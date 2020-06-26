11 Spectacular Originals Arriving On Netflix In July 2020

JU-ON: Origins – 7/3

JU-ON is the Japanese horror franchise that was tailored to American audiences as The Grudge, and has had some follow-up movies. Given the sheer quantity of sequels JU-ON has gotten in Japan, I might argue the unique has gotten higher reception there. Now Netflix is giving American audiences an opportunity to get in at its floor ground of the Japanese story with JU-ON: Origins. A magical researcher is shipped to to analyze the paranormal phenomena at a house the place a mom and little one had unspeakable issues occur to them. I’ve excessive hopes for this one, and suppose anybody who desires to present this story one other shot ought to leap in when this arrives.