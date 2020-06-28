11 Shows To Watch If You Love The Big Bang Theory

How I Met Your Mom (2005-2014)

Like The Big Bang Theory, that is one other hit CBS comedy from the Oughts following the lives of a bunch of quirky buddies and their romantic escapades, this time in New York CIty, however, what units it other than Big Bang and different sitcoms a few group of buddies is its distinctive construction. Framed as a collection of the lead character’s flashbacks that he’s sharing along with his youngsters in 2030, How I Met Your Mom is an irresistible, heartwarming, and sort devastating (to be sincere) story full with all the everyday life classes you’d anticipate out of your mother and father, however with intelligent twist in each. Stream How I Met Your Mom on Hulu right here.