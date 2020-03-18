11 Shows You Should Stream If You Like The Good Place

Go away a Remark
January 2020 marked a forking unhappy day for followers of NBC’s hit sequence The Good Place. After 4 quick seasons, the solid and crew of The Good Place determined to maneuver on to different tasks. The sequence did the noble and honorable factor by ending whereas the writing remained recent and humorous, the loyal fan base nonetheless existed, and the characters hadn’t misplaced their skill to expertise character progress. It’s solely been a number of months since its departure, however I miss The Good Place and it’s fascinating, lovable solid of weirdos. Fortunately, the TV world is huge and infinite. Streaming companies provide so many choices that would fill that TV sized gap left by The Good Place.
This record consists of sequence which have among the key components that made The Good Place such a memorable, enjoyable, and distinctive sitcom.
Lifeless Like Me
What The Present Is About: Lifeless Like Me follows a bunch of grim reapers whose job duties embrace eradicating a soul proper earlier than somebody’s loss of life. It’s concerning the grim reaping adventures of Gergia (Ellen Muth) and her buddies Rube (Mandy Patinkin), Mason (Callum Blue), Roxy (Jasmine Man), and Daisy (Laura Harris). Lifeless Like Me was a Bryan Fuller Showtime sequence that aired for 2 seasons from 2003 to 2004.
Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: Lifeless Like Me has extra mature themes and content material than the bubbly Good Place, however they each take care of loss of life and the afterlife. Additionally they share of their exploration of how loss of life isn’t the ultimate vacation spot, however an prolonged a part of the soul’s journey. Each sequence additionally pair an unlikely group of characters whose interactions make them higher variations of themselves.
The place To Stream: Lifeless Like Me is on the market to stream with a Hulu subscription. Stream it HERE.
Russian Doll
What The Present Is About: Natasha Lyonne stars within the Netflix unique sequence Russian Doll. She performs Nadia, a software program engineer caught in an infinite time loop that forces her to relive her loss of life and 36th birthday. Nadia tries to stop her loss of life by determining what occurred.
Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: The Good Place and Russian Doll each have lead feminine characters who aren’t one of the best individuals, however by way of loss of life, they study to change into a greater individual. Each sequence additionally take care of the thought of time loops. Nadia retains dwelling the identical day, and The Good Place characters repeatedly relive the identical experiment for 2 seasons.
The place To Stream: Netflix is the house of Russian Doll. Stream it HERE.
Cheers
What The Present Is About: Sam Malone (Ted Danson) owns the Cheers bar in Boston, which is frequented by a solid of characters, together with Carla (Rhea Perlman), Norm (George Wendt), Cliff (John Ratzenberger), and Fraiser (Kelsey Grammer). Cheers offers with the inter-workings of the Cheers bar and the various relationships.
Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: Cheers has an attention-grabbing ensemble solid, led by Michael himself, that would simply go toe to toe with Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), and Jason (Manny Jacinto) by way of hilarity and having a direct counterpart. Fraiser and Chidi, Jason and Woody (Woody Harrelson), Eleanor and Carla, and Tahani and Diane are all related sitcom archetypes.
The place To Stream: All 11 seasons of Cheers can be found to stream on Netflix. Stream it HERE.
Pushing Daisies
What The Present Is About: Pushing Daisies is one other gone-too-soon cult hit by Bryan Fuller. This one stars Lee Tempo as Ned, a person with the ability to revive the lifeless with a single contact. He makes use of his powers to assist resolve murders. Issues change into sophisticated when he makes use of his powers to deliver again his childhood crush, Chuck (Anna Friel), however he should chorus from touching her once more or she’ll die completely. Pushing Daisies aired for 2 seasons.
Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: Stylistically, each The Good Place and Pushing Daisies have a whimsical high quality and tone to them, giving them a fable-like method to loss of life.
The place To Stream: Pushing Daisies is on the market to stream at no cost on The CW Seed App. Stream it HERE
Schitt’s Creek
What The Present Is About: The Rose household finds themselves utterly broke from Johnny (Eugene Levy)’s enterprise accomplice defrauding him. They’ve just one asset left: a small city that Johnny purchased as a joke. The Roses should go away the wealthy life behind and be part of the Schitt’s Creek life.
Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: Schitt’s Creek additionally places its major characters in a hell-like surroundings, just like the Unhealthy Place. In The Good Place, the 4 people bond and discover some good inside their horrible state of affairs, the identical occurs for the Rose household. The major characters of each sequence discover love, happiness, and that means whereas positioned in a lower than ultimate state of affairs.
The place To Stream: The closing season of Schitt’s Creek is at the moment airing on Pop TV, however the first 5 seasons can be found to stream on Netflix. Stream it HERE.
Santa Clarita Weight loss plan
What Is The Present About: Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in Santa Clarita Weight loss plan, a Netflix unique about married realtors whose life is thrown for a loop when Sheila (Drew Barrymore) turns into a zombie.
Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: Santa Clarita Weight loss plan is a sequence that places its characters in a extremely unusual and hilarious state of affairs, which is just made funnier by the principle 4 characters: Sheila, Joel (Timothy Olyphant), Eric (Skyler Gisondo), and Abby (Liv Hewson). The Good Place and Santa Clarita Weight loss plan share of their skill to offer hope to a bleak state of affairs and make it hysterical.
The place To Stream: All three seasons of the wrongfully cancelled sequence is on the market to stream on Netflix. Stream it HERE.
Brooklyn 9-9
What Is the Present About: Brooklyn 9-9 is a present that follows the cops of the Brooklyn 99th precinct. It’s a police procedural, however in comedy type. Every week, they’ve a special case and set of criminals to deal with. Brooklyn 9-9 additionally offers with their relationships out and in of the workplace. The ensemble solid contains Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumbero, Terry Crews, and Andre Braugher.
Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: Brooklyn 9-9 and The Good Place are each created by Michael Schur, so there sequence share of their pleasant sense of goofiness. Additionally they really feel like they exist in the identical world. We’d utterly imagine that on her journeys to NYC, Jake (Andy Samberg) arrested Eleanor a time or 200. Additionally, are you able to think about if Chidi and Holt (Andre Braugher) met? I might pay good cash to see a Good Place, Brooklyn 9-9 spin-off involving Chidi and Holt within the afterlife, set earlier than the occasions of The Good Place finale.
The place To Stream: The first six seasons of Brooklyn 9-9 can be found to stream on Hulu. Stream it HERE.
Good Omens
What Is The Present About: Good Omens is a restricted sequence starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley who’ve been despatched on separate missions to make sure the apocalypse, so the last word battle between good and evil can start. Sadly, each have grown connected to earth and its individuals. They have to determine in the event that they actually wish to assist finish the world.
Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: The Good Place and Good Omens offers with the implications people face due to the interference of upper beings. It additionally exhibits the blurred strains of fine and evil–wrong and proper can’t be neatly put in a single field or one other. Moreover, Michael seems like a mix of Crowley and Aziraphale’s seems and personalities.
The place to Stream: Good Omens is an Amazon Prime Video unique sequence. Stream it HERE.
The Workplace
What Is The Present About: The Workplace is a mockumentary concerning the Scranton department of paper firm Dunder Mifflin. It revolves across the work lives of the staff. The Workplace solid contains Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and Rainn Wilson.
Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: The Good Place creator Michael Schur was a author on The Workplace and even performed Dwight’s cousin Mose. The Good Place and The Workplace aren’t shut kinfolk, however they’re no less than second cousins. Each sequence are character pushed and makes use of the setting to assist advance the storylines. The Workplace is extra actuality primarily based than The Good Place, however they’re each quirky comedies.
The place to Stream: Proper now, The Workplace is on the market on Netflix, however received’t be for for much longer. Stream it HERE.
Parks and Recreation
What Is The Present About: Parks and Recreation follows the Pawnee Parks and Recreation division led by passionate Pawnee citizen Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). Parks and Rec is one other sitcom that makes use of mockumentary model to observe the on a regular basis lives of small-town staff.
Why Followers of The Good Place Would Like It: That is one other Michael Schur sequence and seems like a good nearer relative to The Good Place than The Workplace. Parks and Rec and The Good Place really feel like first cousins. The sequence have related humorous kinds, however don’t really feel like copies or repeats of one another. Parks and Rec and The Good Place are very a lot their very own comedies, however function in the identical comedy realm.
The place To Stream: All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation can be found to stream on Hulu and Netflix.
Superstore
What Is The Present About: Superstore follows the staff of the superstore Cloud 9. Every episode follows the staff as they take care of troublesome prospects, typical wage employee dilemmas, and private issues. Superstore’s solid contains America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, and Mark McKinney.
Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: Superstore and The Good Place each revolve round individuals who at their core are good, however could not precisely present it on a regular basis. Every character of Superstore has executed one thing morally ambiguous in some unspecified time in the future, however you continue to like and root for them. Each sequence concentrate on characters first, after which improve them with the comedic conditions they’re positioned in.
The place To Stream: Superstore’s first 4 seasons can be found of their entirety on Hulu. Stream it HERE.
If you’re nonetheless not able to let go, The Good Place’s first three seasons can be found to stream on Netflix. Stream it HERE.
