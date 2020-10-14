11 people killed due to heavy rains in Hyderabad, bad condition of entire city, roads inundated

So far, 11 people have died due to continuous rains in many parts of Hyderabad. Out of a total of 11 people, 9 people died due to the fall of the wall located in Mohammadia Hills. Let us know that the roads of the city have been submerged, while the traffic is getting badly affected. Asaduddin Owaisi, MP from Hyderabad seat, tweeted that people died in Mohammadia Hills due to the collapse of the wall. 2 people have been injured in this incident. Owaisi said that after inspection of the incident site, bus passengers stranded in Shahabad were given a lift. Also Read – Owaisi furious over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Muslim statement, tweeting this …

In another incident, a 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old daughter died due to the collapse of the roof of an old house in Ibrahimpatti, Hyderabad. Please tell that in many parts of Telangana, it has been raining continuously since Tuesday. Due to this, there was waterlogging on the streets of the city and people's lives have become difficult. Water has entered people's homes. In such a situation, traffic has been disrupted.

#HyderabadRains I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar… pic.twitter.com/EVQCBdNTvB
– Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020

Many areas of Hyderabad’s Attapur Main Road, Toli Chowki area, Musheerabad and Dammiguda have been submerged. People are stuck in their homes due to waterlogging on the roads. Traffic has been suspended due to waterlogging on the roads. Water has entered people’s homes. At the same time, the team of SDRF is engaged in conducting the rescue operation. Please tell that Hyderabad has received 20 cm of rain in the last 24 hours. Please tell that the administration is also on alert due to continuous rains. In such a situation, an alert has been issued in the district.