11 Keanu Reeves Movies Available For Streaming Right Now

For over three many years, Keanu Reeves has starred in quite a lot of motion pictures in numerous genres. Although he is greatest recognized for his motion work, Reeves has prolonged himself to numerous completely different initiatives and quite a lot of completely different roles — with some proving extra profitable than others. However Reeves firmly gained the general public’s curiosity and belief with the enormously profitable (critically and commercially) John Wick motion pictures, with final yr’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum proving to be one in all his most distinctive works but. There are quite a lot of Keanu Reeves motion pictures on the market, although, and plenty of of them can be found to stream throughout a number of providers. If you happen to’re on the lookout for a high quality Keanu Reeves flick, check out the place you could find these titles.
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – HBO Go
Whereas Keanu Reeves proved himself to be a top-rate motion star by way of Pace, Level Break, and The Matrix trilogy, it wasn’t till the John Wick franchise that moviegoers absolutely appreciated the actor’s long-established expertise in an motion automobile. Although he might need his limitations so far as his vary, Reeves excels in the proper function, and this cool, fascinating and utterly badass title character performed to all of Keanu’s strengths as a performer. The surprising motion movie franchise is slick, fashionable, action-packed, and infrequently darkly humorous in addition. That was definitely true with the third, most up-to-date installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which continued to up the ante in exhilarating, thrilling, death-defying methods. Nonetheless increasing this improbably giant world of assassins whereas by no means failing to offer one unbelievable motion sequence after one other, this stays a bone-crunching delight.
Stream It on HBO Go.
The Matrix Trilogy – Netflix
In what would possibly stay his most defining efficiency, even in comparison with Ted from Invoice & Ted or the title character from the John Wick motion pictures, Keanu Reeves performs Neo in The Matrix trilogy, an astonishing and revolutionary trilogy which noticed Reeves assuming the function of The One, a once-lowly man who realizes the world he thought he knew is a lie — it is all a computerized simulation. Awoken to his actuality, Neo should assume greatness earlier than it is too late. Although the sequels are contested in some camps, there is not any denying that the primary Matrix is among the most excellent and influential authentic movies of the late 20th century, infusing a high-tech new imaginative and prescient for the brand new century that closely influenced an abundance of recent media to observe.
Stream The Matrix on Netflix right here, The Matrix Reloaded right here, and The Matrix Revolutions right here.
A Scanner Darkly – Vudu
Each visually beautiful and intellectually stimulating, A Scanner Darkly is a darkly dazzling rotoscope-animated science-fiction thriller, offering a superbly realized and finally hauntingly somber look into the mindset of its drug-addled characters on this unstable world. Keanu Reeves performs Bob Arctor on this Philip Okay. Dick adaptation, an secret agent in an alternate universe the place the U.S. misplaced the conflict on medicine. The federal government developed an invasive community of surveillance and undercover officers, and Arctor is tasked with immersing himself on this drug underworld as Substance D, a strong hallucinogen, will get 20 % of the inhabitants addicted. Additionally starring Woody Harrelson, Robert Downey Jr., and Winona Ryder, Richard Linklater’s placing, unsettling adaptation is a fascinating film, although not a very uplifting one. Whereas the visuals are extra generally celebrated, Reeves’ dour efficiency helps to carry the total weight of this downer story.
Stream It on Vudu.
Vacation spot Wedding ceremony – Amazon Prime
I is perhaps within the minority on this one. Reality be informed, I’ve solely discovered a handful of people that agree with my affections for Vacation spot Wedding ceremony. The anti-rom-com/rom-com’s sardonic edge and mean-spirited characters could also be too bitter and, due to this fact, unappealing for sure audiences. The crass, crude traces given to Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder won’t attraction everybody. Nonetheless, whereas the script is not with out its faults, Vacation spot Wedding ceremony is undeniably elevated by the pure, easeful chemistry shared between Ryder and Reeves. Even when these lovable stars play damn-near despicable meanies who snarl and sneer at each strolling life round them, and even after they’re meant to hate one another, they share a radiant spark — one which’s been evident all through their continued working (and private) historical past collectively. I can not assure you will like it, nevertheless it’s value giving it a shot.
Stream It on Amazon Prime.
Man of Tai Chi – Netflix
Whereas Keanu Reeves has amassed over 30 years of appearing expertise to his memorable title, the performer solely has one directing credit score on his resume. That film is 2013’s Man of Tai Chi, an admirably respectable action-drama debut which additionally stars Reeves as an egotistical millionaire who brings a talented Tai Chi fighter underneath his wing for an underground combating operation. Clearly, as he has demonstrated for years (significantly with The Matrix motion pictures), Reeves holds quite a lot of admiration for martial artwork combating. That is vividly displayed by way of exceptionally choreographed and executed struggle sequences — notably well-handled for a first-time filmmaker, even one with a number of years of on-camera expertise. In the case of the drama and different facets, they don’t seem to be at all times so assured, although Reeves reveals commendable promise as as a filmmaker. I hope he directs once more sometime.
Stream It on Netflix.
Toy Story 4 – Disney+
Although his cool, fascinating voice will be straightforward to acknowledge, Keanu Reeves hasn’t taken too many voice-only roles as an actor. A Scanner Darkly is animated, however he gave a bodily efficiency, and his different voice work largely pertains to media regarding The Matrix. Thus, Reeves’ efficiency in Toy Story 4 was a little bit of a shock — and a delight one, too. Offering his voice to the function of Duke Caboom, an Evel Knievel-esque daredevil toy who is rarely shy about his affections for the True North, Reeves offers one other warmly comedic function, one which showcases the actor’s earnest giddiness for harmful stunts, high-flying antics, and risking the whole lot to do what he loves — in essence, possibly not too far off from Keanu in his live-action kind, notably primarily based on what we have seen from the continuously-extending John Wick franchise.
Stream It on Disney+.
The Dangerous Batch – Netflix
Within the intriguingly unusual dystopian thriller The Dangerous Batch, Keanu Reeves makes extra of a glorified cameo than anything, enjoying prominently within the film’s closing act because the mustachioed chief referred to as The Dream, a vibrant cult of persona found by our one-armed, one-legged protagonist. However the function depends closely on Reeves’ pure, intoxicating charisma, permitting his mannered speech and fascinating presence to persuade us in a brief span of time why his untrustworthy character would discover so many individuals captivated by his spell. However as we all know, that is not onerous to consider. Hell, simply look on-line. Many people on the internet eagerly subscribe to Keanu Reeves’s fandom already, and understandably so. The veteran actor is a legend for a motive. His short-but-engaging function in The Dangerous Batch is one other showcase of his dynamic star energy — even on this restricted function.
Stream It on Netflix.
Invoice & Ted’s Wonderful Journey – Starz AND Invoice & Ted’s Bogus Journey – Amazon Prime
In what would turn out to be one in all his earliest calling playing cards, Keanu Reeves earned cult standing and early essential acclaim by way of the sensational success of Invoice & Ted’s Wonderful Journey. Adopted by its sequel, Invoice & Ted’s Bogus Journey, and its forthcoming trilogy capper, Invoice & Ted Face the Music, this time-traveling comedy sequence, which additionally starred Alex Winter, noticed Reeves in one in all his most joyfully foolish and earnestly candy performances, enjoying up his metalhead-loving slacker with warm-hearted sincerity and a fun-loving perspective. The result’s an infectiously pleasant pair of flicks, which ought to hopefully discover good firm with its long-promised third installment, which sees Winter and Reeves reprising their title roles almost 30 years later.
Stream Invoice & Ted’s Wonderful Journey on Starz. Stream Invoice & Ted’s Bogus Journey on Amazon Prime.
One thing’s Gotta Give – Showtime
In Nancy Meyers’ One thing’s Gotta Give, Keanu Reeves performs third-or-fourth fiddle to Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. There is no doubt that the charming, mature rom-com is their film. They shine of their smooth-talking components, although it is easy to overlook about Reeves within the course of. And that is a disgrace. Reeves performs Julian Mercer, the physician to Nicholson’s socialite Harry Sanborn who develops a relationship with Erica Barry (Keaton), the girl whom Harry falls for. Reeves’ efficiency is appealingly refrained and good-natured, counting on his interesting sweetness. Actually, this function is even a little bit dorkier than what we frequently anticipate from the cool-as-ice actor. I imply that as a praise. Sincerely. There’s one thing oddly refreshing about Reeves unleashing his interior nerd on this supporting flip. This makes for one in all Reeves’ extra undervalued comedy performances.
Stream It on Showtime.
At all times Be My Possibly – Netflix
Whereas Keanu Reeves’ motion expertise are sometimes valued, his comedy abilities will be neglected. Past the endearing, lovable Invoice & Ted movies, Reeves’ comedies can generally get second-billing behind his motion flicks, which is a disgrace as a result of, in the proper half and in the proper film, he can do wonders in a comedic half. We have already talked about Vacation spot Wedding ceremony, One thing’s Gotta Give, Toy Story 4, and even the darkly humorous John Wick motion pictures, however Netflix’s At all times Be My Possibly was one other current instance of when folks took discover of Reeves’ sharp comedy timing. This time, audiences seen how a lot of a scene-stealer Reeves could possibly be. His supporting flip on this rom-com was thought of one of many film’s highlights. His function was rightfully celebrated, however his dry comedy expertise (just like his motion abilities previous to John Wick) have been already evident.
Stream It on Netflix.
Parenthood – Starz
Earlier than it impressed the NBC sequence of the identical title, 1989’s studio comedy Parenthood was a warmly-appealing household dramedy with Steve Martin on the forefront. However the ensemble additionally included Mary Steenburgen, Dianne Wiest, Rick Moranis, a younger Joaquin Phoenix, and, you guessed it, Keanu Reeves. Launched the identical yr Invoice & Ted’s Wonderful Journey got here out, Parenthood discovered Ted himself adopting the function of Tod, the boyfriend-turned-husband of Julie (Martha Plimpton). It is one other early supporting flip for the actor, although as we famous earlier than, Reeves can stand out in comedies — even in minor roles.
Stream It on Starz.
What’s your favourite Keanu Reeves film presently obtainable to stream? Tell us within the remark part under!
