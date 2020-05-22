112 Vs. Jagged Edge – Variety

The Verzuz sequence — by which two R&B/hip-hop artists have interaction in a digital DJ battle on Instagram Stay whereas 1000’s of followers watch and weigh in on social media — is among the few silver linings of the pandemic lockdown. And whereas the sequence, which started with founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, has proved enormously fashionable — final Saturday’s battle between Ludacris and Nelly netted some 450,00zero viewers — the founders had deliberate on taking Memorial Day weekend off… however their fellow artists and viewers had different concepts.

“I used to be going to take Saturday off,” Swizz tells Variety. “However I’m getting lots of pushback from the artists and the viewers to maintain it going, particularly because it’s a protracted vacation weekend and everyone seems to be caught indoors. So I mentioned, ‘I’d higher inform Tim we’re going to work this weekend.”

And so they’ve actually doubled down, with two battles going down this weekend: Saturday will see their first non-R&B/hip-hop match — with Jamaican reggae artists Beenie Man and Bounty Killer — and on Monday, the primary group Verzuz, with R&B teams Jagged Edge taking over Dangerous Boy favorites 112.

“We wished to modify it up and add some Caribbean model with Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, and in addition give everybody a deal with with one other celebration with Jagged Edge and 112 as that was in fashionable demand – all for Memorial Day Weekend,” Swizz tells Variety.

The latter battle finds the sequence holding to its ‘90s-‘00s roots (if one can say that a couple of sequence that’s a number of weeks outdated), because it has seen matchups between ‘90s titans Babyface and Teddy Riley and soul legends Erykah Badu and Jill Scott in addition to the above.