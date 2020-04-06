11 Star Wars Funko Pops We Can’t Believe They Haven’t Made Yet

Depart a Remark
If Star Wars has taught us something through the years, it is that merchandise is king. George Lucas knew this, why else would he go up on an extra $500,00zero directing charge with a view to retain the rights to merchandise tied to his house opera all these years in the past? And through the years, followers of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and even Child Yoda have bought something and all the things related to the Star Wars model, together with Funko Pops. Tons and many Funko Pops.
As of early 2020, there are not any fewer than 300 official Star Wars Funko Pops with who is aware of what number of fan-made and bootleg collectible figurines out within the wild. With the huge variety of figures launched through the years, you’ll suppose that there can be nothing left to make, proper? Effectively, between characteristic movies and Disney+, we have gotten new installments to the Star Wars universe, and there are many characters and scenes which have but to remodeled into vinyl figures or see the sunshine of GameStop areas and conference facilities world wide.
However what characters (or variations of these characters) have but to be made? Surprisingly, there are fairly a couple of from the unique trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, and even The Mandalorian. With out additional ado, let’s check out 11 Star Wars Funko Pops we will not imagine have not been made but.
Child Yoda (In His Pod)
Upon the discharge of The Mandalorian in November 2019, all anybody needed was Child Yoda merchandise. It even obtained to the purpose the place Disney began cracking down on selfmade Child Yoda toys wherever they popped up. Fortunately for everybody, toys primarily based on The Baby turned obtainable over the following months, however surprisingly, there are just one regular-sized Funko Pop primarily based on everybody’s favourite character.
One determine that will absolutely fulfill keen followers can be Child Yoda in his floating pod that he used for shelter once we first met him at first of Season 1. If Disney, and Funko, really need to capitalize on the hype, then making as many Child Yoda figures as doable is the way in which they need to go. And plus, who does not need one other Child Yoda toy of their assortment.
Moff Gideon
With Disney being tight-lipped about many of the character reveals in The Mandalorian, followers knew it will be awhile earlier than a few of the characters would see merchandise of their very own, but it surely’s onerous to imagine that Disney and Funko would not have deliberate for a Moff Gideon determine by now.
Positive, the Imperial enforcer wasn’t truly revealed (exterior of promo footage forward of the present’s launch) till the Season 1 penultimate episode, however just about each character has at the least one Funko Pop by now. It does not must be a lot; most followers would accept a easy determine alone at this level. The grasping followers on the market, nevertheless, would love for a Moff Gideon determine together with his Outland TIE Fighter.
Throne Room Combat From Return Of The Jedi
Just about each main duel from Star Wars has a Funko Pop at this level. The epic battle on the finish of The Empire Strikes Again and Rey and Kylo Ren taking down Snoke’s guards in The Final Jedi each have their very own Funko variations at this level, however probably the most consequential battle in all the saga has but to be transferred to vinyl goodness. I am speaking concerning the throne room battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader aboard the Dying Star II in Return Of The Jedi.
How this epic duel hasn’t popped up but is past me. How cool wouldn’t it look to have a Funko Pop of father and son going through off one ultimate time with Emperor Palpatine sitting within the background? Take all my cash, please.
Emperor Palpatine From The Rise Of Skywalker
Talking of everybody’s favourite sith lord, why have not we obtained a brand new model of Emperor Palpatine following his return in The Rise Of Skywalker? Funko Pops primarily based on different characters are presently obtainable, however there appears to be no love for Darth Sidious and that loopy mechanical contraption retaining him alive.
Simply think about how cool it will look to have that evil mechanized goodness in your desk or shelf together with the remainder of the Palpatine figures which have been launched through the years. I imply, there are gold, silver, and translucent figures primarily based on the massive baddy, however we want the brand new and not-so-improved Palpatine Funko Pop like proper now.
Darth Maul Vs. Obi Wan Kenobi And Qui-Gon Jinn From The Phantom Menace
How the “Duel Of The Fates” has but to be recreated with Funko Pops is sufficient to drive a Star Wars fan loopy. Say what you’ll concerning the prequel trilogy, however the battle between Darth Maul and the group of Obi Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn is definitely one of many coolest moments in all the Skywalker Saga. The music, the choreography, and the stress mix into one of many best duels of in cinematic historical past.
Simply think about how superior it will look to have these three characters sq. off in fight in a decent little bundle. It will most likely value an arm and a leg to buy this one, however it will be effectively well worth the worth.
Anakin Skywalker In His Pod Racer
There are a number of Funko Pops for each model of Anakin Skywalker, together with a number of of the younger slave youngster from The Phantom Menace, however the closest we get to the Annie’s pod racing scene is a determine of the longer term darkish lord together with his helmet and goggles.
Funko has already proved that they will produce automobiles and elaborate scenes, however nonetheless we do not have something from the second finest scene within the prequel trilogy. It does not must be the entire pod racer, simply the cockpit and younger Anakin would do. Is that an excessive amount of to ask?
Poe And Finn Escape In A TIE Fighter
One of many issues that bothered me probably the most concerning the sequel trilogy is that we simply did not get sufficient of Poe Dameron and Finn after they turned fast associates upon escaping the First Order in The Power Awakens. Positive, we obtained some cool adventures with the 2 in The Rise Of Skywalker, but it surely simply wasn’t sufficient.
Why not return to the start and recreate the primary time the stud pilot and former stormtrooper first met in that TIE fighter all these years in the past? It may a easy variation of a TIE fighter with the 2 heroes again to again. We simply want an awesome illustration of the best bromance this aspect of the galaxy.
“Darkish” Rey From The Rise Of Skywalker
Much like the cave scene the place Luke noticed his personal face beneath Vader’s masks in The Empire Strikes Again (there is a Funko Pop for that), Rey had a second in The Rise Of Skywalker the place she had a imaginative and prescient of a darkish model of herself toting a purple double lightsaber, darkish cloak, and an evil expression on her face.
With all the totally different Rey variants obtainable for buy, it is loopy that there hasn’t been a “Darkish” Rey at this level. Why not full the gathering and launch the model displaying what would have occurred to Rey if she had joined the darkish aspect. The granddaughter of Palpatine deserves an evil Funko Pop.
The Sarlacc Pit
With so many Funko Pops from Return Of The Jedi, particularly the opening act on Tatooine, it is onerous to wrap your head round the truth that Disney and Funko have not teamed up for a Sarlacc Pit at this level. It does not must be the entire scene with the ships, a blinded Han Solo, Boba Fett, or anybody else, I would accept simply the Sarlacc at this level.
There are fairly a couple of unofficial and selfmade variations of Boba Fett’s ultimate resting place, however nothing official at this level. In the event that they do make one, please do not embrace the pointless bits added for the 1997 Particular Editions.
Luke Skywalker Handstand
There are such a lot of Funko Pops from Luke Skywalker’s time on Degobah, however we nonetheless have not seen a recreation of Luke’s well-known handstand scene with Yoda on his ft. Funko has already produced a number of figures from that part of The Empire Strikes Again, none contain the handstand.
It would not take a lot to provide Luke’s feat of energy, however it will look fairly superior to have that in your assortment of a number of Luke Skywalker or Yoda Funko Pops.
Princess Leia, Darth Vader, And Grand Moff Tarkin On The Dying Star
After which there’s the long-lasting scene the place Darth Vader and Grand Moff Tarkin drive Princess Leia to look at her house planet of Alderaan get blown to mud by the Dying Star in A New Hope. You’ll suppose that such a pivotal scene within the 1977 house epic would have appeared within the Funko Pop assortment by now, however no cube.
You would not have to recreate all the Dying Star (that’d be superior although), however you could possibly merely have the three characters standing subsequent to 1 one other with a background panel. All three figures have been created at this level, so it would not take a lot to place it collectively.
These are simply 11 Star Wars Funko Pops that we will not imagine have not been made but. Is there one which we left off? In that case, tell us within the feedback beneath.
Add Comment