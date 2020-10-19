11 K-Pop Idol Recipes To Satisfy Your Late-Night Cravings

Ok-pop idols could also be well-known for his or her rigorous exercise routines and intense eating regimen plans, however that doesn’t imply they don’t know a factor or two about scrumptious, typically carb-heavy, consuming as nicely. Whereas these mouthwatering recipes shared by idols aren’t precisely ultimate for many who are well being acutely aware and/or watching their weight, they’re positive to fill you up and fulfill your subsequent late-night craving. Better of all, most of them require few components and are fast to make.

UP10TION’s Sunyoul – Hen spicy rice muffins

What higher technique to kick off this checklist than with a barely upgraded model of spicy rice muffins (tteokbokki)? Although rice muffins are nice on their very own — due to their delicate, chewy texture that’s unimaginable to withstand — Sunyoul’s addition of hen offers this traditional consolation meals an additional little bit of aptitude. Sunyoul additionally gives loads of nice ideas all through the cooking course of, so even when it’s your first time trying this dish, observe his lead and it’ll be a bit of (rice) cake.

Apink’s Namjoo – Spicy stir-fried pork wrap pizza

This recipe is a novel fusion dish created by Namjoo as a part of a meal prep equipment, which takes the tacky, chewy goodness of a pizza and wraps it up as a part of a spicy stir-fried pork wrap. Sadly, this meal equipment is not out there, however I’m positive it’d be doable to create an honest approximation of this meal simply utilizing the checklist of components from the video under. So go forward and provides this recipe a attempt; you by no means know, your individual model is likely to be even higher than the pre-packaged one!

ZE:A’s Kwanghee – “Kwangtos”

This snack, which was a go-to favourite of Kwanghee’s when he was a trainee, is fast, simple, and maybe most significantly, very low-cost. On prime of being extremely inexpensive, it’s an effective way to make use of up some leftover Cheetos, chips, or different crunchy snacks which have gone stale, avoiding meals waste and respiratory new life into in any other case undesirable snacks. Kwanghee recommends deliberately leaving your Cheetos open for a day — letting them soak up moisture — to be able to give this dish a deeper taste and a extra fascinating texture.

NCT’s Chenle – Particular ramyun

In the event you’re a fan of instantaneous ramyun, then you definitely’re in all probability acquainted with including extras like eggs and cheese, however have you ever tried including tomatoes? How about Lao Gan Ma (a Chinese language chili sauce)? This upgraded ramyun recipe requires each, creating an fascinating taste that, in line with Jisung, is shockingly good. One other advice from Chenle is to attempt mixing your egg all through the soup, versus leaving it complete, although both manner is okay. He insists that being precise is vital to be able to get the style excellent, so be sure you measure your water precisely!

Lee Ga Eun & Heo Yun Jin – Egg bun

In the event you’ve ever been to Korea, then you definitely’ve doubtless come throughout this barely candy, barely savory road snack, which options an egg atop superbly golden brown bread. Since this model requires solely a microwave, not an oven, the ensuing egg buns aren’t fairly as image excellent as these made in mini loaf pans, however they’re tasty however. Make sure to observe Ga Eun and Yun Jin’s tip for stopping the egg from bursting within the microwave, lest you wind up with a multitude in your arms.

VAV’s St. Van – Egg toast

Though egg buns are scrumptious, generally one’s midnight craving requires one thing somewhat extra substantial, so right here’s one other recipe that marries eggs and bread in an much more delectable, filling manner. Much like an egg bun, this toasted egg sandwich is each savory and somewhat candy. It additionally has a touch of spiciness, due to the usage of a home made chili sauce. Naturally, you’ll be able to add any further sandwich fixings you need as nicely, however I’m a fan of St. Van’s recipe as is.

GOT7’s Mark – “Mark Meal”

Is there actually any technique to go fallacious with cup ramyun, spicy rice muffins (tteokbokki), sausage, and cheese? Technically, this recipe was made by an Ahgase, however given the variety of occasions that Mark has recreated it on TV, it’s secure to say that this fast, inexpensive, and downright mouthwatering twist on comfort retailer ramyun is Mark-approved. As an added bonus, the video under showcases Mark and Youngjae’s joint Ahgase menu as nicely, which is sort of a creamier model of the Mark Meal that additionally incorporates dumplings.

The Boyz’s Q – “Stylish Metropolis Man’s Noodles”

At this level, you is likely to be groaning at seeing a third ramyun recipe in a single article. Concern not, nevertheless, for Q’s recipe is actually a gamechanger. This recipe is particularly good for individuals who can’t deal with spicy meals or are wanting to essentially elevate their instantaneous ramyun recreation. Whereas this dish continues to be removed from wholesome, the usage of recent components like cherry tomatoes and cabbage does make it really feel a bit lighter and cleaner than different instantaneous ramyun meals.

Lee Hyori – “Unhealthy Woman Pizza”

What’s that? You might have a little bit of a candy tooth, you say? Effectively you’re in luck, as Lee Hyori’s “Unhealthy Woman Pizza” is ideal as each a standalone snack and as a follow-up to a extra savory midnight snack. Who can say no to a crispy, heat tortilla coated with crunchy peanut butter, recent bananas, and melted chocolate? As with every pizza, you’ll be able to add your individual favourite toppings to this dish, or you’ll be able to observe Hyori’s recommendation and prime your pizza with slivered almonds and mozzarella cheese to spherical out this devilishly candy deal with.

WEi’s Kim Dong Han – Chocolate bubble tea

This isn’t precisely a snack, however doesn’t a refreshing bubble tea sound like the proper addition to your Mark Meal, egg bun, or no matter your late-night craving could also be? Whereas Dong Han’s recipe is for chocolate bubble tea particularly, today, you should purchase all kinds of milk tea powder flavors resembling taro, honeydew, and peach, so be sure you store round to search out the flavour that most accurately fits your style.

CLC’s Eunbin – Jack Skellington

This Halloween “recipe” is sort of extra of a trick than a deal with, seeing as Eunbin talks about utilizing her great-grandmother’s 150-year-old jam and a knife that was owned by a vampire. Nonetheless, with Halloween arising, it’s price sharing. Moreover, the actual names of the components (spoiler: the 150-year-old jam is definitely cookie butter unfold) must be fairly apparent as you watch Eunbin make her Jack Skellington masterpiece. Maybe this recipe will even encourage you to give you your individual spooky dessert!

Which idol recipes sound tastiest to you, and which of them have you ever tried?(*11*)

seheee(*11*) is a software program engineer by day and an avid Ok-pop live performance goer by night time. She additionally sometimes makes an look on Twitter (@_seheee).