11 Shows You Should Stream If You Like The Good Place

Why Followers Of The Good Place Would Like It: Brooklyn 9-9 and The Good Place are each created by Michael Schur, so there sequence share of their pleasant sense of goofiness. Additionally they really feel like they exist in the identical world. We’d utterly imagine that on her journeys to NYC, Jake (Andy Samberg) arrested Eleanor a time or 200. Additionally, are you able to think about if Chidi and Holt (Andre Braugher) met? I might pay good cash to see a Good Place, Brooklyn 9-9 spin-off involving Chidi and Holt within the afterlife, set earlier than the occasions of The Good Place finale.