11 Most Memorable James Bond Pre-Title Openings

The pre-title opening of any James Bond movie is a second that not solely units the tone for the story that follows, however can be a possible showcase for some spectacular stunts and motion. 007’s adventures have been no stranger to the thrilling and the beautiful, however a number of the most memorable moments have come from the motion earlier than the enduring title sequences have kicked in.
Eleven pre-title openings particularly signify the most effective that the Bond franchise has supplied the world in that space of leisure, and now looks as if an ideal time to debate that very topic. As No Time To Die is supposedly breaking the document for longest pre-title sequence, in addition to probably organising a 007 bombshell to finish Daniel Craig’s tenure on a excessive notice, these are the moments the 25th James Bond movie’s opening should compete with.
From Russia With Love (1963)
When your franchise is in its early days of operation, even the slightest fake-out can result in the best response. From Russia With Love marked the primary 007 pre-titles sequence in historical past, and it’s a gap that also holds up in opposition to the complete historical past of James Bond’s cinematic adventures. As we see Robert Shaw’s Crimson Grant searching Sean Connery’s Bond by way of a SPECTRE coaching course, it’s arduous to imagine that this memorable baddie really killed James Bond within the chilly open. However watching him strangle a fellow agent, who was merely disguised as Bond, nonetheless packs a punch when seeing it happen; and 007’s destiny within the movie to comply with doesn’t really feel as safe as traditional.
Thunderball (1965)
A number of occasions within the historical past of the James Bond franchise, the chilly open entails somebody’s loss of life or funeral; with Bond being “killed” a number of occasions himself. Thunderball makes use of a funeral for one Col. Jacques Bouvar because the grist for its journey mill, as Bond attends the proceedings to bury this explicit foe on this pre-credits sequence. Nonetheless, not solely is Col. Bouvar masquerading as his personal widow, he will get into one hell of a fist battle with James Bond when he’s revealed to nonetheless be alive. Overturning clocks and cupboards, and throwing chairs in all places, it’s a knock-down, drag-out battle. Throwing in a jetpack escape play, and a very ingenious countermeasure from Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, solely makes this opener all of the extra exhilarating.
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Think about if after the primary seven years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio needed to introduce a brand new Iron Man. That’s principally what you get with 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, as after virtually a decade of Sean Connery taking part in the function, it will be as much as younger George Lazenby to take over the already standard 007 mantle. We don’t get to see his face for many of the pre-title sequence, however ultimately Lazenby vanquishes some foes, whereas supposedly shedding a possible love curiosity within the course of. George Lazenby introduces himself to the viewers with a pithy one-liner: “This by no means occurred to the opposite feller.” Little did the world know that it wouldn’t be essentially the most groundbreaking first in that exact film.
Diamonds Are Ceaselessly (1971)
Diamonds Are Ceaselessly packs one hell of a punch in its pre-titles sequence, as Sean Connery return as a 007 on an avenging rampage after that stunning loss of life that occurred on the finish of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. If there was ever a second that proved James Bond will actually kick anybody’s ass, this roundup of victims is a first-rate instance of that very idea. It doesn’t matter when you’re a sun-bathing woman sitting poolside or a person at a playing desk in some nook of the world: when you’re standing in the way in which of Bond and his goal, particularly when that goal occurs to be named Ernst Stavro Blofeld, you’d finest present the trail of least resistance.
The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)
A whole lot of iconic James Bond pre-title openings give attention to Bond himself mixing it up, and that’s just about to be anticipated. However generally, like within the case of The Man with the Golden Gun’s 1974 stunner, we get to see the villain in motion for a change. Introducing Christopher Lee’s Francisco Scaramanga, as he encourages his in-house manservant Nick Nack (Hervé Villechaize) to arrange random contenders in a recreation of life or loss of life, we see him battle his approach by way of a funhouse of loss of life. The end result units up a formidable nemesis, as Lee ultimately dismembers a wax statue of Roger Moore, setting his crosshairs on 007 for the complete film forward.
For Your Eyes Solely (1981)
It’s arduous to say goodbye to a personality as necessary to the James Bond franchise as Blofeld ever was. In 1981’s For Your Eyes Solely, the 007 collection determined to take action, with the added impediment of by no means having the ability to explicitly identify the character in its pre-title motion. What’s much more memorable about this opening is the truth that it’s some of the severe moments in Moore’s time as James Bond, containing a direct callback to the tragic occasions of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. As soon as once more, Bond will get his revenge for his fallen spouse, invoking the specified continuity, regardless of requiring some intense authorized sidestepping because of a protracted standing battle within the collection’ mental property.
The Residing Daylights (1987)
Timothy Dalton’s brief, however memorable stint as Bond had maybe some of the thrilling openings on document, as The Residing Daylights marked one other essential transition in 007 historical past. Throughout a paintball train on Gibraltar, we see actors who seem like the earlier incarnations of James Bond eradicated one after the other. It doesn’t take lengthy earlier than the motion turns lethal, and people eliminations turn into all too actual by the hands of an enemy agent. Our new 007 springs into motion and takes out the menace, solely to land safely on the deck of a ship with a phenomenal feminine passenger. Already proving himself lethal and debonair, Dalton’s tenure was off to a memorable working begin.
Tomorrow By no means Dies (1997)
For somebody who by no means felt they bought the grasp of taking part in James Bond, Pierce Brosnan deserves some extra credit score than he offers himself. Brosnan’s Bond had a number of the most enjoyable openings, as seen within the pre-titles motion from 1997’s Tomorrow By no means Dies, which noticed the famed agent disrupting “a terrorist grocery store.” Go away it to 007 himself to take issues into his personal fingers, by stealing a fighter jet carrying some harmful nuclear weapons. Some hand-to-hand fight, and a brush with loss of life involving a backseat driver, make this some of the tense openings to a James Bond movie in more moderen occasions.
The World Is Not Sufficient (1999)
For those who’ve all the time needed to understand how lengthy essentially the most prolonged James Bond pre-title sequence is, The World Is Not Sufficient has that reply on the prepared: 14 minutes. The pre-titles opening sees 007 retrieving some stolen cash, which ultimately results in a sneak assault on MI6 and a ship chase for the ages. All through the complete prolonged sequence, a basis is constructed for the movie’s total story, and we even see James Bond do one thing that appeared to not often occur in his franchise: he will get considerably injured after falling from an exploding scorching air balloon.
On line casino Royale (2006)
Beginning off a brand new Bond is all the time a possible recipe for a memorable second. Displaying off a brand new actor within the function of James Bond is the way in which for this decades-long franchise to undertake a brand new angle and a brand new model to the motion that began so way back. With that in thoughts, it must be famous that On line casino Royale’s pre-titles opening is, fairly merely, the triple crown of Bond introductions. Seeing James earn his 00-status by way of these two necessary kills in On line casino Royale’s chilly open, the black and white impact makes an impression that we’re nonetheless seeing Bond incomes his stripes. As Craig shoots down the barrel of his first introduction because the character, crimson blood overtakes the body and Chris Cornell’s theme tune completes the ritual that will see the character redefined for contemporary audiences.
Skyfall (2012)
The connection between James Bond and M, particularly within the Judi Dench period of the character, is one which’s similar to that of a father or mother and a toddler. Generally arduous selections have to be made, and the fallout of these selections make for some pressure on the workplace. Maybe one of many hardest selections happens in 2012’s Skyfall, the place M ordered Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) to shoot Bond within the identify of the mission. All through the remainder of Sam Mendes’ first directing gig on the earth of 007, that call resonates by way of the plot. Skyfall’s story all the time retains this second behind its thoughts, whether or not it’s by way of Bond’s personal acts of rise up or by way of the actions of the movie’s total villain, Silva (Javier Bardem). It additionally makes the general ending of that movie, and the destiny of Judi Dench’s character, all of the extra poignant, by no means failing to attract an additional layer of context into the movie’s happenings.
No matter occasions open the motion for No Time To Die this November, these moments might be seen as part of the lengthy legacy of James Bond’s behavior of teasing the motion forward earlier than the credit. November 20 is the day we’ll discover out if the 25th James Bond movie opens with a punch worthy to be added to this assortment, in addition to whether or not that opening sequence document might be challenged or stay undefeated.
