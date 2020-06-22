11 Male Bosses In K-Dramas That We Love

In relation to male leads in Okay-dramas, there are a heck of them that find yourself being bosses. You possibly can name it a cliché, however there’s one thing about CEOs, managers, and supervisors exuding charisma that basically make us dig the storyline. Right here’s a take a look at 11 Okay-drama bosses who many appear to like.

1. “Kkondae Intern”

Park Hae Jin performs Ga Yeol Chan, the top of the advertising crew at an organization. Yeol Chan spent a number of years working exhausting to get to his present place. He began as an intern for Lee Man Shik (Kim Eung Soo) and detested having to work below the person. Lee Man Shik handled him like grime and would take each alternative to run him to the bottom. So when Lee Man Shik exhibits up at Yeol Chan’s firm years later as an intern, Yeol Chan makes it his mission to deal with his previous boss the way in which he was handled.

Ga Yeol Chan labored so exhausting and went by means of numerous obstacles to get to the place of being a supervisor. As a result of he was capable of perceive what it was like being an intern and having a imply boss, when he turned one, he made positive to deal with his staff with respect. Yeol Chan’s management model includes not making his staff work late and ensuring that they’ve an ideal work life steadiness. He places no stress on his employees, which might make him superior to have as a boss.

In the event you haven’t began already, watch “Kkondae Intern” now:

Watch Now

2. “Robust Girl Do Bong Quickly”

This romantic comedy stars Park Bo Younger, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo, and a bunch of hilarious supporting actors. The Okay-drama follows the story of Do Bong Quickly (Park Bo Younger), a younger lady gifted with super-human energy. She falls in love with the CEO of a gaming firm named Ahn Min Hyuk and is obtainable a job to be his bodyguard.

Ahn Min Hyuk is a younger CEO and is keen about his job. He’s additionally acquired no issues hiring a lady as a bodyguard, which clearly makes him fairly cool. However the very best quality about Min Hyuk is that he’s not afraid to indicate his emotions for Do Bong Quickly when he falls in love along with her. He wears his coronary heart on his sleeve and makes it identified to his employees that he’s in love along with her. On high of this, it’s fairly cool that he owns a gaming firm, isn’t it?!

Begin watching “Robust Girl Do Bong Quickly” right here:

Watch Now

3. “She Was Fairly”

“She Was Fairly” stars Hwang Jung Eum as Kim Hye Jin, a lady who was very put collectively and fashionable with the boys as a child, however grows up caring rather less about her look. She will get an opportunity at {a magazine} firm the place she reunites along with her past love, Ji Sung Joon (Park Search engine optimisation Joon). Sung Joon had been head over heels in love with Hye Jin when he was youthful, however is now unable to acknowledge her as an grownup.

Ji Sung Joon isn’t the nicest boss on the block at first, however he positively turns into fairly the heartthrob after he realizes the Kim Hye Jin he works with is definitely his past love. He begins to work collectively along with his staff as a crew and takes different folks’s concepts into consideration. Earlier than, he could be fast to place his employees down, however after discovering love, he turns into an ideal listener and way more affected person. It helps when your boss is a softie at coronary heart.

Catch the primary episode of “She Was Fairly”:

Watch Now

4. “Fortunate Romance”

Starring Hwang Jung Eum as Shim Bo Nui, Ryu Jun Yeol as Je Soo Ho, and Lee Soo Hyuk as Gary Choi, “Fortunate Romance” tells the story of a lady who has been confronted with numerous unhealthy luck in her life.

Bo Nui works 1,000,000 part-time jobs with a view to make ends meet and to assist pay hospital payments, since her little sister is within the hospital. She comes to satisfy Je Soo Ho and is obtainable a job at his gaming firm. The 2 butt heads at first, however Soo Ho comes to understand that he has very sturdy emotions for her.

Je Soo Ho is a genius with numerous nice concepts, which is why his firm is so profitable. He’s not involved with wealth however is keen about his job. His logic is his energy, however after he meets and falls in love with Bo Nui, he turns into the entire package deal. Soo Ho doesn’t care about what different folks take into consideration his love for Bo Nui. His persistence can also be very admirable as he tries exhausting to win the guts of Bo Nui even after she thinks he’s higher off with out her.

Begin watching “Fortunate Romance”:

Watch Now

5. “What’s Incorrect With Secretary Kim”

Kim Mi So (Park Min Younger) decides that it’s time for her to stop her job of being a secretary to Lee Younger Joon (Park Search engine optimisation Joon) in hopes of pursuing her desires of discovering a husband and beginning a household. After being fairly depending on her for some time, Younger Joon can’t settle for that she will probably be leaving and finally ends up proposing that they get married.

Lee Younger Joon is an conceited boss. He’s self-absorbed and isn’t actually involved with what’s happening round him, however he’s fairly beneficiant in terms of worker advantages. Lee Younger Joon likes to care for his staff and though he’s not at all times round after they have dinners or events, he does make it possible for they get the most effective remedy with the most effective service. He doesn’t fiddle!

Begin watching “What’s Incorrect With Secretary Kim”:

Watch Now

6. “Secret Backyard”

This basic collection stars Hyun Bin as Kim Ju Received and Ha Ji Received as Gil Ra Im. Gil Ra Im is a stuntwoman who by accident meets the CEO of a division retailer named Kim Ju Received. Though the 2 are repulsed by one another at first, they slowly begin to fall in love with one another. The 2 discover it tough to be with one another due to their respective backgrounds, however they nonetheless struggle to be collectively.

Seeing Kim Ju Received mainly put his coronary heart on the road for Gil Ra Im is the sweetest factor a jerk of a boss may ever do. He appears chilly and strictly enterprise, however after falling in love, you actually see how delicate he’s. Kim Ju Received turns into a relatable boss after he falls in love, which is why we actually can’t assist however love him.

Begin watching “Secret Backyard”:

Watch Now

7. “Kill Me Heal Me”

“Kill Me Heal Me” is a few rich man named Cha Do Hyun (Ji Sung) who struggles with a number of character dysfunction on account of a traumatic expertise he had as a baby. To be extra particular, he has seven personalities, one among which can also be in love with the feminine lead, Oh Ri Jin (Hwang Jung Eum).

Having a boss like Cha Do Hyun could be entertaining to say the least. You’d by no means know which character he has on that given day, which might make it fairly tough for him to order you round. Additionally, as a result of Cha Do Hyun suffers from a psychological sickness, he’s tremendous understanding and affected person. He’s sluggish to anger and isn’t one to complain a lot. Having a soft-spoken boss is fairly enjoyable to have and also you received’t have to fret about being taken benefit of!

Begin watching “Kill Me Heal Me”:

Watch Now

8. “Grasp’s Solar”

Gong Hyo Jin performs Tae Gong Sil, a woman who barely will get sufficient sleep at night time as a result of she’s consistently being pestered by useless folks wanting her to do issues for them. She meets Joo Joong Received (So Ji Sub) and finds out that when she touches him, she doesn’t see the useless folks. The 2 begin off despising one another, however as a result of Gong Sil is ready to discover peace when she’s round Joong Received, she’s fairly clingy. The 2 embark on a bizarre relationship and one way or the other find yourself falling in love with one another.

Joo Joong Received is a little bit of an oddball, however he’s acquired a coronary heart of gold. He looks as if the kind of character who would by no means fall for a woman like Gong Sil, however he does. The very best half about Joong Received is that he follows his coronary heart in terms of love and doesn’t doubt it. It’s an admiring high quality and one which we actually didn’t anticipate from the good-looking CEO!

Catch the primary episode of “Grasp’s Solar”:

Watch Now

9. “Espresso Prince”

“Espresso Prince” is a few tomboy named Go Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye) who will get a part-time job at a espresso store owned by Choi Han Kyul (Gong Yoo). The 2 leads find yourself in a sophisticated relationship the place Han Kyul falls in love with Eun Chan whereas pondering she’s a boy, and Eun Chan doesn’t need to reveal her actual gender to Han Kyul. It’s a whirlwind of a romance.

When you’ve a boss that appears like Han Kyul, it will positively be exhausting to focus in your job, which may be very a lot the issue Go Eun Chan faces. Having somebody like Han Kyul as a boss is like successful the lottery. He’s not solely very understanding, however he additionally tries to be your good friend. He’s the kind of boss who’s enjoyable to hang around with even outdoors of labor, which may be very uncommon. He’s not judgmental and is at all times prepared to assist his staff out even when the issues are fairly private.

Begin watching “Espresso Prince”:

Watch Now

10. “1% Of One thing”

Lee Jae In (Ha Seok Jin) is compelled to be in a relationship with Kim Da Hyun (Jun So Min) in hopes of achieving his grandfather’s inheritance. The 2 are whole opposites in character, however they resolve to undergo with a six month contract relationship with some added requests. They bicker, struggle, and may’t see eye-to-eye on most issues, however they one way or the other handle to discover a approach into one another’s hearts.

Lee Jae In can come off as being fairly typical by way of being a chaebol. He’s conceited and can seem like fairly apathetic, however he actually does care deep down inside. He particularly has a mushy spot for teenagers and doesn’t wish to see them unhappy or harm. You gotta love a man who loves youngsters!

Catch the primary episode of “1% Of One thing”:

Watch Now

11. “Itaewon Class”

Park Sae Roy (Park Search engine optimisation Joon) has been by means of loads in his younger life. His father was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident, he was expelled from faculty, and he was sentenced to jail for 3 years. All this tragedy occurred on account of one household that owns the most important restaurant chain in Korea. After getting out of jail, Sae Roy swears that he’ll get revenge and decides to open up his personal restaurant known as Dan Bam.

Sure, that is the third title with the great Park Search engine optimisation Joon because the male lead. He does play CEO characters an terrible lot, however he additionally occurs to be SO good at it, so we’re actually not complaining, proper? Park Search engine optimisation Joon as Park Sae Roy may NOT be handed on this record. He’s the boss that everybody would need on their facet. He’s by no means scared to face up for his staff and he by no means offers up on them even after they need to surrender on themselves. Sae Roy goes above and past the decision of responsibility for a boss and he turns into your good friend within the course of too. The love!

Hey Soompiers, which of those Okay-drama bosses is your favourite? Let me know within the feedback beneath!!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Track Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can also be the writer of “Okay-POP A To Z: The Definitive Okay-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure to observe binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by means of her newest Korean crazes!

At present watching: “My Unfamiliar Household” and “Coronary heart Sign 3”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”

Trying ahead to: Received Bin‘s return to the small display screen