11 K-Pop Idols Who Are Really Skilled At Art

It’s at all times a nice shock if you discover out that an idol is just not solely gifted on stage, however can be gifted at drawing. There are a handful of Ok-pop idols who’re identified to be wonderful artists and a few of them even go so far as holding exhibitions and promoting their work. Right here’s a have a look at 11 of these celebrities.

Disclaimer: Record is in no specific order!

1.SECHSKIES’ Lee Jae Jin

Lee Jae Jin has been thought-about to have a unusual character, however he’s additionally identified to be fairly the artist. This self-taught artist by no means actually took his interest too significantly, however has currently been aspiring to promote his art work.

Right here’s his spot-on drawing of Yoo Jae Suk:

And his cute drawing of his nephew:

Such wonderful expertise!

2. Women Day’s Yura

It’s no secret that Yura is sweet at drawing. She graduated from a highschool that was targeted on the humanities, so it’s a on condition that she could be gifted. When she revealed a few of her drawings on numerous applications, viewers had been blown away by simply how properly she might draw!

Yura’s drawing of Elsa:

And the way can we neglect her reward to Hong Jong Hyun once they had been each on “We Bought Married.” How excellent was it?!

3. Purple Velvet’s Seulgi

Seulgi is sweet at the whole lot she does, which is why it was no shock to search out masterpieces inside when she pulled out her sketchbook. Take a look at the expertise!

Her sketch of Taeyeon:

Her sketch of some kittens:

And her very correct drawing of the Statue of Liberty:

4. SHINee’s Key

SHINee’s Key is just not precisely a realist in relation to drawing, however his art work has garnered a number of consideration for being very expressive and creative. He was in a position to show a few of his art work at his uncle’s artwork exhibition a number of years in the past.

He even designed the entrance cowl of SHINee’s album, “The Misconceptions of Us.”

5. Suzy

Suzy has expressed that she likes to remain at dwelling and draw. She will look ahead to hours simply doing random sketches. What’s actually stunning was seeing simply how gifted she is!

Her drawing of Ian Somerhalder:

She even attracts caricatures! When she appeared on “Glad Collectively,” she confirmed the solid members caricatures she drew of all of them.

6. Zico

Zico has talked about that he enjoys drawing when he can. It’s no shock as a result of the person is so gifted in all points in relation to artwork. When he was on the present “Glad Collectively,” he was in a position to showcase a few of his drawing expertise by way of a recreation that’s just like Pictionary.

Try his very correct drawing of the comic Yoo Sang Moo:

7. BTS’s Jungkook

Our cute BTS maknae has showcased his lovely creative expertise time and time once more. He’s a person of many abilities and hobbies, all of which he’s unimaginable at. Take a look at him do his factor so effortlessly:

8. WINNER’s Track Mino

Out of all of the artists on this listing, Track Mino is the one one who appears to be actually pursuing artwork past simply as a interest. Mino appears to have his hand in numerous points of the humanities, as he’s additionally focused on pictures, vogue, and naturally, rapping!

Epik Excessive’s Tablo shared this photograph that Mino drew of the rappers featured in his track, “Born Hater.” His expertise is significantly unimaginable!

His on-the-spot drawing of fellow bandmate Kim Jin Woo:

9. Apink’s Son Naeun

It has been identified that Son Naeun enjoys going to artwork galleries and is aware of fairly a bit about artists, however when it was first revealed that she might truly draw, folks had been so impressed! She was additionally voted to be the perfect artist in her group, which she was pleased about.

Right here’s a drawing she did a number of years in the past:

One other time she showcased her artwork expertise was when she gave SHINee’s Taemin a drawing on “We Bought Married”:

10. Kim Jaekyung

Idol-turned-actress Kim Jaekyung is fairly well-known within the Ok-pop world for her wonderful artist expertise. Though she’s showcased them on a number of events, she has admitted that she is extra eager on calligraphy and vogue.

Take a look at how sensible her drawings are!

A lot expertise!

11. BTS’s Jimin

Jimin has additionally proven by way of numerous retailers that he’s fairly the gifted artist. It appears he likes to doodle, and though he doesn’t think about himself to be critical about drawing, his sketches show that he’s simply as gifted at drawing as he’s with the whole lot else he does!

Right here’s his “fast” drawing of a rose for BTS followers:

He additionally drew this (initially a picture performed by a well-known graffiti artist). Isn’t it so cool?!

