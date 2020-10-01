11 K-Dramas To Boost Your Mood When You’re Feeling Down

Everybody wants just a little little bit of a temper booster as soon as in awhile…or perhaps on a regular basis. If that temper booster comes within the type of a Ok-drama collection, then that makes all of it the higher as a result of the world of Ok-dramas is fairly infinite. There are lots of dramas on the market which are sure to place a smile in your face and make you are feeling all good inside. Listed here are simply 11 of the various! (When you’re searching for some comforting Ok-dramas, be sure you take a look at this checklist right here.)

Listing is in no specific order.

1. “Welcome to Waikiki”

“Welcome To Waikiki” stars Kim Jung Hyun as Dong Goo, Lee Yi Kyung as Joon Gi, and Son Seung Gained as Doo Sik. The three males are struggling to attempt to hold their hostel afloat as they’re near declaring chapter. In a flip of destiny, they uncover an deserted child of their hostel and do their finest to care of the kid till Yoon Ah (Jung In Solar) exhibits as much as take again her child.

You’re assured to snort till your abdomen hurts not less than a couple of instances whereas watching this collection. Seeing the hilarious antics that the three mates undergo is so entertaining and may have you smiling from starting to finish. Though they’re all coping with some fairly tough instances of their lives, they nonetheless handle to seek out humor in it. The bromance between the three mates specifically is envious, and also you’ll additionally really feel all heat inside seeing the lovely little child they take below their wings.

The cuteness.

Try episode 1 right here:

2. “She Was Fairly”

(*11*)

“She Was Fairly” stars Hwang Jung Eum as Kim Hye Jin, a girl who was once very put collectively and common with the boys as a child however grows up caring rather less about her look. She will get an opportunity at {a magazine} firm the place she reunites along with her old flame Ji Sung Joon (Park Search engine optimisation Joon). Sung Joon had been head over heels in love with Hye Jin when he was youthful however is unable to acknowledge her as an grownup.

This collection has obtained all the tacky rom-com parts which are sure to place you in an excellent temper. It’s obtained the added bonus of Park Search engine optimisation Joon and Choi Si Gained as the 2 main males, so you’ve obtained the attention sweet factor coated. It’s a feel-good collection about two characters who overcome numerous life’s obstacles and find yourself discovering love in one another. The womance, second-male syndrome, and seeing Hwang Jung Eum be her hysterical self will make you smile nonstop!

Begin watching “She Was Fairly” right here:

3. “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo”

“Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” is a few weightlifting feminine lead named Kim Bok Joo, performed by the stunning Lee Sung Kyung. She finally ends up falling in love with a swimmer named Jung Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk) who she had met once they had been youngsters. The 2 type a romance and grow to be a campus couple. They find yourself going via numerous obstacles and stress that faculty college students undergo, however they discover consolation in leaning on each other.

When you don’t really feel joyful seeing Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk exude butterflies and chemistry, then I don’t know what’s going to! One of the best half about this collection moreover the lovely storyline that includes a weightlifting heroine is seeing the friend-like romantic relationship the 2 leads have. Though they’re in love, they’re not afraid to bicker and annoy one another. And seeing the 2 undergo private points to have the opposite one assist them via it’s so uplifting and lovely. We actually can’t get sufficient of those two!

Begin watching “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” right here:

4. “Oh My Ghostess”

Na Bong Solar (Park Bo Younger) is an assistant chef to Kang Solar Woo (Jo Jung Suk). Bong Solar is a shy and timid lady, however she will get possessed by Shin Quickly Ae (Kim Seul Gi), a ghost who has a little bit of a wild facet. With the assistance of Quickly Ae’s outgoing persona, Solar Woo begins to note the appeal of Bong Solar.

Seeing Kim Seul Gi in something is sure to herald the enjoyable and laughs. On this specific collection, she’s a seductress and tries actually laborious to seduce Kang Solar Woo. The synopsis is hysterical in itself, and with Jo Jung Suk and Park Bo Younger as the primary leads, you actually can’t go flawed. It’s not solely lovely seeing the timid Bong Solar come out of her shell, however you’ll really feel the heat from Jo Jung Suk as he opens up his coronary heart to her. It’s a feel-good love story!

Watch “Oh My Ghostess” right here:

5. “Sturdy Girl Do Bong Quickly”

This romantic comedy stars Park Bo Younger, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo, and a bunch of hilarious supporting actors. The Ok-drama follows the story of Do Bong Quickly (Park Bo Younger), a younger girl gifted with superhuman power. She falls in love and hopes to attain her dream of turning into a recreation designer.

The kidnapping a part of this collection is a little bit of a downer, however the primary leads make up for it. The puppy-love romance between Do Bong Quickly and Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik) is completely plausible, and also you’ll respect the way in which he seems into her eyes. Not solely does the romance a part of this collection make you giddy, however seeing Park Hyung Sik and Ji Soo will certainly increase your temper. They’ve this energy!

Watch the primary episode of “Sturdy Girl Do Bong Quickly” now:

6. “Her Non-public Life”

Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Younger) is an artwork curator by day and a Ok-pop idol fangirl by night time. When she’s not working laborious, she’s more than likely going to concert events and occasions held by her favourite idol. Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook) begins working as the brand new director at Deok Mi’s artwork gallery, and though at first they don’t get alongside, they understand that they’ve a deeper connection than they thought.

There was various buzz surrounding Kim Jae Wook’s character Ryan Gold when this collection aired. Ryan Gold appears to embody all the things wanted to be an ideal boyfriend. He’s sort, light, understanding, and loves Sung Deok Mi with all his coronary heart. Seeing his love for Deok Mi blossom all through the collection is therapeutic in itself and can put you in an excellent temper.

Begin watching “Her Non-public Life” right here:

7. “Oh My Venus”

Kim Younger Ho (So Ji Sub) is a private coach who meets a lawyer by the title of Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah). The 2 type an unlikely relationship as Younger Ho turns into her private coach. Joo Eun is striving to lose numerous weight and to enhance her general well being, which Younger Ho is decided to do. The 2 get to know one another very effectively and start to appreciate their emotions for one another.

There’s nothing higher than seeing a makeover themed Ok-drama. Everybody loves seeing a drastic transformation in a personality, and this specific collection does it effectively. Kang Joo Eun struggles along with her weight and needs to realize extra self-confidence, which is what she works laborious to do. Seeing this character undergo this journey is inspiring, and it would even encourage you to train and eat wholesome. Possibly.

This collection additionally occurs to have one of the romantic proposals ever!

You’ll be able to watch “Oh My Venus” now:

8. “What’s Improper With Secretary Kim”

Kim Mi So (Park Min Younger) decides that it’s time for her to stop her job of being a secretary to Lee Younger Joon (Park Search engine optimisation Joon) in hopes of pursuing her desires of discovering a husband and beginning a household. After being fairly depending on her for some time, Younger Joon can’t settle for that she will likely be leaving and finally ends up proposing that they get married.

Let’s be actual, watching any Park Search engine optimisation Joon drama is sure to spice up your temper, and his position because the boastful however soft-hearted Lee Younger Joon is not any totally different. It is a character who was prepared to marry his secretary as a result of she actually wished to get married and have a household. Speak about being selfless! Okay, so he did it on the expense that she would stay his secretary, however it was nonetheless tremendous candy. Seeing all of the grand and romantic gestures Younger Joon does for Mi So all through the collection will flip your coronary heart to mush and make you a believer in love.

Begin watching now:

9. “My Beautiful Sam Quickly”

“My Beautiful Sam Quickly” stars Hyun Bin as a restaurant proprietor named Hyun Jin Hyeon and Kim Solar Ah as Kim Sam Quickly. Kim Sam Quickly is a 30-year-old whose boyfriend cheats on her — amongst different unlucky occasions. She finally ends up getting a job on the restaurant Jin Hyeon owns, and the 2 are usually not actually keen on one another. However once they faux to be boyfriend and girlfriend for the sake of Jin Hyeon, the 2 uncover that they’ve much more in frequent than they thought.

There’s nothing higher than watching an underdog come out on high. On this specific collection, you may anticipate to really feel a bit dangerous for the feminine lead Kim Sam Quickly. She will be able to’t appear to catch a break, and also you really need her to determine issues out and to seek out love. There is part of Sam Quickly that many can relate to,, and seeing her lastly discover herself and real love shouldn’t be solely empowering however actually uplifting! You’ll take pleasure in seeing the chemistry between the 2 primary leads.

Begin watching “My Beautiful Sam Quickly” now:

10. “The Best Love”

“The Best Love” has two male leads who’re each fairly good. Goo Ae Jung (Gong Hyo Jin) is one fortunate ladies as she has these two strong males determined for her affection: a film star on one hand and a health care provider on the opposite. As she’s making an attempt to determine her personal private objectives and desires in life, she can be pressured to decide on between two males who’re each equally superb.

Cha Seung Gained and Gong Hyo Jin as two primary leads actually gentle up the display. Their chemistry and banter are good for watching particularly in the event you’re not into something too intense or severe. The script and entire vibe of the collection are light-hearted, and also you’ll get sucked into the lovely romance between an ex-idol and a film star. It’s like a fairytale dream come true!

Watch “The Best Love” right here:

11. “Splash Splash Love”

“Splash Splash Love” stars Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon and the charming Kim Seul Gi in a drama world the place historical past and modern-day collide. Dan Bi (Kim Seul Gi) is a highschool scholar who magically transports to the Joseon interval. On this unfamiliar setting, she meets King Lee Do (Yoon Doojoon). Whereas the 2 discover consolation in one another’s firm, they fall in love and embark on a wild romance.

Merely put, this collection is lovely and romantic. It’s additionally solely two episodes, so there’s actually nothing to lose! Seeing Dan Bi attempt to regulate to the Joseon period and making an attempt to determine her emotions for Lee Do is the right type of journey to observe whenever you’re feeling a bit down. Their love for one another and the truth that it overcomes time and house provides you with all of the hope and smiles you want!

Begin watching “Splash Splash Love” now:

Hey Soompiers, which of those dramas is your favourite? Let me know within the feedback under!

