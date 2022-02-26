110,000 Facebook users mistook a ‘Weapon 3’ gameplay for a real scene from the Russian-Ukrainian war

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has the entire planet on edge, and government tensions they only increase. After the confirmation of the arrival of Russian troops in Kiev and the deployment of weapons for the Ukrainian population by its own government, it is not unreasonable to think that the worst is yet to come.

These events have blown up social networks, and therefore, misinformation about this event. Such is the level, that hundreds of thousands of people were concurrently attentive to videos about the conflict in which they used clips from the popular shooter Arma 3 to make believe that the images were real.

Thousands of people cheated watching an Arma 3 gameplay

This has been recently confirmed by Bloomberg, where they report that, after reporting the event to Facebook, the videos in question were immediately removed. The videos were viewed by more than 110,000 people concurrentlyand shared more than 25,000 times.

Facebook Gaming, Meta’s platform to deal with Twitch, was filled with over 90 Arma 3 videos with titles referring to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Some of them were broadcast for more than 8 hours. Many of them contained the well-known ‘BREAKING NEWS’ tags, misleading thousands of people on the platform. The videos, as we have mentioned before, have already been removed, although the most curious thing of all is that it is not the first time it has happened. Under these lines you can see one of the clips from the game that is often used.

Weapon 3 has been used in a good number of armed conflicts in recent years and could not be missing in this war between Russia and Ukraine.

As for Facebook, It is not the first time that hoaxes of this style run. As you well know, the pandemic has been the most illuminating context to realize the importance of the sources we deal with today, and Facebook is not exactly a ‘reliable’ reputation.