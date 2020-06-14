11 K-Pop MVs Whose Retro Vibes Will Take You Back In Time

As a lot as I like seeing Okay-pop artists provide you with novel and thrilling ideas, there’s one thing about retro ones that I simply can’t appear to get sufficient of today. My penchant for old-school vibes would possibly partly be because of nostalgia (granted I wasn’t actually sufficiently old on the time to completely expertise the ’90s, not to mention any of the a long time previous to it), however extra possible, it’s just because Okay-pop teams know flip any style from any period right into a bop. See beneath for proof.

IN2IT – “Sorry For My English”

I can’t say I’ve ever been into disco tradition, however songs like this make me assume its music (in addition to social significance, although that’s for an additional time) is likely to be sorely undervalued by many in the present day. “Sorry For My English” is a pleasant jam that embraces the sound and aesthetic — even the strikes, to an extent — of the disco golf equipment of the ’70s and ’80s, that includes an totally infectious refrain that’s onerous to neglect.

EXO-CBX – “Hey Mama!”

“Hey Mama!” is a enjoyable, excessive vitality funk-style pop observe that takes the ’70s and makes them look higher than ever earlier than. From Xiumin and Chen serving ’70s accountant appears to be like as they work at their desks to Baekhyun trying like he may very well be the protagonist of an outdated wartime spy thriller, EXO-CBX present that they will do all of it, making followers’ hearts swoon repeatedly with each outfit change (personally, I can’t recover from Baekhyun’s pinstripe go well with). In the meantime, the colourful, decidedly retro units give this MV a further layer of classic charisma that enhances the boys’ suits completely.

NU’EST – “LOVE ME”

This different home meets city R&B observe has a groove that’s not all that totally different from that of a few of the disco-oriented songs listed right here, although it positively has a barely extra fashionable air to it. Curiously, “LOVE ME” makes use of many scenes shot in and round traditional automobiles, even together with a drive-in movie show, which offer the members with a sure old-school allure that’s merely irresistible. Different retro touches, akin to shiny leather-based pants and Converse excessive tops, additional improve this allure, leading to some romantic old style date evening vibes.

Yubin – “yaya (ME TIME)”

Oval sun shades? Verify. Satiny slip costume? Verify. Bucket hats for everybody? Verify. Whereas Yubin’s solo debut title observe, “Woman,” transported listeners again to the ’80s with its metropolis pop sound and classic, sparkly outfits, her newest single overflows with nostalgia for the last decade that adopted, abounding in ’90s style traits from head to toe. Whether or not it’s double denim suits, cap sleeve crop tops, or simply some outsized hoop earrings, if it was fashionable within the ’90s, you’ll nearly actually discover it on this groovy, carefree MV.

T-ara – “Roly Poly”

T-ara actually went all in on this one. With its neon illuminated dance flooring and pulsing digital bass line, “Roly Poly” brings ’80s disco again in full power as the women dance the evening away, crammed with youthful vitality and independence. The choreography additionally provides a agency nod to the dance type of the time, which frequently included line dancing (itself a revival from earlier a long time) and freestyle. Mix all this with the members’ outfits and you’ve got an MV that actually appears like a blast from the previous.

SHINee – “1 of 1”

After watching this video, I’m just about satisfied that nobody can pull off old-school cool fairly like SHINee. Even the garish sweaters and carnival stripe overalls look runway prepared because the members showcase their ’90s type dance strikes. In fact, the retro idea doesn’t cease on the members’ (or the backup dancers’) style and choreo, because the observe itself was impressed by swingbeat, a fusion style that was fashionable from the mid ’80s into the early ’90s.

Taeyeon – “Pleased”

“Pleased” is sort of a dose of honey, heat sunshine, and summer season flowers blended collectively to create a dreamy, soothing observe. Heat tones and gentle colours, alongside an assortment of classic furnishings, electronics, and residential decor, give this MV an outdated but timeless really feel that makes it all of the extra comforting. I extremely advocate this deliciously candy and heartwarming up to date interpretation of doo-wop the subsequent time you possibly can use somewhat pick-me-up.

MAMAMOO – “gogobebe”

Did somebody say retro woman crush? Critically, who stated Hwasa may put on that silver puff sleeve high, as if she didn’t have already got a commanding presence to start with? And what about Moonbyul’s pinstripe go well with? Wheein’s neon inexperienced windbreaker set and pink bucket hat? Even Photo voltaic’s plastic coated hair clips? Anyway, though this track doesn’t have a very nostalgic sound to it, the women positively do channel some style vitality of years passed by and look implausible whereas doing so.

SNUPER – “Platonic Love”

I like all the things about “Platonic Love,” from the muted colour grading that creates a gorgeously retro look to the bouncy synth line that carries the track from verse to verse whereas giving it a distinctly old-school sound. The ’80s curler rink idea, which makes the observe’s connection to the period all of the extra apparent, can also be cute and uncommon to see. I solely want that the video included extra scenes of them truly curler skating round.

Secret – “Shy Boy”

I’ve by no means truly seen “Grease,” however I’ve to think about that “Shy Boy” would match proper in as one of many numbers. This track takes ’50s doo-wop and provides some cheery, Okay-pop flare to it, leading to a bubbly observe with a refrain that’s onerous to not sing alongside to. In fact, the ’50s nostalgia doesn’t cease there; “Shy Boy” additionally contains sock hop prepared choreography, an old-timey soda store, and a few greaser-looking characters that, understandably, can’t take their eyes off these queens.

EXID – “Woman”

EXID nails ’90s road style on the pinnacle in “Woman,” what with their vivid, colour block windbreakers, denim overalls (worn on just one shoulder, in fact), and traditional yellow Timberlands. The track itself can also be undeniably ’90s, bringing again the favored new jack swing style of the time in a approach that’s so catchy I don’t understand how I slept on this one up till just lately.

Which retro-style MVs are your favorites?

seheee is a software program engineer by day and an avid Okay-pop live performance goer by evening. She additionally sometimes makes an look on Twitter (@_seheee).