11 Most Memorable James Bond Pre-Title Openings

Skyfall (2012)

The connection between James Bond and M, particularly within the Judi Dench period of the character, is one which’s similar to that of a father or mother and a toddler. Generally arduous selections have to be made, and the fallout of these selections make for some pressure on the workplace. Maybe one of many hardest selections happens in 2012’s Skyfall, the place M ordered Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) to shoot Bond within the identify of the mission. All through the remainder of Sam Mendes’ first directing gig on the earth of 007, that call resonates by way of the plot. Skyfall’s story all the time retains this second behind its thoughts, whether or not it’s by way of Bond’s personal acts of rise up or by way of the actions of the movie’s total villain, Silva (Javier Bardem). It additionally makes the general ending of that movie, and the destiny of Judi Dench’s character, all of the extra poignant, by no means failing to attract an additional layer of context into the movie’s happenings.