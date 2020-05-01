11 Keanu Reeves Movies Available For Streaming Right Now

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – HBO Go

Whereas Keanu Reeves proved himself to be a top-rate motion star by way of Pace, Level Break, and The Matrix trilogy, it wasn’t till the John Wick franchise that moviegoers absolutely appreciated the actor’s long-established expertise in an motion automobile. Although he might need his limitations so far as his vary, Reeves excels in the proper function, and this cool, fascinating and utterly badass title character performed to all of Keanu’s strengths as a performer. The surprising motion movie franchise is slick, fashionable, action-packed, and infrequently darkly humorous in addition. That was definitely true with the third, most up-to-date installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which continued to up the ante in exhilarating, thrilling, death-defying methods. Nonetheless increasing this improbably giant world of assassins whereas by no means failing to offer one unbelievable motion sequence after one other, this stays a bone-crunching delight.

Stream It on HBO Go.