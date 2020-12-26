Entertainment

11 travelers from Karnataka arriving in Karnataka infected, sent genetic sample to detect corona virus strain

December 26, 2020
Bengaluru: Health Minister of Karnataka K.K. Sudhakar said on Saturday that 14 of those returned to the state from Britain have been found to be suffering from Kovid-19 and that their samples have been sent for genetic sequencing, which will reveal that they are suffering from a new type of corona virus Are not. Also Read – Coronavirus Latest News: In this state, New Year Party will not be held, Night curfew imposed till January 1, Section 144 also applicable

“A total of 2,500 passengers have come from Britain, of which 1,638 were screened,” he said. According to the information received, 14 of them have been found infected. Samples of all 14 people have been sent to NIMHANS (for genetic sequencing). ” Also Read – Covid-19 New Strain: 11 travelers from Delhi to Delhi found corona positive, five missing, know again

“14 samples are being genetically sequenced,” Sudhakar told reporters here. It is being told that the second type of virus in Britain has changed its form 17 times. Genetic sequencing will examine all its variants and may take about 48 hours. The report will probably come by tomorrow. ” Also Read – CoronaVirus New Strain Now the third new form of Corona found in Britain, will the virus create a furore!

He told that between November 25 and December 22, a total of 2,500 people have come to the state, efforts are being made to trace them, monitor their health and get them examined.

The minister also informed that the report of genetic sequencing of samples will be sent to the Indian Institute of Medical Research (ICMR), which will make the said information public in a day or two.

