Many prime actors and rising stars are gracing the small display with new dramas this month!

Listed below are the Okay-drama premieres to look ahead to in February:

“Love Scene Quantity”

Forged: Kim Bo Ra, Shim Eun Woo, Ryu Hwa Younger, Park Jin Hee, Kim Younger Ah, Kim Seung Soo, Ji Seung Hyun, Han Jun Woo, Ahn Jung Hoon, Kim Sung Hyun, Kim Joon Kyung, Kim Jong Hoon, Yoon Yoo Solar, and so on.

Premiere Date: February 1

Broadcast Particulars: Mondays at 10:50 p.m. KST on MBC

“Love Scene Quantity” is an eight-episode omnibus drama centered round 4 feminine leads who’re at a turning level of their lives. Kim Bo Ra performs 23-year-old Doo Ah, a college pupil in a polyamorous relationship, whereas Shim Eun Woo is 28-year-old Ha Ram, an elementary faculty trainer who runs away from her personal wedding ceremony. Ryu Hwa Younger is 35-year-old Ban Ya, an adjunct teacher at a college, and Park Jin Hee performs 42-year-old Chung Kyung, who discovers that her husband is having an affair.

Watch a teaser beneath:

Watch Now

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

Forged: Kim Rae Received, Lee Da Hee, Kim Sung Oh, Kim Sang Ho, Park Hyuk Kwon, Ahn Nae Sang, Jin Kyung, Kim Min Gwi, Jung Da Eun, Ahn Chang Hwan, Lee Hae Younger, Lee Joong Okay, Hwang Jae Yeol, and so on.

Premiere Date: February 1

Broadcast Particulars: Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST on tvN

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is an motion thriller a couple of man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Received), who’s being chased for his particular talents, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), who’s the one one who remembers him. Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, who’s the chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers and who was a part of the particular forces.

Watch a teaser beneath:

Watch Now

“River The place the Moon Rises”

Forged: Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, Lee Ji Hoon, Choi Yoo Hwa, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Bup Rae, Wang Bit Na, Lee Hae Younger, Hwang Younger Hee, Han Jae Yeong, Web optimization Dong Hyun, Heo Jung Eun, Park Min Sang, Oh Ah Rin, Park Sang Hoon, and so on.

Premiere Date: February 15

Broadcast Particulars: Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on KBS2

“River The place the Moon Rises” retells the love story between Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Ji Soo), who’re characters in a traditional Goguryeo folktale. Pyeonggang, often known as Yeom Ga Jin, is an bold girl who goals of turning into the primary feminine to steer Goguryeo, and he or she makes use of On Dal’s emotions for her to attain her objectives. Choi Yoo Hwa will play Hae Mo Yong, a wonderful and highly effective girl, decided to regulate Goguryeo, and Lee Ji Hoon will star as Go Geon, the highest elite basic of Goguryeo.

Watch a teaser beneath:

Watch Now

“Miss Monte-Cristo”

Forged: Lee So Yeon, Choi Yeo Jin, Lee Da Hae, Lee Hye Ran, Kyung Sung Hwan, Lee Sang Bo, Sunwoo Yong Nyeo, Lee Hwang Ui, Kyung Sook, Lee Mi Younger, Oh Mi Hee, and so on.

Premiere Date: February 15

Broadcast Particulars: Weekdays at 7:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Miss Monte-Cristo” will inform the thrilling story of a girl who comes near demise when her life is destroyed by the chums she trusted most. After making up her thoughts to take revenge on those that betrayed her, she returns to reclaim the life that was fully stolen from her. Lee So Yeon will star as Go Eun Jo, who tragically misplaced every little thing in what was almost the happiest second of her life, whereas Choi Yeo Jin will play Oh Ha Ra, a grasping and boastful heiress.

“Sisyphus: The Fable”

Forged: Cho Seung Woo, Park Shin Hye, Jung Hyung Joon, Web optimization Yi Soo, Chae Jong Hyeop, Tae Received Suk, Tae In Ho, Go Yoon, Jo Suk Hyun, Kim Jong Tae, Sung Dong Il, and so on.

Premiere Date: February 17

Broadcast Particulars: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST on JTBC

“Sisyphus: The Fable” is a fantasy thriller drama about Han Tae Sool (Cho Seung Woo), who embarks on a dangerous journey to seek out out the reality, and his savior Kang Web optimization Hae (Park Shin Hye), who has walked an extended and harmful path for him. Han Tae Sool is a genius who’s exceptionally expert in engineering and coding, inflicting mysterious beings to be after him. Kang Web optimization Hae seeks out Han Tae Sool as she firmly believes that if she saves him, he can save the world. Watch a teaser right here!

“Howdy, Me!”

Forged: Choi Kang Hee, Kim Younger Kwang, Lee Re, Eum Moon Suk, Kim Yoo Mi, Ji Seung Hyun, Choi Dae Chul, Jeong Yi Rang, Kim Yong Rim, Yoon Joo Sang, Park Chul Min, Kim Ki Ri, Go Woori, and so on.

Premiere Date: February 17

Broadcast Particulars: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Howdy, Me!” is a fantasy romantic comedy a couple of 37-year-old girl named Ban Ha Ni (Choi Kang Hee), who has change into unenthusiastic about love, work, and her goals. She is visited and consoled by her 17-year-old self (Lee Re), who was keen about every little thing and didn’t worry something on the planet. Kim Younger Kwang performs the free-spirited second-generation chaebol Han Yoo Hyun who has by no means grown up. Watch a teaser right here!

“Past Evil”

Forged: Shin Ha Kyun, Yeo Jin Goo, Choi Dae Hoon, Choi Sung Eun, Chun Ho Jin, Choi Jin Ho, Gil Hae Yoon, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Shin Rok, Son Sang Gyu, Baek Sung Kwang, Lee Gyu Hee, Nam Yoon Soo, and so on.

Premiere Date: February 19

Broadcast Particulars: Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. KST on JTBC

“Past Evil” is a psychological thriller starring Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun as two males who’re prepared to interrupt the foundations and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. The drama asks, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?” Shin Ha Kyun performs Lee Dong Shik, a former detective within the violent crimes division who has been demoted to a sergeant at a neighborhood police station. Yeo Jin Goo performs elite detective Han Joo Received, who comes right down to the police station with a secret.

“The Penthouse 2″

Forged: actual forged TBA

Premiere Date: February 19

Broadcast Particulars: Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST on SBS

Following a profitable first season that resulted in January, “The Penthouse” is returning with a brand new season. Set in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse condo, the primary season featured three ladies on the coronary heart of the story: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Cheon Web optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she needs, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society. The principle forged is about to return for the brand new season, however followers are questioning what is going to occur with the characters who supposedly died final season. Take a look at a teaser right here!

Watch the primary season beneath:

Watch Now

“Vincenzo”

Forged: Music Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, Taecyeon (2PM), Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Yeo Jin, Kwak Dong Yeon, Jo Han Chul, Lee Hold Na, Choi Duk Moon, Ri Woo Jin, Kim Hyung Muk, Yang Kyung Received, Yoon Byung Hee, Kim Sul Jin, Im Chul Soo, and so on.

Premiere Date: February 20

Broadcast Particulars: Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST on tvN

“Vincenzo” stars Music Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who strikes again to Korea attributable to a battle inside his group. He finally ends up crossing paths with a sharp-tongued lawyer named Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin), and the 2 be part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the legislation. Watch a teaser right here!

“Instances”

Forged: Lee Web optimization Jin, Lee Joo Younger, Kim Younger Chul, Moon Jung Hee, Music Younger Chang, Kim In Kwon, Yoo Sung Joo, Shim Hyung Tak, Moon Ji In, Heo Jae Ho, Bae Hyun Kyung, Woohee, and so on.

Premiere Date: February 20

Broadcast Particulars: Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on OCN

“Instances” is a “time-warp” political thriller drama starring Lee Joo Younger as Web optimization Jung In, the daughter of South Korean president Web optimization Gi Tae (performed by Kim Younger Chul). After miraculously speaking with journalist Lee Jin Woo (Lee Web optimization Jin) from 5 years previously by telephone name, Web optimization Jung In makes an attempt to forestall the demise of her father – however stumbles upon a harmful reality within the course of. Watch a teaser right here!

“Expensive.M”

(*11*)

Forged: Park Hye Soo, Jaehyun (NCT), No Jung Ui, Bae Hyun Sung, Lee Jin Hyuk, Woo Davi, Lee Jung Sic, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, Eunbin (CLC), Jo Joon Younger, and so on.

Premiere Date: February 26

Broadcast Particulars: Fridays at 11:10 p.m. KST on KBS2

A spin-off of the hit net drama collection “Love Playlist,” “Expensive.M” is a romance drama that tells the story of the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless publish that causes a stir on a Seoyeon College on-line discussion board. NCT’s Jaehyun can be making his performing debut as Cha Min Ho, a intelligent and imaginative engineering pupil. Park Hye Soo will star because the cheerful enterprise main Ma Joo Ah, Cha Min Ho’s finest pal who has been single her whole life.

Watch a teaser beneath:

Watch Now

Tell us which drama you’re trying ahead to probably the most by voting beneath!