his musical expertise:

2. Joo Received

Joo Received has at all times had a love for singing since he was a toddler, so it was no shock when he auditioned for the broadly identified musical “Altar Boyz.” This marked a pivotal level in Joo Received’s musical profession as he was in a position to land many different roles in well-liked productions, together with his hottest position within the musical “Spring Awakening.” His profession in musicals led him to debut on the small display within the 2010 Okay-drama “Bread, Love and Goals.” The drama was a mega success, and Joo Received’s profession in dramas took off at full pace.

Here’s a clip of Joo Received in his newest position within the musical “Ghost”:

3. Kang Ha Neul

Kang Ha Neul’s singing capacity positively comes from the likes of his father, who’s a widely known folks musician. He grew up singing and studying the guitar, so it was solely pure for him to get into musical theater! His most notable appearances have been within the musicals “Thrill Me,” “Prince Puzzle,” and “Assassins.” Someplace alongside the road, he determined to make the shift into dramas and it was fairly easy on account of his unimaginable performing expertise. Regardless of this, he couldn’t get away from the world of musicals. He was additionally a part of one when he served within the army together with Ji Chang Wook and INFINITE’s Sunggyu.

Right here he’s as Paldo within the musical he was a part of for Shinheung Navy Academy:

4. Uhm Ki Joon

Uhm Ki Joon’s spectacular musical profession took off when he starred in a number of hits together with “Singing within the Rain,” “Grease,” “The Three Musketeers,” “The Depend of Monte Cristo,” and quite a lot of others. His spectacular lineup of starring in such well-liked roles and titles made him a very sought-after and revered theatrical actor. With this accredited fame, he started his profession on display and proved that there was no stopping his street to success. He nonetheless continues to behave in musicals and even starred within the play “Werther” final 12 months.

Here’s a clip of him singing within the musical “Masta Hari” showcase:

5. Jo Jung Suk

Jo Jung Suk went to the Seoul Institute of the Arts for theater however needed to drop out on account of his father passing away and him having to earn cash. His expertise was evident as he was in a position to make a dwelling doing musicals. He was in a position to make his debut within the 2004 musical manufacturing of “The Nutcracker,” and he continued his profession, partaking in over 25 musicals together with certainly one of his extra well-liked roles in “Hedwig and the Indignant Inch.”

(*11*)

6. Park Hae Soo

Park Hae Soo has been making a reputation for himself within the Okay-drama trade, however he began his profession in musical theater. He debuted within the manufacturing “Mister Foyer” in 2007 and went on to seem in a number of others together with “Angel Known as Want” and “Annapurna.” He was scouted by the director of “Jail Playbook” who was taking a look at musical theater actors particularly and had his coronary heart set on Hae Soo to be the principle lead. This was his huge breakthrough Okay-drama position that was made doable on account of his musical profession!

7. Lee Kyu Hyung

Many know Lee Kyu Hyung from his position as Looney in “Jail Playbook,” however what individuals could also be stunned to know is that he may be very well-known within the musical trade and may be very gifted. He was at all times into theater and was even concerned within the theater membership in highschool. He continued his profession in theater and musicals lengthy after he graduated from college. He was additionally a part of the “Hedwig” forged in 2019 and continues to partake in varied music productions.

8. Kim Sung Cheol

One other “Jail Playbook” star and gifted musical actor, Kim Sung Cheol is spectacular regardless of which position he takes on. In 2015, he gained the male rookie award for Greatest Musical Actor on the Stagetalk Viewers Selection Awards. A pair years later, he gained Greatest New Actor for his position in “Sweeney Todd” on the Korea Musical Awards. Kim Sung Cheol is at all times famous for his unimaginable performing expertise in addition to his flawless singing. His first Okay-drama debut was in “Jail Playbook” because the loyal and sensible Kim Younger Cheol.

Take a look at his gifted singing expertise within the brief drama particular “to. Jenny”:

Watch Now

9. Yoo Joon Sang

Having graduated with a level in theater arts, Yoo Joon Sang effortlessly made the transition as an onscreen star reasonably shortly. Regardless of his success in Okay-dramas and films, he additionally was part of varied musical productions together with “The Three Musketeers,” “Jack the Ripper,” “Rebecca,” and “The Days.” He additionally gained varied musical awards together with the Star of the 12 months Award on the Daegu Worldwide Musical Competition and Greatest Actor on the Korea Musical Awards.

You may get a glimpse of his musical expertise right here:

10. Cho Seung Woo

Cho Seung Woo’s path to musical theater got here very naturally as each his mom and father have been established musical performers. Though he at all times had a need to get into musicals, he landed the audition for a task within the film “Chunhyang,” which might pave the best way for a lot of different profitable motion pictures and Okay-dramas. After debuting in his first film, Cho Seung Woo began his very profitable and notable profession in musicals, which made him a rarity amongst Hallyu actors as he was in a position to be an enormous success in each musicals and Okay-dramas/motion pictures. The quantity of nominations and obtained awards in Cho Seung Woo’s musical profession is astounding to say the least!

Here’s a clip of his efficiency in “Sweeney Todd”:

11. Yoo Yeon Seok

Many know Yoo Yeon Seok for his swoon-worthy drama and movie characters, however he has additionally been in a number of musicals. However it wasn’t till he was nicely into his performing profession that he was a part of any musical productions. His first musical efficiency was within the 2015 manufacturing “Le Passe-Muraille.” From this level on, he continued performing in different performs that have been enormous successes together with “A Gentleman’s Information to Love and Homicide,” “Werther,” and most notably, “Hedwig.”

Here’s a clip of him showcasing his flawless expertise in “Le Passe-Muraille”:

