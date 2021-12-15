11 more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in December, with several launches and recommended adventures

The Gunk, Among Us and a hit fighting game mark the latest additions to the service on PC and console.

His announcement was expected for this afternoon after his leak a few hours ago and it has been, Microsoft does not step on the brakes and announces the disembarkation from today of nine additional games to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, including several industry hits in recent years and the odd release of the month.

From this list that we present below, several had confirmed their landing in the service this month, as is the case with The Gunk, while others such as Mortal Kombat 11 was already the result of speculation and rumors on social networks. Both, along with Among Us, the great Firewatch and Transformers: Battlegrounds are the stars of this new round of news that adds to the one at the beginning of December or to the four PC titles confirmed at The Game Awards.

What’s new in Xbox Game Pass Among Us (Cloud) ID @ Xbox – December 15

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – December 16

Broken Age (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – December 16

Firewatch (Cloud, Consoles and PC) ID @ Xbox – December 16

The Gunk (Cloud, Consoles & PC) ID @ Xbox – December 16

Lake (Cloud, Consoles & PC) ID @ Xbox – December 16

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – December 16

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – December 16

Race With Ryan (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – December 16

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Nube, Consolas y PC) [email protected] – 16 de diciembre

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – December 16

All these releases have dates for today or tomorrow, Wednesday, December 16, so it would not be crazy to think of some other assortment of news before Christmas or New Year, although there are no clear indications at the moment from Microsoft.

Likewise, as usual, the American technology company has recalled which titles will leave the subscription service in the coming days.

Abandonan Xbox Game Pass Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Consoles) – December 31

The Little Acre (Cloud and Consoles) – December 31

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – December 31

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – December 31

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – December 31

