11 Timeless K-Dramas That You Can Never Get Tired Of

The Ok-drama world is really considered one of a sort. It distinguishes itself by many components that make up the entire watching expertise. The jaw-dropping forged, fascinating storylines, and infinite plot twists: Watching Ok-dramas is a synonym of embarking on a journey filled with feelings, leaving room in your creativeness to freely wander in every episode.

The great thing about Ok-dramas is that one can not merely single out just one style. You’ll end up crying whereas watching a comedy and laughing whereas viewing a melodrama. Thrillers should not the one class that maintain you in your toes, and also you’d discover a entire musical working within the background: that’s proper, I’m speaking about OSTs.

This being stated, here’s a non-exhaustive number of among the greatest Ok-dramas thus far. Glad viewing!

Warning: minor spoilers forward!

1. “Boys Over Flowers”

“Boys Over Flowers” is the place Hallyu fever started for a lot of followers, and also you merely can not name your self a Ok-drama fanatic in case you can’t not less than determine the primary forged. Starring Lee Min Ho as Gu Joon Pyo, a chaebol who initially bullies Geum Jan Di (Ku Hye Solar), who stands as much as him and catches his consideration within the course of, and later his coronary heart.

However the story doesn’t finish right here, as many occasions would intrude within the relationship growth between the primary characters. This traditional wealthy boy/poor lady narrative takes us into an intense journey of denial, acceptance, heartbreak, and reconciliation; all of which ensures a rollercoaster of feelings as you progress via the episodes.

2. “Secret Backyard”

One other oldie however goldie is that this fantasy-comedy gem, starring Hyun Bin as a rich CEO named Kim Joo Gained and Ha Ji Gained as a struggling stunt girl named Gil Ra Im. With the wealthy/poor trope being in style again then, one can solely benefit from the consequence, particularly when these two cross paths and find yourself swapping our bodies in probably the most unconventional means, entertaining viewers because the story steadily unfolds in a candy and romantic method. “Secret Backyard” birthed a justifiable share of hilarious parodies, a few of which individuals nonetheless vividly keep in mind to today!

3. “Healer”

When motion and romance meet, Ji Chang Wook is normally within the combine. He stars within the drama as Search engine marketing Jung Hoo, aka an unlawful night time courier that goes by the identify Healer, and is joined by co-stars Park Min Younger as Chae Younger Shin, a tabloid reporter, and Yoo Ji Tae as Kim Mun Ho, a well-known journalist.

The three characters discover themselves unexpectedly teaming up as they search the reality behind an incident that happened again in 1992. Thriller and thriller make up the most important a part of this Ok-drama, and also you’re assured to be saved on the fringe of your seat!

4. “Kill Me Heal Me”

Ji Sung and Hwang Jung Eum reunite for the second time as leads in maybe some of the memorable Ok-dramas of all time. The 2 veteran actors star respectively as Cha Do Hyun, a wealthy businessman affected by dissociative identification dysfunction, and Oh Ri Jin, a psychiatry resident who is decided to assist Cha Do Hyun cope along with his overwhelming identities. The rest stated at this level would possibly simply spoil the situation for you, so be certain that to look at carefully, since you’re in for a journey. Peace!

5. “She Was Fairly”

Sure, Hwang Jung Eum is featured for a second time, and her position in “She Was Fairly” as Kim Hye Jin is certainly well worth the hype. Kim Hye Jin’s childhood buddy Ji Sung Joon (Park Search engine marketing Joon), comes again to Korea to admit his emotions for her. Nonetheless, Hye Jin is now not the lady he used to know, and she or he pulls a stunt which may simply value her dearly. She finally ends up working for Sung Joon at his journal publishing firm and meets Kim Shin Hyuk (Choi Siwon), who sees and accepts her for who she is. This epic love triangle has acquired to be some of the exceptional particulars of this drama, and maybe the one time the place all viewers would relatively have the second lead get the lady!

6. “Descendants of the Solar”

DOTS followers, anybody? This one wants no introduction as a result of it has merely swept the Ok-drama world off its ft. It follows the chronicles of two folks whose life missions are reverse, with Track Joong Ki enjoying a soldier named Yoo Shi Jin and Track Hye Kyo enjoying a health care provider named Kang Mo Yeon. Destiny brings them collectively and so they later take it into their very own palms to maintain discovering each other.

This drama is stuffed with fluff, suspense, and damage. Principally, you get a style of each emotion as you comply with this couple who has sustained the take a look at of time (and house).

7. “My ID Is Gangnam Magnificence”

Im Soo Hyang performs the position of Kang Mi Rae, a woman who has been insecure about her seems to be as a teen, so she decides to get cosmetic surgery previous to enrolling in college. There, she meets her childhood classmate Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), who notices that she’s modified on the skin however nonetheless remembers and appreciates her heat character. This one positively hints at each self-acceptance and kindness as recurrent main themes.

8. “Goblin”

Blow your candles, for that is the way you summon the goblin. Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) is an immortal goblin who wants to search out his bride in an effort to break his curse of immortality. As soon as he’s summoned by and will get to know Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), he realizes that his plan to cross over might need to attend a bit longer. The drama addresses the subject of demise from an elaborate perspective that’s portrayed with finesse by Lee Dong Wook in his position because the Grim Reaper. Moreover, the bromance between the 2 male leads is simply golden and alleviates the heavy tone of the primary storyline.

9. “Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly”

The expression “robust impartial girl” has an entire new which means on this Ok-drama! Park Bo Younger stars as Do Bong Quickly, a girl with hereditary tremendous power that lands her a job as a bodyguard for Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), a gaming firm CEO. Because of the nature of her job, Bong Quickly spends numerous time together with her boss, which consequently impacts their skilled relationship. Laughter and tears equally discover their means on this bubbly story that introduces a contemporary and alluring idea on our screens.

10. “Whereas You Had been Sleeping”

Authorized and fantasy genres hardly ever meet, however once they do, we’re left with a masterpiece that’s “Whereas You Had been Sleeping.” This mind-boggling drama stars Suzy, Lee Jong Suk, and Jung Hae In as Nam Hong Joo, Jung Jae Chan, and Han Woo Tak, respectively. The three leads have one thing in widespread: they will all see the long run of their desires. Given the character of their jobs — a reporter, a prosecutor, and a police officer — the trio joins forces to maintain these troublesome desires from discovering their means into actuality. The depth of the plot makes this a must-see Ok-drama, and maybe rewatching it would unveil some particulars which have been missed throughout the first watch.

11. “Resort Del Luna”

Simply if you assume that fantasy tales have been overdone, a contemporary one pops out of the Ok-drama oven! Jang Man Wol (IU) is a lodge proprietor whose purchasers are ghosts. Whereas she’s caught in her present place as punishment for a sin she dedicated ages in the past, she strikes a deal to have Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) turn out to be the supervisor of the lodge, and so they each share the duty of guiding ghosts to the afterlife. Whereas their interpersonal relationship is rocky at first, these two progressively discover a technique to get alongside and ultimately make amends. The thought alone behind this script is intriguing to say the least, and the occurrences that happen inside the partitions of this “ghostel” makes you marvel in regards to the feasibility of all of it.

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.