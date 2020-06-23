11 things you didn’t know about Love Island: Australia

Certainly, Love Island: Australia has been turning up the warmth on ITV2, with the drama, dumpings, and recouplings in full swing.

We’ve already seen some love triangles (ahem, Grant, Tayla and Cassidy) and it appears to be like like some {couples} may go all the best way.

However whereas we’re being handled to an hour-long episode each evening at 9pm, there are some things that we don’t get to see.

We spoke to ITV they usually shared some behind-the-scenes details about the Australian villa – a few of which you is perhaps very stunned to listen to…

There are 63 cameras

Filming takes place 24 hours a day and there are 63 cameras positioned across the villa to soak up all of the motion. Which means a complete of 168 hours of filming per week for six complete weeks.

There aren’t any main twists

Whereas Love Island is understood for its twists and turns, comparable to Casa Amor – which was launched to the UK sequence in 2017 – Love Island: Australia season one doesn’t have any shock moments aside from bombshells. It’s because it was a brand new format within the Australian market. Nevertheless, sequence two does introduce some twists with the arrival of Bomb Squad.

The bed room is definitely within the kitchen

The Aussie villa takes the which means of breakfast in mattress to a complete different degree, because the bed room that we see is definitely the actual villa’s kitchen redressed. As a result of measurement, the kitchen was revamped and fitted with beds for the sequence.

The Islanders have a prepare dinner

The bed room is perhaps within the kitchen, however that doesn’t imply the Islanders really should prepare dinner. Contestants are catered for because the present desires to them to give attention to their relationships relatively than getting ready meals. Nevertheless, there’s a BBQ – normal!

There are microphones within the mattress head

Ever puzzled why we will hear these little convos underneath the sheets when the Islanders are in mattress? It’s as a result of every double mattress is fitted with recording units. The Islanders may need to watch what they are saying… or not (for our profit).

The voice of the cat belongs to one of many cleaners

You might need observed the villa’s resident cat roaming round every episode. The Spanish cat grew to become a cult determine of the primary sequence. A lot so, the edit workforce finally determined to make it discuss and entrusted an area cleaner who occurred to be working the evening shift with the job. Sounds just like the cat acquired her tongue!

Contestants convey their very own garments

Forward of the UK sequence, the contestants are given an allowance for clothes on which they have to spend on non-branded attire. From yr to yr, the present has additionally attracted sponsorship from clothes manufacturers comparable to I Noticed It First and Missguided who costume the contestants. or the Australian sequence, the Islanders convey their very own garments into the Villa to allow them to retain their particular person fashion. In the course of the present, sponsor companions contribute further wardrobe for the women and the fellows.

There may be an alcohol restrict

Contestants are allowed to shopper two models of alcohol per day and it’s by no means exceeded.

There isn’t a smoking space

For sequence one in all Love Island: Australia there wasn’t really a chosen smoking space as not one of the Islanders occurred to be people who smoke that yr.

No telephones are allowed

It was rumoured that the Australian contestants get to test their telephones for an hour every week, nevertheless, we will affirm that’s fully unfaithful, and like with the UK sequence, contestants aren’t given their units again till they’re off the island.

Love Island Australia is on ITV2 at 9pm. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.