11 Series You Should Stream If You Liked Tiger King

Almost a month after its official streaming premiere, Netflix’s Tiger King stays the highest-viewed program on the worldwide service. Suffice to say, there are loads of of us watching the weird, fascinating docu-series. Maybe with time, we’ll be seeing extra new episodes and dramatized retellings of Joe Unique’s bonkers story. However within the meantime, there is a good probability that you simply’re searching for just a few different documentary collection to stream. Don’t be concerned. We obtained your lined. Whether or not you are searching for true crime, oddball real-life characters, unbelievable true tales, or different tales of homicide and revenge, we now have a plethora of suggestions which are all out there on the click on of a button. Listed below are 12 different reveals you possibly can stream in the event you liked Tiger King.
Wild Wild Nation – Netflix
What It is About: Wild Wild Nation tells the story of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, a guru chief who constructed a spiritual cult in Oregon within the 1980s and finally launched a number of bioterror assaults.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: If you watched Tiger King for its weird characters, intriguing twists, and cult-like figures, then you definitely’ll undoubtedly be excited about Wild Wild Nation. Very like Tiger King, it is crammed with intercourse, hazard, cash, and scandals galore, and it is one other Netflix docu-series that individuals would not cease speaking about following its premiere on the streaming service. If you’re keen on watching charismatic, enigmatic figures who lure in quite a few individuals of their nefarious schemes and illegal actions, you will definitely discover quite a bit value investing and exploring with Wild Wild Nation.
Stream It On Netflix right here.
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst – HBO Go
What It is About: The Jinx tells the story of Robert Durst, a New York actual property inheritor who was accused of committing a collection of murders, together with his spouse.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: Following the discharge of Andrew Jarecki’s biopic All Good Issues, the film’s topic, Robert Durst, reached out to the filmmaker and professed his want to be interviewed, regardless of by no means expressing curiosity to talk to a journalist prior. What follows is The Jinx, which primarily showcases a number of hours of interview footage with Durst, and it results in one of the crucial stunning endings in documentary TV historical past. If you discovered Carole Baskin’s private backstory, the place she might or might not have been accountable for her late husband’s mysterious disappearance, to be riveting, you will undoubtedly end up hooked by The Jinx.
Stream It On HBO Go right here.
Do not F—okay With Cats: Searching An Web Killer – Netflix
What It is About: A 3-part restricted documentary collection, Do not F–k with Cats follows a bunch of web sleuths who launch a manhunt to trace down a person seen killing two kittens in a graphic web video. As they dig deeper, it is revealed that his killing spree goes even deeper.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: Very like Tiger King, Do not Fokay with Cats is a mini-series that focuses primarily with harmed cats and homicide fees. Suffice to say, this crossbreed of animals and true crime makes it a simple comparability to the streaming service’s hit docu-series. Be warned, although, that even by true crime documentary requirements, Do not Fk with Cats is meant to get fairly graphic and very disturbing.
Stream It On Netflix right here.
McMillions – HBO Go
What It is About: McMillions is a six-part documentary collection that recounts the controversial rip-off created round McDonald’s Monopoly sport that came about between 1989 and 2001. It options interviews from the FBI, the parents on the middle of the scheme, the members of the family of these concerned, and different topics.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: Whereas a bit lengthy, at six episodes, McMillions (additionally titled McMillion$) tells a captivating, unorthodox true crime story, one which additionally entails various recounts, quite a few animated personalities, and no scarcity of scheming. Whereas it did get some media discover, it is a story that has equally solely not too long ago captured the nation’s consideration, notably with Ben Affleck anticipated to direct a dramatized model starring Matt Damon later down the street. It offers a complete different dimension to hitting “Go to Jail.”
Stream It On HBO Go right here or Hulu (for a restricted time) right here.
Freakshow – Tubi/Amazon Prime
What It is About: Freakshow is a actuality collection chronicling Todd Ray’s Venice Seaside Freakshow operations.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: If you’re keen on oddball personalities and watching the day-to-day operations of their uncommon enterprise, you will discover quite a bit to get pleasure from in Freakshow. The AMC actuality collection follows former music producer Todd Ray and the assorted workers –nearly all of whom are proudly adopting the time period “freak”– that he discovered around the globe. Now residing in Venice Seaside, we get a peek into what it is prefer to run this enterprise, and the challenges and obstacles they face in maintaining the place operating. If you favored Tiger King for the way it gave you an unconventional-yet-beguiling look into the day and life wildlife exhibit homeowners, you will need to get a ticket to this present.
Stream It On Tubi right here and Amazon Prime right here.
The Confession Killer – Netflix
What It is About: Henry Lee Lucas was thought-about America’s most prolific serial killer, confessing to a whole bunch of murders. However when conflicting DNA outcomes and different contradicting data involves mild, loads of doubt is casted on Lucas’ statements.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: Crammed with stunning twists and conflicting reviews of true crime, The Confession Killer is one other Netflix docu-series that explores a beguiling legal and the way his fame does not at all times match the information. There are a bunch of interviews with topics concerned with this late determine’s story, inflicting extra doubt as to who this man was and to what extent was he concerned (or not concerned) with these heinous murders.
Stream It On Netflix right here.
Darkish Facet of the Ring – Vice on TV
What It is About: Darkish Facet of the Ring is a documentary collection exploring controversial topics and particular occasions inside the world {of professional} wrestling.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: Wrestling has no scarcity of boisterous, over-the-top figures who need to make all the pieces a spectacle. Alas, whereas the world {of professional} wrestling is usually pretend (even when the accidents can usually be devastatingly actual), the reality of the matter is that there are a number of darkish figures inside the ring, and their tales are the sources of controversy amongst wrestling followers. On this documentary collection, you be taught extra about these darkish topics from inside the world {of professional} wrestling. Very like Joe Unique, they’re entertaining personalities, however they’ve darkish histories too.
Stream It On Vice on TV right here.
Making a Assassin – Netflix
What It is About: Making a Assassin tells the story of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man who served 18 years in jail for a wrongful conviction, solely to later be wrongfully charged for charged for a separate homicide cost.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: There is a good probability that you have seen it already, however Making a Assassin was as soon as Netflix’s largest, most talked-about true crime docu-series hit earlier than Tiger King took that throne. Filmed over the course of 10 years, this compelling true story explores the topic and his historical past of being accused of those crimes, and it introduced nationwide consideration to this story. Actually, it is one of the crucial well-liked documentary collection in streaming historical past, and it offers a compelling and stirring take a look at legal injustice in native authorities over the course of a number of a long time.
Stream It On Netflix right here.
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes – Netflix
What It is About: A four-part documentary collection diving into over 100 hours of interviews/archival footage of serial killer Ted Bundy, in addition to interviews from household, associates, surviving victims and the legislation enforcement who labored on his case.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: Ted Bundy was as fascinating as he was revolting as a public determine, notably when exploring the disturbing particulars of his case. His historical past of being a tabloid sensation was in sharp juxtaposition with the intense sensitivity of his critical crimes. He remained a determine of nice curiosity till he was sentenced to his demise in 1989. Even after that, Bundy remained a determine of continued intrigue. This docu-series explores this disturbing individual in-depth, in his personal phrases, whereas additionally speaking to those that both knew him or have been his victims.
Stream It On Netflix right here.
Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Financial institution Heist – Netflix
What It is About: A four-part true crime docu-series that explores the homicide of Brian Wells and a high-profile incident in 2003 often called the “pizza bomber” case.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: In 2003, a Pennsylvania pizza supply man robbed a financial institution, saying he had a bomb tied to his neck. Following a stand-off with the police, the bomb went off, immediately killing him. Discovered on his individual have been a collection of difficult directions, suggesting that the theft/bombing have been a part of an elaborate scavenger hunt. The story solely will get weirder from there. This story may-or-may not have impressed the 2011 comedy 30 Minutes or Much less, though the filmmakers and studio declare in any other case, however this story isn’t any joke. It leads to a shocking, compelling thriller with a number of shocking turns.
Stream It On Netflix right here.
Cheer – Netflix
What It is About: Cheer is a six-part docu-series which follows a Texas-based school cheer group as they’re making ready to compete within the Nationwide Cheerleading Championship held in Florida.
Why Tiger King Followers Will Like It: Whereas not practically as excessive as Joe Unique, cheer coach Monica Aldama performs a equally looming presence on this Netflix docu-series, notably as she pushes her college students to their bodily and emotional restrict in an effort to make them the most effective they are often. And the scholars —very like the workers as these wildlife displays — go together with it, regardless of clarification or cause. Both as a result of they’re drawn to the lure it offers or as a result of they do not see some other choice. The result’s a compelling, emotionally devastating journey into these athletes’ lives.
Stream It On Netflix right here.
Do you’re keen on Netflix’s Tiger King? What different documentary reveals would you advocate? Tell us within the remark part beneath.
