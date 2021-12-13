11 video games that we would love to see as movies and TV series due to the quality of their story

Gangster stories, western, film noir, science fiction and fantasy stories make up our selection.
The truth is that video game fans we are receiving many series and movies that are either direct adaptations of games or we have had the adaptation to the video game before that of the big screen. This is the case of The Witcher, our favorite sorcerer conquered us with the CD Projekt RED video game saga, which in turn adapted the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and we are already preparing for the second season of the series where Henry Cavill gives life to the great Geralt de Rivia.
There are many video game franchises that have adapted to the big screenThe Resident Evil saga has been one of the most film adaptations has had, including the recently released Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Silent Hill, Tomb Raider, Prince of Persia, Mortal Kombat, Hitman, Assassin’s Creed o Street Fighter are some of the many franchises that have had their way on the big screen.
Although customarily, video game adaptations have been very irregularWe also have cases as brilliant as Arcane, the excellent series based on League of Legends that has not stopped receiving praise since its recent premiere on Netflix. At 3DJuegos, we wanted to share with you 11 video games what do we consider to be perfect for a film adaptationEither through a movie or a series.