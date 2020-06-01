11 K-Dramas That Are Total Hidden Gems

From time to time you watch a Ok-drama that you just haven’t actually heard that a lot about or perhaps in any respect. You begin watching and then you definitely surprise why extra individuals weren’t speaking about it and why it’s taken this lengthy so that you can watch such a masterpiece. There are quite a lot of Ok-dramas on the market that always fall beneath the radar and this record is to deliver some gentle onto a few of these superior Ok-dramas. Right here’s a have a look at simply 11 of the various.

Listing is in no explicit order.

1. “Come and Hug Me”

Chae Do Jin (Jang Ki Yong) and Han Jae Yi (Jin Ki Joo) each fall in love with one another in highschool. They are one another’s first loves and there is nothing on the planet that Do Jin wouldn’t do for Jae Yi. Sadly, Do Jin’s father is loopy and finally ends up killing Jae Yi’s total household. He isn’t in a position to kill Jae Yi, however this tears Do Jin and Jae Yi aside. When the 2 develop up, they discover a approach into one another’s lives once more, however Do Jin’s murderous father is getting out of jail and he desires to complete the job he began by killing Jae Yi.

“Come and Hug Me” is a kind of Ok-dramas that appears like it will be fairly cliche and predictable, however it’s removed from it. I actually didn’t count on Do Jin’s father to be a serial killer and to undergo with killing Jae Yi’s total household. It’s fairly darkish and it had my coronary heart dropping at sure factors due to the anticipation. As a result of the problems which can be handled on this sequence are so sturdy, it’s actually a Ok-drama that you just get invested in.

Watch “Come and Hug Me”:

Watch Now

2. “Go Again Couple”

“Go Again Couple” is a few couple named Ma Jin Joo (Jang Na Ra) and Choi Ban Do (Son Ho Jun) who’ve outgrown their love for one another. They’ve two younger youngsters however are sometimes discovered combating about all the pieces and resenting one another. In the meanwhile when they’re each feeling heartbroken and hopeless, the 2 get up and discover that they’ve traveled again in time to after they have been faculty college students. They uncover that they’re able to re-do their pasts and vow to keep away from one another in any respect prices this time round. However one way or the other destiny appears to deliver them collectively.

This drama could have you laughing, crying, laughing some extra, and crying some extra. The wedding and relationship between Ma Jin Joo and Choi Ban Do is each heartbreaking and hopeful. Seeing their love break aside solely to fall again in love is the romance that you just didn’t know you wished to see. It’s about friendship, love, and household, which is one thing everybody can relate to and discover themselves getting a bit emotional about. The one dangerous factor concerning the sequence is that it’s only 12 episodes!

Begin watching “Go Again Couple”:

Watch Now

3. “Welcome to Waikiki”

Dong Goo (Kim Jung Hyun), Joon Gi (Lee Yi Kyung), and Doo Sik (Son Seung Gained) are three buddies who’re simply attempting to realize their goals. The three of them additionally run a hostel to generate income, however are discovering it tough to make ends meet. When they’re about to surrender on their hostel, they discover a child in one of many rooms seemingly with out its mom. The three males type an unlikely bond with the child and as soon as the mom comes again, they notice they need to assist the mom and her child.

In the event you want a superb chuckle or are simply out of Ok-dramas to observe, “Welcome to Waikiki” is a positive wager. It’s obtained all components of romance, humor, bromance, and even an cute little child. Seeing the characters attempt to realize their goals whereas mixing in a little bit of humor is encouraging to observe. Though the humor won’t be for everybody, there’s one thing within the sequence that everybody can relate to and it’s only a feel-good drama to observe.

Catch the primary episode of “Welcome to Waikiki”:

Watch Now

4. “Melo is My Nature”

Im Jin Joo (Chun Woo Hee), Lee Eun Jung (Jeon Yeo Bin), and Hwang Jan Joo (Han Ji Eun) are three girls who’re over 30, simply attempting to get by way of life. They’re finest buddies who lean on one another for assist and help. All of them have hopes of reaching their goals and discovering love within the course of, however issues don’t appear to all the time go their approach.

This drama will make anybody need to attempt to be higher and to realize their goals just a little bit more durable. The ladies all face hardships and obstacles of their lives, they usually not solely get by way of it however in addition they lean on one another for assist. It’s so encouraging and uplifting to see these buddies be so loyal to one another and never be afraid to stay up for one another when life will get powerful. Total friendship targets!

Begin watching “Melo Is My Nature”:

Watch Now

5. “1% of One thing”

Lee Jae In (Ha Seok Jin) is compelled to be in a relationship with Kim Da Hyun (Jun So Min) in hopes of accomplishing his grandfather’s inheritance. The 2 are whole opposites in character, however they resolve to undergo with a six month contract relationship with some added requests. They bicker, struggle, and may’t see eye to eye on most issues however they one way or the other handle to discover a approach into one another’s hearts.

Ha Seok Jin and Jun So Min have to reunite and be in one other drama collectively as a result of their chemistry was scorching. The story is fairly predictable, however the connection between the 2 actors is what actually made it so good. When their contract relationship finally involves an finish, the ache and heartbreak that the characters really feel actually resonates on display screen. They actually make you consider of their love story, which makes it so fulfilling to observe!

Begin watching the primary episode of “1% Of One thing”:

Watch Now

6. “Discovery of Love”

Han Yeo Reum (Jung Yu Mi) falls in love at first sight with Kang Tae Ha (Eric Mun) when she first meets him on a prepare. Tae Ha can’t assist however be charmed by Yeo Reum’s cute and vivid persona, so he naturally decides so far her. 5 years into their relationship, with Tae Ha having to work exhausting to realize his dream and Yeo Reum coping with the dying of her father, their relationship falls aside. A number of years later, the 2 fatefully meet once more, however this time Yeo Reum is in a relationship with one other man and Tae Ha is realizing that his emotions for Yeo Reum by no means actually went away.

This drama was not that in style on the time that it aired, however it did garner quite a lot of recognition all through the years. The most effective half just isn’t solely the chemistry Jung Yu Mi has with Eric, however it’s additionally the love triangle. That is a kind of dramas that made it SO exhausting to decide on between the primary love, Tae Ha, and Yeo Reum’s present love, Nam Ha Jin (Sung Joon).

Catch the primary episode of “Discovery of Love”:

Watch Now

7. “Search: WWW”

Bae Ta Mi (Im Soo Jung) is a profitable profession lady who works at an internet portal firm. She is understood throughout the town and there’s no stopping her success. However then she meets Park Mo Gun (Jang Ki Yong) and he falls utterly in love together with her. He’s prepared to name her out when she’s being guarded and he challenges her to present love likelihood. Mo Gun is strictly what Ta Mi wants and he or she fights exhausting to not give in.

It takes the primary episode or two to get into the drama, which might be why it didn’t garner an excessive amount of publicity, however “Search: WWW” has a love story that’s price watching. Seeing Park Mo Gun’s persistence and need to need to be with Ta Mi provides you with the entire butterflies and make even the toughest of hearts consider in love once more.

Begin watching “Search: WWW”:

Watch Now

8. “The Guardian”

Jang Do Han (Kim Younger Kwang) is a prosecutor whose each intention of his success is just to deliver down the person who ruined his father’s life. He meets Jo Soo Ji (Lee Si Younger) who additionally has the very purpose of bringing down the identical man. The 2 unite in a vigilante mission alongside a number of others to deliver justice for individuals who have been wronged.

“The Guardian” is exclusive in that it doesn’t contain a love story. Regardless of this, this action-packed drama is thrilling to observe. It surprisingly retains you on the sting of your seat and you might be certain to need to binge-watch it in a single sitting simply to see what occurs. A lot of these Ok-dramas are typically probably the most thrilling to observe! Kim Younger Kwang can be fairly the underrated actor, however he undoubtedly delivers on this sequence.

Catch the primary episode of “The Guardian”:

Watch Now

9. “Expensive Honest Girl Kong Shim”

Ahn Dan Tae (Namgoong Min) is a unusual lawyer who spends most of his days consuming junk meals and residing in observe fits. He strikes into the house owned by Kong Shim (Minah) and her household. The 2 begin off having a rocky relationship with none regards to even being buddies. Nonetheless, they notice that they’ve extra in frequent than they thought and that’s after they begin to develop emotions for one another.

“Expensive Honest Girl Kong Shim” looks like a drama that doesn’t have a lot of a storyline, however from the primary episode, you get sucked into the lifetime of Kong Shim. She’s a lady who’s a little bit of a downer due to all of the hardships she’s going by way of. She simply can’t appear to catch a break. Nevertheless it’s due to this that she’s such a relatable character. It’s endearing to see her overcome these hardships, and he or she’s a feminine lead that we are able to sincerely root for!

Begin watching “Expensive Honest Girl Kong Shim”:

Watch Now

10. “Age of Youth”

Yoon Jin Myung (Han Ye Ri), Jung Ye Eun (Han Seung Yeon), Music Ji Gained (Park Eun Bin), Yoo Eun Jae (Park Hye Soo), and Kang Yi Na (Ryu Hwayoung) are 5 roommates who’re all very completely different however all have goals that they need to obtain. Every lady offers together with her personal points, and one way or the other, the 5 of them discover a approach to assist one another when considered one of them is struggling. They develop a robust and delightful bond despite the fact that they haven’t any frequent floor.

Each youth struggles to search out their identification and pursue their goals. It’s not all the time a straightforward path in life, which is what this sequence actually focuses on. Jin Myung, Ye Eun, Ji Gained, Eun Jae, and Yi Na all have such completely different goals. They attempt to obtain them whereas determining this factor referred to as life, and it’s so sensible. All of them expertise issues with their household, work, relationships, college, and baggage from the previous, that are all points that folks cope with commonly. Seeing these women overcome these obstacles is what provides hope and makes this drama definitely worth the watch!

Catch the primary episode of “Age Of Youth”:

Watch Now

11. “Simply Between Lovers”

Lee Gang Doo (Junho) has been by way of rather a lot in his life. He had aspired to change into a soccer participant, however due to an accident, his goals have been crushed. As an grownup, he’s taken on odd jobs and simply barely will get by in life. Ha Moon Soo (Gained Jin Ah) has additionally been by way of some traumatic occasions in her life, however she has suppressed her recollections of them. She focuses all her consideration on aspiring to change into a profitable architect. The 2 appear to be they’re utterly completely different, however they type an odd connection. They uncover that their previous trauma is linked and their relationship is much extra fateful than they may have ever imagined.

The trailer for “Simply Between Lovers” didn’t reveal a lot concerning the story, which might be why it fell a bit beneath the radar when it was airing. The story between Gang Doo and Moon Soo is advanced however so candy. By means of tragedy and ache, the 2 discover solace in one another and also you’ll end up getting sucked into the romance between them. It’s such a candy story about two individuals who discover their approach again on observe in life with the assistance of one another. You’ll discover some therapeutic whereas watching the drama.

Begin watching the primary episode of “Simply Between Lovers”:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, which of those Ok-dramas is your favourite hidden gem? Let me know within the feedback under!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Music Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can be the creator of “Ok-POP A To Z: The Definitive Ok-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure you comply with binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by way of her newest Korean crazes!

At the moment watching: “The King: Everlasting Monarch” and “Coronary heart Sign 3”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”

Trying ahead to: Gained Bin‘s return to the small display screen