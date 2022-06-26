11 tips to get the most out of your classic video games

If you collect games from SNES, Mega Drive, PS1 or any retro console, you can enjoy them more with some tricks.

The new PS Plus Extra and Premium will bring back a good collection of games from the first PlayStation, Nintendo continues adding NES and SNES classics to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog, Xbox has not stopped betting on backward compatibility with its first console, and just a few weeks ago SEGA announced a mini version of its Mega Drive 2.

A new Game & Watch to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, Capcom’s new arcade compilations at Arcade 2nd Stadium: the commitment to nostalgia is resounding and we have seen it reflected in a market of retro collecting that has not stopped growing. If you’re someone who’s been building up a library of classic games, these tips can help you get the most out of them.

A good setup will help you enjoy your retro games

comfort is everything : if you want to be able to play your classic consoles as easily as you would on modern ones, plan well how you are going to organize your machines to have them always ready to play . It’s easy to fall into the temptation of displaying them in a showcase, after all, it’s not that hard to connect the cables: I assure you that you’ll be incredibly lazy to take them out of there to play. For this reason, you can try to find a good balance between exposure and accessibility with a piece of furniture with glass doors and a good organization of cables.



Don’t skimp on cables: if you are going to organize a setup to connect several consoles, you will need SCART switches and cables to bring the signal to the TV. If you are spending a fortune on retro games, wanting to save a few euros on cables to enjoy them does not seem like the best plan, so make sure of the quality of the wiring. When it comes to SCART cables, you have good quality options on Amazon, such as the KabelDirekt brand shielded cable for 16.19 euros. The same goes for SCART thieves, one of the most popular is the Bandridge SVB7735, but it can be difficult to find, in any case, make sure you buy a quality one to avoid adding excessive noise to the video and audio signal. As for the RGB cables, the original ones They will always be the most recommended, but there are quality options on the market: if the cable is very thin and cheap, run away.



Controllers to play on retro consoles Image: 8BitDo

Depending on how purist you want to be, using the console’s original controller might be a must to complete your gaming experience, but let’s face it, many controllers of the time had some issues that have been ironed out over time. One of the most obvious is that of the cables, if you want play retro consoles wirelesslyyou have several options:

Wireless receivers for modern controllers : Some brands, such as 8BitDo, have designed wireless receivers for consoles such as Mega Drive that you can buy on Amazon for 24.99 euros, with which you can play directly with most modern controllers. You will lose the original experience, but it is an option to consider.



: Some brands, such as 8BitDo, have designed wireless receivers for consoles such as Mega Drive that you can buy on Amazon for 24.99 euros, with which you can play directly with most modern controllers. You will lose the original experience, but it is an option to consider. Modern versions of classic controllers: Companies like Retro-Bit have reimagined some classic controllers like the Nintendo 64 controller, with an alternative shape, built-in vibration, and wireless connectivity. You have them available on Amazon for 42.34 euros. You will also find models for other consoles, such as SNES, for 36.29 euros on Amazon.



The ideal TV for retro consoles

Many jokes have been made about this, but it is necessary to make it clear: the best televisions to play classic consoles, especially 8, 16 and 32 bits, are the CRT televisions, the old tube TVs that many of us have grown up with. The reasons are clear, the consoles and games of the time were designed with this technology in mind.

Modern televisions and monitors are not designed for the resolutions of the time and many of today’s televisions do not even have analog inputs, making us pass for HDMI converters and the like. The best advice I can give you is that if you don’t want to lug around a heavy and cumbersome tube television, look for alternatives to enjoy retro games in modern televisions, such as the collections and mini consoles that have already reached the market adapted to current technology.

But if you want the full experience and you seek to enjoy those precious scanlineswe advise you to take into account some of the following tips when looking for the best option:

Go for the best brands : to find a tube TV today you will have to use second-hand applications such as Wallapop, and most likely, whoever sells it to you has it stored as junk, so they will not take into account the brand of the television, for sellers it is usually an old television and nothing more. So run away from the cheap brands of the time like BlueSky and go for the ones that gave the best performance, because they shouldn’t cost you more: Sony Trinitron , Loewe, Philips, Panasonic Quintrix, JVC, Toshiba, Hitachi, Sanyo or Bang & Olufsen, among others, although the latter are more difficult to find and are usually much more expensive. Not all of them have the same type of grid for the image, so keep this in mind when choosing, compare brands and find the one you like best.



: make sure you get a TV with aspect ratio the most “square”, because in larger models it is common to find some widescreen televisions. video inputs : The most important entry to check is the SCART (euroconector) RGB some TVs had more than one, but check that you have at least one of them.



Check the status of the TV : be patient when buying the TV and stay with the seller to test it, old TVs may have problems that he doesn’t even know about. Look for problems geometry and convergence when you check the TV: if when scrolling the screen you see how the lines are arched, or effects that change the proportions, you have a problem. If the color doesn’t look sharp, and the red, green, and blue seem to separate at the lines, that’s not okay either. Be especially careful with the corners of the TV, it is where you will most easily see these errors. Also remember to have the screen turned on for at least half an hour is the approximate time it takes for the tube to heat up.



If you want to dig a little deeper into the CRT technology and how tube televisions work, our colleagues at Xataka published a complete guide on these “old junk” that we retro game players love so much. And if you want to know more about the exciting world of video game collecting, at 3DJuegos we will tell you about how this hobby has developed, the reasons why it is more fashionable than everthe passion that drags and the risks that it entails.

