11 The Office Funko Pops That Need To Exist

Andy In A Tie With No Shirt

Rational Shopper Oscar is not the one character model I need to see Pop’ed from “Costume Contest.” This additionally occurs to be the episode that begins with a chilly open that includes the workers making an attempt to see if Stanley will discover something round him (aside from that the clock is sluggish). Andy’s try to get Stanley’s consideration is to reply a crossword query sporting a tie and no shirt beneath. We have already got an Andy Funko Pop of him together with his banjo. Shirtless Andy looks like an ideal followup, if solely to remind us that “purse” is a 7-letter phrase for purse.

This might additionally work as a double set with Kevin wearing Phyllis’ sweater.