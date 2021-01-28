11 Memorable Makeovers In K-Dramas

In occasions of uncertainty, it’s good to sit back and watch a light-hearted Ok-drama with some memorable makeover scenes. Makeovers aren’t at all times mandatory in relation to among the men and women in Ok-dramaland, however when it does occur, it’s normally fun-filled and entertaining to look at. These characters have proven {that a} tiny little bit of make-up and wardrobe change could make individuals really feel assured in their very own pores and skin. There have been a justifiable share of them, however listed here are simply 11 which are fairly unforgettable.

Word: These dramas solely concentrate on delicate makeovers, thus nothing pertaining to weight or cosmetic surgery.

1. “She Was Fairly”

Starring Hwang Jung Eum as Kim Hye Jin and Park Search engine marketing Joon as Ji Sung Joon, the story takes viewers on a journey of affection with the 2 principal leads, who’re one another’s first loves. They meet once they are kids, however Sung Joon strikes away and the 2 are separated. As adults, Sung Joon returns to Korea and nonetheless can’t appear to recover from his old flame, Hye Jin. What he doesn’t know is that his new office has an worker by the title Kim Hye Jin who reminds him an terrible lot of his old flame.

The makeover a part of the sequence comes into play via the character Kim Hye Jin. Rising up, she was at all times essentially the most prettiest lady at school, and other people round her couldn’t praise her naturally stunning appears to be like sufficient. However as she obtained older, the strains and hardships of discovering a good profession and attempting to make ends meet made her care much less about self upkeep. After realizing that she needed to present herself a bit vanity enhance, Hye Jin rewards herself with an entire head-to-toe makeover, which is certainly very enjoyable to look at.

Catch Hwang Jung Eum and Park Search engine marketing Joon on this drama of first loves and makeovers:

Watch Now

2. “Secret Backyard”

Kim Ju Gained (Hyun Bin) is an conceited CEO with a giant chip on his shoulder. He doesn’t care about different individuals’s emotions and is extremely egocentric. By likelihood, he meets Gil Ra Im (Ha Ji Gained), a stunt lady whose principal precedence is to change into the perfect at what she does. A lot to his personal dismay, Ju Gained takes a robust liking to Ra Im and turns into very persistent about wanting to brush her off her toes.

After Ra Im makes it clear to Ju Gained that she doesn’t wish to be with him, she begins to look deep inside herself and realizes that she does in reality love him. She decides to do one thing grand for him for as soon as and clothes up, will get her hair and make-up completed, and heads over to an unique get together hosted by Ju Gained. She impresses him together with her new get-up, however he’s extra simply grateful that she has made the transfer to simply accept his emotions.

Take a look at this lovely romance drama:

Watch Now

3. “Pinocchio”

Makeovers are clearly not simply completed by feminine characters in dramaworld. There are greater than a handful of male characters who’ve additionally completed their half in ensuring they clean up for some confidence. The primary male on this checklist is none aside from Ki Ha Myung, performed by Lee Jong Suk within the hit romance “Pinocchio.” In the primary few episodes, Ha Myung is launched as a youthful man who’s staying with In Ha (Park Shin Hye) and her grandfather, as he misplaced his household at a younger age.

After just a few episodes, Ha Myung will get a complete makeover after some encouragement from his grandfather. Even the grandfather states that Ha Myung may use a bit little bit of a makeover and actually has to pull him to the shop. It’s a touching second because the grandfather simply needs Ha Myung to be ok with himself. Evidently, the transformation is jaw-dropping and spectacular.

Catch Lee Jong Suk’s transformation within the drama beneath:

Watch Now

4. “Boys Over Flowers”

Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho) is a imply chaebol who makes Geum Jan Di’s (Ku Hye Solar) life a dwelling hell. He teases and bullies her till he realizes that the emotions he has for her might not be hate in spite of everything. Upon realizing his newfound emotions, Jun Pyo takes it upon himself to indicate his affections for Jan Di the one means he is aware of how – with cash. He brings Jan Di to his mansion and provides her a full makeover of massages, facials, wardrobe, and make-up. It’s a Ok-drama dream come true for lots of women, besides Jan Di is uncomfortable and nonetheless can’t discover it in herself to totally forgive Jun Pyo. Regardless of this short-lived makeover, Jun Pyo falls in love with Jan Di as she is and therein begins their whirlwind of a romance.

Begin watching “Boys Over Flowers” now:

Watch Now

5. “Romance Filled with Life”

“Romance Filled with Life” is the second installment of a trilogy produced by MBC. The trilogy is known as “Three Coloration Fantasy” and the second specifically stars Yoon Shi Yoon as an aspiring police officer named So In Sung. He has failed the take a look at a number of occasions and hasn’t had a lot time to handle his bodily self, which ends up in his girlfriend dumping him. In hopes of creating some cash, In Sung will get concerned in a freak science experiment and he wakes up with superhero kind powers. He will get tremendous energy, sight, and has gotten handsome total. The transformation brings a nerdy In Sung to a assured and suave In Sung!

6. “Heirs”

Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) is a highschool scholar and chaebol who falls in love along with his housekeeper’s daughter Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye). Regardless of their variations, Tan is prepared to do something to be with Eun Sang, however Eun Sang is a little more cautious. After spending a while aside, Eun Sang realizes that she needs to be with Tan and takes the leap into love. The night time of a giant occasion with the Tan household family, he provides Eun Sang a head-to-toe makeover, making her look her greatest to indicate his household and the world that they’re prepared to beat the entire obstacles hand in hand.

(*11*)

You can begin watching “Heirs” right here:

Watch Now

7. “Healer”

Search engine marketing Jung Hoo (Ji Chang Wook) is a person of many masks. He disguises himself and runs errands for individuals and has to ensure nobody finds out about his actual identification. He runs into Chae Younger Shin (Park Min Younger) whereas doing considered one of these errands and after a number of unintended run-ins together with her, he finally ends up falling in love. He goes beneath the alias Bong Soo and acts like a naive and dimwitted intern whereas working carefully with Younger Shin. When it comes time for Bong Soo and Younger Shin to go undercover with a view to crack the thriller of a narrative that they’re masking, they each clear themselves up with a view to match the position. The scene when Bong Soo and Younger Shin present up dressed to the nines is fairly memorable as they each appeared astonishingly good. Though, it may be argued that the 2 already appeared fairly good earlier than the makeover.

Catch the drama that includes this dynamic duo right here:

Watch Now

8. “Espresso Prince”

Yoon Eun Hye stars as Go Eun Chan, the lovable tomboy who takes on varied part-time jobs with a view to make ends meet. Alternative arises when she’s given the possibility to work at a espresso store, however the one catch is that the employees is required to be all males. The employer, Choi Han Kyul (Gong Yoo) thinks she is a person and hires her. A good friend of Eun Sang, Choi Han Sung, (Lee Solar Gyun) takes a liking to Eun Sang and invitations her to considered one of his occasions. Eun Sang will get an entire makeover for the occasion and even sports activities a killer wig. Regardless of the makeover, Eun Sang trying snug is far more lovely and becoming!

Begin watching “Espresso Prince” right here:

Watch Now

9. “Crash Touchdown on You”

You’d be shocked on the quantity of makeovers that have been proven within the Ok-drama hit “Crash Touchdown on You.” Hyun Bin stars because the North Korean soldier Ri Jung Hyuk alongside Son Ye Jin as Yoon Se Ri. In a freak accident whereas paragliding, Yoon Se Ri stumbles into North Korean territory the place she meets Ri Jung Hyuk. He takes it upon himself to look at over her whereas he figures out a method to get her again to South Korea. Whereas in North Korea, Se Ri should regulate to the society requirements of vogue. Ri Jung Hyuk hooks her up with some strong items to finish her North Korean look in hopes that she doesn’t draw consideration within the neighborhood.

She appears to be like so cute!

Though Son Ye Jin appears to be like stunning it doesn’t matter what she wears, the true makeover that had viewers excited was none of aside from the makeover of Ri Jung Hyuk’s crew of North Korean troopers. Pyo Chi Su (Yang Kyung Gained), Park Kwang Beom (Lee Shin Younger), Kim Ju Meok (Yoo Su Bin), Geum Eun Dong (Tang Jun Sang), and Jung Man Bok (Kim Younger Min) are ordered to comply with Jung Hyuk to North Korea, and whereas they’re there, Se Ri provides them a bank card to spend on no matter they need. The primary place they discover themselves is on the clothes retailer in order that they will slot in with the Seoul males.

Earlier than:

And after:

This makeover was of epic proportions. Our North Korean troopers all of the sudden appeared like good-looking Seoul metropolis males!

10. “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”

Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) works as a caregiver in a psychiatric hospital. He meets a girl named Go Moon Younger (Search engine marketing Ye Ji) who writes darkish kids’s books, and he or she takes a robust liking to him. She is decided to win Kang Tae’s coronary heart, however Kang Tae can’t be bothered with romance and relationships as a result of he’s dedicated to caring for his older brother Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se) who’s autistic. As a result of Kang Tae is at all times caring after his brother and dealing on the hospital, he can’t be bothered with caring concerning the garments he wears and doing his hair. So when he reveals as much as a photograph shoot with Moon Younger and Sang Tae, we see what he may appear like if he put in a tiny bit extra effort, and it’s superb.

11. “True Magnificence”

The sequence that appears to be the speak of the city, “True Magnificence” is all a couple of lady named Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) who teaches herself make-up so she’s going to cease getting bullied due to her appears to be like. She strikes to a brand new college and befriends the 2 hottest boys at school – Han Search engine marketing Jun (Hwang In Yeob) and Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo). The scenes of Lim Ju Gyeong doing make-up are entertaining to say the least, but it surely’s actually the deadly love triangle that’s successful our hearts.

Take a look at this should-not-be-missed sequence proper right here:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, which of those Ok-drama makeovers have been your favourite? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Track Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can also be the writer of “Ok-POP A To Z: The Definitive Ok-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure you comply with binahearts on Instagram as she journeys via her newest Korean crazes!

At the moment watching: “Youn’s Keep,” “Run-On,” “She Would By no means Know,” “The Uncanny Counter,” and “True Magnificence”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”

Trying ahead to: Gained Bin‘s return to the small display