11 people dead so far due to floods in Bihar, condition of these 12 districts is bad, millions affected

Bihar Flood: So far 11 people have died due to floods in Bihar. At the same time, about 38.47 lakh population of 12 districts have been affected by this natural disaster. According to the information received from the Disaster Management Department, maximum seven people have died in Darbhanga district and four in West Champaran so far due to floods in the state. In Bihar, 38,47,531 population of 901 panchayats of 102 blocks of 12 districts of Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Khagadia, Saran and Samastipur have been affected by flood Out of 3,09,511 people transported to places, 25,116 people have taken shelter in 19 relief camps. Also Read – Lockdown has not been extended in Bihar, Public Relations Department said – fake news

To provide food to the displaced people due to the flood, 989 community kitchens have been arranged. 13,51,200 population of 173 panchayats of 14 blocks in Darbhanga district has been affected by the floods. A total of 26 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in these flood affected districts of Bihar to carry out rescue and relief operations. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas come forward to help Bihar flood victims, appeals to people

In these districts of Bihar, apart from Ganga, apart from Ganga, Lakhandei, Rato, Marha, Manusamara, Bagmati, Kamla Balan, Adhwara, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Kadane, Noon, Via, Sikarhana, Lalbekiya, Tilave, Dhanauti, Masan, Kosi and Kareh The water level of the river has to rise. According to the information received from the Department of Water Resources, the Bagmati river is located in Sitamadhi, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, the Budhi Gandak river in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Khagadia, Kamla Balan river in Madhubani, Ganga river in Bhagalpur, Adhwara river in Sitamadhi, Khiroi Darbhanga and Mahananda river Purnia. I was flowing above the danger mark on Tuesday. Also Read – Bihar Flood: 15 lakh people affected by floods in Bihar, administration alert in 11 districts

According to the Water Resources Department, all embankments are safe. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the situation arising out of the floods with the district magistrates of the 12 flood-affected districts through video conferencing in a well-known dialogue on Ane Marg.

Giving detailed information, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Department, on this occasion said that till now relief amount of Rs 6,000 has been transferred to the account of 60,000 flood affected families. By tomorrow, the amount will be transferred to the account of 40,000 people. He informed that by August 8-10, the amount will be transferred to the account of all the flood affected families.

Chief Minister made digital observation of flood relief camps and community kitchens. He interacted with the victims of Asra Panchayat of Kevati Block in Darbhanga District, Rajokhar Panchayat of Gopalganj District, Pipra Panchayat of Areraj Block in East Champaran and Pachhabinda Panchayat of Taraiya Block in Saran District. Also, information was provided about the facilities being provided in flood relief camps and community kitchens. Earlier, through video conference, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi suggested that a monitoring committee meeting should be held for distribution of relief aid so that people can get feedback. Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha, Disaster Management Minister Laxmeshwar Rai also attended the video conference.

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Chanchal Kumar and other officials were also present in the meeting. Water Resources Department Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha shared a video clip of the flood protection work going on on the western Koshi embankment on his Twitter handle saying, “The flood protection work this year was a major challenge due to non-cooperation from Kovid 19 and Nepal. Nevertheless, we have been successful in completing work in many places’.