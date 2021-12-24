11 phrases by Manu Ginobili: praise Campazzo, what marked him about Popovich and his nomination for the NBA Hall of Fame

Manu Ginobili spoke about various current basketball issues (Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Emanuel Ginobili participated in the program Basketball only where he left interesting concepts. The 44-year-old from Bahia, former guard of the Argentine national team and who won four rings in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, He returned to the country to spend the holidays, visit friends and enjoy more of his free time, as he highlighted in the interview.

Manu, as usual, usually speaks without mincing words and also has great clarity in his testimonies. Among them he praised Facundo Campazzo (Denver Nuggets) with a great present in the NBA and analyzed the situation of the other two Argentines in the most important league on the planet, Leandro Bolmaro (Minnesota Timberwolves) Y Gabriel Deck (Oklahoma City Thunder). In addition, he told how he saw the Argentine team in the new process in charge of Nestor Garcia.

Regarding compatriots, he stated: “They are different realities: Facu is an undisputed worldwideHaving a player with that talent and energy raises a team for you. There are players who transmit everything. The Chapu (Andrés Nocioni) It was of that style. But on top of that, he (for Campazzo) fights with the physical handicap and This ‘dwarf’ is tremendous and infects with that energy and intensity”. And he stressed that “Facu is one of the best game generators in the world. Today, even in a team that plays without a traditional point guard, he manages to be important and is noted. It seems that his game does not stand out so much, but he looks for a way to do it when he plays his 25/30 minutes ”.

On Bolmaro and Deck, he said: “Leandro is getting to know the system and he is going to have thousands of opportunities and he is going to end up playing. You have to take advantage to learn. Cake is the most delicate because he is the youngest and is in a team that does not need to win, that is developing players and today it is not a priority because the coach chooses other players. It is a difficult situation”.

Ginobili praised Facu Campazzo

Regarding the Argentine national team, he said: “I saw the best images of their first game and the most remarkable thing is that Carlos (Delfino) He came back five years later, with all that he fought for and that made me very happy and I was happy to see him happy. TO Nestor (Garcia) Seeing him there also made me happy. I don’t know him that much since he was an assistant to Julio (Lamas) in the 2011 Pre-Olympic and I wish him the best. I am one more fan of the national team ”.

From Albiceleste He added: “There is material. The fact of playing in America is in our favor, where it is more difficult for us to qualify for the most important tournaments. If we had to play in Europe where you have twelve powers, it would be much more complicated. Facu (Campazzo), I insist, is an undisputed leader and has good company. The point is that they are all healthy and that a bump can always be given. They have shown it in China that they can do it. “

Manu, who was just nominated for the NBA Hall of Fame, revealed what he said Gregg Popovich (his former coach) to convince him to return to the San Antonio Spurs where he is serving as special operations advisor. “He said something to me like ‘stop fucking riding your bike and riding all over the world, and I came to collaborate’. What the ‘Boss’ says gets done. I couldn’t get involved as much as I wanted, but I was able to get involved ”.

He also recognizes how much and how it marked him as a coach. “It’s one of those that comes out very occasionally. Every so often one of those gifted people who change the destiny of a franchise come out. The guy is out of the ordinary, plus his dedication and ability to choose the right people to make the best decisions that made him master the franchise for so many years. It is an experience that any player would want and should have. And that goes beyond agreeing or not, but being direct, upfront and honest “.

Manu in his time as a player for San Antonio Spurs, where he returned to work and is the link between the players and the leaders (AFP)

MORE PHRASES BY MANU GINÓBILI:

NBA actual. “I’m looking a lot and it’s part of my job to see San Antonio. The talent and skill of today’s players is amazing. It is a very different NBA from the one I played. Today it would be hard for me to score a Curry, a Trae Young, such athletic players ”.

Your role in the San Antonio Spurs. “I love it because I am at home. It is in a way what I did before, but without being in pain or stress. I try to share my experience and be a link between the leadership and the players ”.

Current statistics. “Today there is data as you want and the more you want to put in the more data there is. That helps coaches and managers to see who to hire. There are people dedicated only to interpreting that data. Now is to use creativity to see how to acquire that data and share it with the players.

Invest in a team. “I don’t see it as crazy and in fact I am getting involved in some things and more or less I have experience. Today I have nothing concrete nor am I looking for. Entering the world of the NBA as an investor is not easy. I don’t see it as possible in Argentina because I don’t spend a lot of time in the country and when I come I don’t want to dedicate myself to having meetings and being with obligations ”.

What do you enjoy life as a post gamer? “The availability of time and being able to have my time as I want without depending on an NBA season. Being able to get in the car and visit a friend in the north of the country. Dedicate time to other things, from cycling to tennis or technology, which I used to do as best I could. I needed to release and relax and I enjoy it. “

KEEP READING:

What are the chances of Manu Ginobili to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame?

Dennis Rodman was involved in an incident in flight

A “no look pass” and the play that left two rivals confused: Campazzo’s pearls in the defeat of Denver