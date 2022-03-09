11,000 runes in the Elden Ring with a single attack: this cheat allows you to level up without risk

To carry it out we will have to access one of the hidden regions of the FromSoftware game.

It is evident that Elden Ring is A challenge, both for novice players and for the most veteran. The last obra de Hidetaka Miyazaki is not being softer with us when it comes to breaking our backs and that is why we wanted to give you a cable to those of you who have just arrived and have encountered the first obstacles to overcome.

Although this time the tips are not dedicated to the first bars of the game, we are sure that they can come in handy for all those who are finding themselves outmatched in their progress through the Middle Lands. There are many formulas for get a good handful of runes with which to level up in Elden Ring, but this has seemed to us one of the safer and more profitable that we have found.

How to level up in Elden Ring? These are our recommendations for attribute distribution

We owe it to our colleagues at Vida Extra, and we can get tens of thousands of runes per minute without being exposed to receiving a single blow. Although to find this wonderful source of runes, we will first have to access Mohgwyn Palace. It is a hidden area and to get to it we will have to do it through a mission in Liurnianortheast of Necrolimbo.

Head to the Church of the Rose in Liurnia, northeast of NecrolimboYou will have to go to the Church of the Rose, which you will find on your journey to the Raya Lucaria Academy, on one of the islets to the south that you find in the swampy area surrounding the Academy. Once you reach this dilapidated church, you will find a character named sweep. After talking to him and endorsing his opinion, you will receive several infested bloody fingers, with which to invade other players.

After completing the Varre mission we will have access to the Mohgwyn PalaceWe will have to do it to continue our mission and after three invasions, Varre will propose another bloody objective. We will have to find a maiden to “dye a cloth with her blood”. The closest one is found to the north of Liurna, near the Great Elevator, in the Church of the Inhibition, and as we touch his body, the cloth will turn red. You also have another of these maidens in the chapel at the beginning of the game, you can transport to her from the four bell towers that you will find on the high ground to the left of the place of grace “sorcerer’s island”.

It only remains to return to the Church of the Rose and talk to Varre to get the pure blood knight medal. As we use it, will transport us to Mohgwyn Palace. Although this is a fairly dangerous area, it is also one of the best in the game to harvest runes, you can kill different simple enemies that will crowd and give you large amounts of runes, although there is a particularly effective method and in which you do not We will take no risk.

You will have to go to the southeast of the area, there you will find the grace second place. you will have one big Rock next to this place of grace that you must climb to shoot an arrow at a huge bird which is in the background, behind the trees on the cliff. It is important to attack from this specific point, since it will not work from the cliff next to the rock.

You will find the farming area next to the second place of graceAs you attack the bird, it will be thrown into the void, giving you 11,000 runes. This area is right next to the place of grace, so you can repeat the process several times per minute, fattening your rune pool in a crazy way in a few minutes. This cheat can be used to increase many levels in a very short time, although remember that this could significantly change your gaming experience. It is because of that we do not recommend that you abuse it.

If you don’t know how to deal with attribute upload of your character, in 3DJuegos we have given you some recommendations for a good distribution of attributes, and if you want to know more about FromSoftware’s masterpieceyou have our analysis of Elden Ring available.

