11 Pairings We Wouldn’t Mind Seeing Reunite In A K-Drama

Often times, you finish watching a drama and the chemistry between the two leads is just so enigmatic that you’re already hoping deep down that they’ll reunite for a future project. This may even involve you signing a petition or two, demanding for a second season or reunion.

It’s happened in the past where two actors have had such talked about chemistry that they return many years later on the small screen, but it is pretty rare. Some examples of this include Choi Ji Woo and Kwon Sang Woo, Ji Sung and Hwang Jung Eum, and Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na (although they weren’t the leads in the first drama they were in). The chemistry between two actors is so important when it comes to K-dramas, so it’s only natural for fans to want to see good pairings reunite. Here are 11 K-drama pairings we really wouldn’t mind seeing reunite on the small screen!

1. Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young

Many of us remember Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young’s undeniable chemistry when they respectively starred as Seo Jung Hoo and Chae Young Shin in the action-packed romance “Healer.” They were able to draw in so much emotion as the two engaged in such a loving and heartfelt love story. Their need to be together was so romantic to see, and they were so perfect for each other. These two reuniting in the future in another romantic drama would make lots of people very happy!

You can watch them again in “Healer”:

Watch Now

2. Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo

Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo starred in the MBC drama “W: Two Worlds” back in 2016. It was a drama that was unique in that it involved a woman named Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo) who travels into the comic book world to meet the love of her life, Kang Chul (Lee Jong Suk). The two end up engaging in a whirlwind of a romance. The whole “they want to be with each other, but can’t” theme is heart-wrenching and it amplified the chemistry that they already had with each other. These two need to reunite so we can see their fiery chemistry. Those kiss scenes were epic!

Catch them in “W: Two Worlds”:

Watch Now

3. Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young starred in the hit rom-com “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.” The pair was dubbed the “puppy couple” as their gazes and connection with each other were very evident throughout the series – remember those “I love you” scenes?! They both have big, sweet, and innocent eyes, and during their romance scenes, their loving stares made them look like two cute puppies. Fans shipped the two and are still hoping that they will find their way back to each other in another drama.

Start watching “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon”:

Watch Now

4. Shin Minah and So Ji Sub

Shin Minah and So Ji Sub had worked together as models long before they starred in “Oh My Venus” together. When it was announced that they would be starring in a rom-com, people were thrilled as they seem like the perfect match. As their drama aired, people could not get over their hot chemistry. Their relationship seemed so grown-up and authentic that people enjoyed seeing them interact as leads.

Catch them in “Oh My Venus”:

Watch Now

5. IU and Lee Joon Gi

Sigh. This is one couple the world has never gotten over. No one could have prepared fans for the heartbreak and loss they would feel after watching the final episode of “Scarlet Heart Goryeo.” The love story between Wang So and Hae Soo was so real and strong that people are still demanding a second season be made. Although there is no sign of a second season in sight, a reunion of the two even in different characters on the small-screen would suffice (although that cameo appearance of Lee Joon Gi in “Hotel Del Luna” was pretty adorable)!

6. Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won’s aegyo scenes from “Fight For My Way” have become legendary. When Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won) is relentless with her aegyo on best friend Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon), he can’t help but cringe and love her at the same time. These two are so good at playing best friends who are not afraid to poke fun at each other but also fall in love with each other. Their chemistry is one that we wouldn’t mind seeing again one day.

You can watch “Fight For My Way” here:

Watch Now

7. Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye

These two shared a connection in “Coffee Prince” that stood the test of time. Even new K-drama watchers can’t help but praise the realistic emotions both actors presented to each other. Their chemistry was so on fire that they had to deny dating rumors after the drama was completed – we shipped them that much. Although the two had a reunion through a documentary 13 years after the drama’s premiere, their die-hard fans deserve another drama where they can be together again. We’re waiting!

Start watching “Coffee Prince” to reignite those feels:

Watch Now

8. Gong Hyo Jin and Jo In Sung

“It’s Okay, That’s Love” stars Gong Hyo Jin as Ji Hae Soo and Jo In Sung as Jang Jae Yeol. In the drama, the two engaged in a very emotionally intense romance that involved mental health, healing, and coming to terms with their past. The story is pretty perfect, and when you have the likes of Jo In Sung and Gong Hyo Jin bringing these characters to life, you can’t go wrong. Their emotional scenes were so heartfelt and realistic that it was hard not to sympathize for the characters. A reunion of these two legendary actors is definitely a must!

Start watching the drama:

Watch Now

9. Song Seung Heon and Song Hye Kyo

Song Seung Heon and Song Hye Kyo starred in the classic K-drama “Autumn In My Heart” in 2000. Their heartbreaking love story about two siblings who find out that they’re not actually blood related and end up falling in love tore the hearts of fans apart. Song Seung Heon and Song Hye Kyo instantly became Hallyu stars after starring in this drama together. It’s been over two decades, but it’s time the two get together again to star in another series. It would be epic!

10. Ha Seok Jin and Jun So Min

Ha Seok Jin and Jun So Min starred in “1% Of Something,” a very underrated K-drama that people fell head over heels in love with as a result of the fiery chemistry between the two leads. Although the plot and script were predictable and conventional, Ha Seok Jin and Jun So Min brought the love story to a whole new level, making the series enjoyable to watch.

Watch this very underrated drama:

Watch Now

11. Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun

How could we forget this classic duo? Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun starred in “My Love From the Star” as Cheon Song Yi and Do Min Joon, two star-crossed lovers who would do anything to be with each other. Their love story and chemistry brought the drama to international fame and status, making them two of the most sought-after actors, even to this day. There have been hopes that the two would reunite in another drama, and we can only continue to hope!

Watch “My Love From the Star”:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, which of these duos would you most want to see reunite in a K-drama? Let me know in the comments below!