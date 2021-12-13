11 video games that we would love to see as movies and TV series due to the quality of their story

Gangster stories, western, film noir, science fiction and fantasy stories make up our selection.

The truth is that video game fans we are receiving many series and movies that are either direct adaptations of games or we have had the adaptation to the video game before that of the big screen. This is the case of The Witcher, our favorite sorcerer conquered us with the CD Projekt RED video game saga, which in turn adapted the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and we are already preparing for the second season of the series where Henry Cavill gives life to the great Geralt de Rivia.

There are many video game franchises that have adapted to the big screenThe Resident Evil saga has been one of the most film adaptations has had, including the recently released Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Silent Hill, Tomb Raider, Prince of Persia, Mortal Kombat, Hitman, Assassin’s Creed o Street Fighter are some of the many franchises that have had their way on the big screen.

Although customarily, video game adaptations have been very irregularWe also have cases as brilliant as Arcane, the excellent series based on League of Legends that has not stopped receiving praise since its recent premiere on Netflix. At 3DJuegos, we wanted to share with you 11 video games what do we consider to be perfect for a film adaptationEither through a movie or a series.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar stories have been characterized by their impeccable scripts, their memorable characters and by taking many references from the cinema. For this reason, it is not surprising that a proposal like Red Dead Redemption 2 seems perfect to us to adapt it to a film genre as classic and as beloved as the western. Mass Effect Space operas have been one of the most successful genres in science fiction and without a doubt Mass Effect has everything to succeed by bringing its universe to the big screen. In this case, Legendary Pictures tried to adapt the trilogy without success, and since then they have not stopped jumping the alarms about possible projects. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Certainly, we have cheated here. Obviously, Knights of the Old Republic is based on a universe that is born from the cinema such as Star Wars, however, the reason for including it in this list is because we would like nothing more than to see a film adaptation of this fascinating story about the Old Republic. Grand Theft Auto IV Grand Theft Auto has taken good note of film classics such as Scarface or Snatch, but if we have to choose one of its installments, we are left with GTA IV and the story of Niko Bellic, in a title that already has some references to the cinema of Action like the one seen in Three Leaf Clover, one of the game’s great moments and a great tribute to Heat. Grim Fandango To be honest, we could have included all the LucasArts adventure games without a hitch, but our special mention goes to Grim Fandango, Tim Schafer’s fantastic game is already a perfect representative of film noir with a hilarious sense of humor. An animated film about the history of Manny Calavera would be a dream. Disco Elysium Disco Elysium is not only a great RPG, it also has a well thought out story and perfectly crafted text. The story of Robert Kurvitz would be perfect for a dark detective and murder thriller about the exquisite setting of Revachol, the city in which the game is set and all the political load that it contains. BioShock If there is a famous city in video games, it is Rapture. The plot of Bioshock is set in an underwater dystopian city during a uchrony of the 1960s. The play mixes science fiction with horror and already featured a failed attempt at adaptation in a project that has tempted numerous directors throughout of the years. Another World Delphine Software’s 1991 classic was groundbreaking for its use of cinematic effects and brilliant cinematics. The title puts us in the shoes of a young physicist who, after a meteorological accident in his laboratory, is teleported to another planet. An adaptation of this plot with better taste than Disney’s John Carter would be very interesting. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Vanillaware’s latest game had all the makings for what could be a great Japanese animated movie or series. The science fiction adventure introduces us to 13 students who will have to face great kaijus aboard their ‘mechas’. An argument as classic for Japanese animation as surprising in the resolution of its plot. Max Payne 3 The Max Payne franchise already featured a mediocre adaptation starring Mark Wahlberg. The saga created by Remedy always stood out for mixing action with thriller and film noir, but for its latest installment, Rockstar took the lead by developing a Max, completely sunk, in a story of violence and redemption. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Elder Scrolls saga has featured some of the best epic stories in video games and its latest installment, Skyrim, places us in a cold area of ​​Tamriel to tell us the story of a warrior in whom a power that links him to the dragons that soar through the skies. A story that has everything to give rise to an extensive movie saga.

